Apple Investigating Reports of iPhone 8 Plus Devices 'Splitting Open'

Posted by BeauHD
Apple is currently investigating reports of the iPhone 8 Plus splitting open while being charged with the included cable and plug adapter. The first claim comes from a Taiwanese iPhone 8 Plus owner, who posted photos which show damage consistent with a swollen battery. The second claim is from a Japanese owner who posted similar photos of his device, which he says arrived in this state. The Next Web reports: The phone belonged to a Ms. Wu, who recently renewed her phone contract and purchased a 64GB rose gold iPhone 8 Plus. The issue emerged five days after purchasing the phone. Wu placed her phone on charge, using the supplied cable and adaptor. After three minutes, she reported seeing the front panel bulge, and eventually lift completely from the device. According to multiple Taiwanese outlets, the phone was later recovered by the carrier, and has since been shipped to Apple for analysis. 9to5Mac adds: While any incident affecting a new iPhone model is bound to attract media attention, it's worth noting the usual disclaimers. First, any device manufactured in the millions will include some faulty models -- the real news would be if this were not the case. Second, investigations into charging-related incidents often reveal that a third-party charger was used, even when an owner initially claims to have used the supplied Apple one.

  • That being said, Iphones are a premium products, this should not be happening. Hopefully this is from a defective batch and not indicative of a design flaw.

    • It's just designed to be charged while in the freezer. Pretty simple fix. I expect Apple fridges soon with lightening connectors beside the ice tray so you can charge up the phone safely.

  • The phone belonged to a Ms. Wu, who recently renewed her phone contract and purchased a 64GB rose gold iPhone 8 Plus

    Impressive, seeing as the 8 doesn't come in Rose Gold.

  • Ode to an iphone (Score:3)

    by boudie2 ( 1134233 ) on Friday September 29, 2017 @09:22PM (#55281229)
    There was a young lady named Wu. Whose new iphone broke into two. To her dismay, The warranty did say. If you're too fat this could happen to you.

  • They are not splitting open, just expanding to accommodate the new double tweets.

    It's a feature, not a bug!

  • I don't think this is impossible, but I am pretty suspicious that both failed devices are from Asia - how to we know these are not some really good look alike clones? You'd think if this was really an issue there'd be at least one report from Europe or the U.S.

  • Apple is replacing swollen batteries on watches. They replaced mine, I know at least two other who have had their battery replaced, and when I went into the store last time there was a women there who was having her battery replaced. There were no questions asked.

    At work I have lost two old macs because the battery swelled, but these were about four years old.

    If this is a problem for the iPhone it is bad news, but I suspect they will replace it. If this is a problem for the iPhone, when it is new then

