Apple Investigating Reports of iPhone 8 Plus Devices 'Splitting Open' (9to5mac.com) 28
Apple is currently investigating reports of the iPhone 8 Plus splitting open while being charged with the included cable and plug adapter. The first claim comes from a Taiwanese iPhone 8 Plus owner, who posted photos which show damage consistent with a swollen battery. The second claim is from a Japanese owner who posted similar photos of his device, which he says arrived in this state. The Next Web reports: The phone belonged to a Ms. Wu, who recently renewed her phone contract and purchased a 64GB rose gold iPhone 8 Plus. The issue emerged five days after purchasing the phone. Wu placed her phone on charge, using the supplied cable and adaptor. After three minutes, she reported seeing the front panel bulge, and eventually lift completely from the device. According to multiple Taiwanese outlets, the phone was later recovered by the carrier, and has since been shipped to Apple for analysis. 9to5Mac adds: While any incident affecting a new iPhone model is bound to attract media attention, it's worth noting the usual disclaimers. First, any device manufactured in the millions will include some faulty models -- the real news would be if this were not the case. Second, investigations into charging-related incidents often reveal that a third-party charger was used, even when an owner initially claims to have used the supplied Apple one.
It's just designed to be charged while in the freezer. Pretty simple fix. I expect Apple fridges soon with lightening connectors beside the ice tray so you can charge up the phone safely.
Impressive, seeing as the 8 doesn't come in Rose Gold.
https://www.apple.com/iphone-8... [apple.com]
But still, piss poor journalism at its finest.
Impressive, seeing as the 8 doesn't come in Rose Gold.
It does, however, occasionally remain available in the color pregnant.
They are not splitting open, just expanding to accommodate the new double tweets.
It's a feature, not a bug!
I don't think this is impossible, but I am pretty suspicious that both failed devices are from Asia - how to we know these are not some really good look alike clones? You'd think if this was really an issue there'd be at least one report from Europe or the U.S.
A big problem (Score:2)
At work I have lost two old macs because the battery swelled, but these were about four years old.
If this is a problem for the iPhone it is bad news, but I suspect they will replace it. If this is a problem for the iPhone, when it is new then