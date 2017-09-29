Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Posted by BeauHD
Apple is currently investigating reports of the iPhone 8 Plus splitting open while being charged with the included cable and plug adapter. The first claim comes from a Taiwanese iPhone 8 Plus owner, who posted photos which show damage consistent with a swollen battery. The second claim is from a Japanese owner who posted similar photos of his device, which he says arrived in this state. The Next Web reports: The phone belonged to a Ms. Wu, who recently renewed her phone contract and purchased a 64GB rose gold iPhone 8 Plus. The issue emerged five days after purchasing the phone. Wu placed her phone on charge, using the supplied cable and adaptor. After three minutes, she reported seeing the front panel bulge, and eventually lift completely from the device. According to multiple Taiwanese outlets, the phone was later recovered by the carrier, and has since been shipped to Apple for analysis. 9to5Mac adds: While any incident affecting a new iPhone model is bound to attract media attention, it's worth noting the usual disclaimers. First, any device manufactured in the millions will include some faulty models -- the real news would be if this were not the case. Second, investigations into charging-related incidents often reveal that a third-party charger was used, even when an owner initially claims to have used the supplied Apple one.

Apple Investigating Reports of iPhone 8 Plus Devices 'Splitting Open'

  • That being said, Iphones are a premium products, this should not be happening. Hopefully this is from a defective batch and not indicative of a design flaw.

    • Re:It is difficult to build a bug free product (Score:5, Funny)

      by cdsparrow ( 658739 ) on Friday September 29, 2017 @08:59PM (#55281127)

      It's just designed to be charged while in the freezer. Pretty simple fix. I expect Apple fridges soon with lightening connectors beside the ice tray so you can charge up the phone safely.

      • Battery swelling is less of an issue if the battery can be removed and replaced without disassembling the phone. I had issues with an iPhone 5 battery swelling, which can't so easily be replaced. I'm on a Galaxy Note 4 now, which despite being old, is a great phone. I've had a couple of batteries swell, too, but it's an easy fix to simply buy a new battery and swap it in. Because of the difficulty with getting a Samsung battery now that isn't counterfeit, I'm using a Powerbear battery. I've had no issues wi

  • Right to repair? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I guess they listened to complaints and made those new models easier to open and repair.

  • The phone belonged to a Ms. Wu, who recently renewed her phone contract and purchased a 64GB rose gold iPhone 8 Plus

    Impressive, seeing as the 8 doesn't come in Rose Gold.

  • Ode to an iphone (Score:5, Funny)

    by boudie2 ( 1134233 ) on Friday September 29, 2017 @09:22PM (#55281229)
    There was a young lady named Wu. Whose new iphone broke into two. To her dismay, The warranty did say. If you're too fat this could happen to you.

  • They are not splitting open, just expanding to accommodate the new double tweets.

    It's a feature, not a bug!

  • Can we rule out clones? (Score:5, Interesting)

    by SuperKendall ( 25149 ) on Friday September 29, 2017 @10:10PM (#55281435)

    I don't think this is impossible, but I am pretty suspicious that both failed devices are from Asia - how to we know these are not some really good look alike clones? You'd think if this was really an issue there'd be at least one report from Europe or the U.S.

    • I don't think this is impossible, but I am pretty suspicious that both failed devices are from Asia - how to we know these are not some really good look alike clones? You'd think if this was really an issue there'd be at least one report from Europe or the U.S.

      That is a VERY good point!

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mattr ( 78516 )

      Sorry that is just discriminatory and unimaginative. It is totally possible either by pure chance or due to parts logistics sending more of the bad batches to one part of the world. Perhaps they were rushed to Asia to meet marketing campaigns, who knows. (Someone at Apple, not you or me.) Also, the Japanese text on the linked page does not suggest it being fake. The user reports Apple will replace it. Other users are telling him that appears to be a battery deformation like Samsung's, and not to further cha

      • Sorry that is just discriminatory and unimaginative.

        Ask me how I know you are retarded.

        Also, the Japanese text on the linked page does not suggest it being fake. The user reports Apple will replace it.

        Ask me how I *confirmed* you are retarded.

        I mean, obviously it's real because the same possibly fake user that reported the issue, also reports Apple replaced it!

        What a retard.

        Like I said, it COULD be real, but for you to accept so blindly a single report... well lets just say you aren't too bright, what woul

  • A big problem (Score:5, Interesting)

    by fermion ( 181285 ) on Friday September 29, 2017 @10:10PM (#55281439) Homepage Journal
    Apple is replacing swollen batteries on watches. They replaced mine, I know at least two other who have had their battery replaced, and when I went into the store last time there was a women there who was having her battery replaced. There were no questions asked.

    At work I have lost two old macs because the battery swelled, but these were about four years old.

    If this is a problem for the iPhone it is bad news, but I suspect they will replace it. If this is a problem for the iPhone, when it is new then I suspect it is going to be a widespread problem, like the watch.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hey! ( 33014 )

      This is a not good, but it appears to be a benign failure mode, the way an engineer would design a consumer product to fail if it must. You could encase the battery in a sufficiently rigid capsule and failures would be less frequent but possibly more catastrophic.

  • These battery problems are really getting dangerous. Where is that breakthrough Li-ion battery technology from that "Goodenough" guy that would promise safer batteries?

    • These battery problems are really getting dangerous. Where is that breakthrough Li-ion battery technology from that "Goodenough" guy that would promise safer batteries?

      These were breakthrough batteries :)

  • First, any device manufactured in the millions will include some faulty models...

    I'f I'm doing my math correctly, In 10M devices we would expect 10 problems, right?

    With seven nines, just one problem.

    Off hand I'd say Apple's doing pretty good.

  • That's just how you access the 3.5mm headphone jack!

  • Who here asked for a thinner phone? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by FullCircle ( 643323 ) on Saturday September 30, 2017 @12:08AM (#55281765)

    Maybe instead of pushing the boundaries of battery size, they should make a phone that can fit a good sized battery safely with current battery technology.

    While they are at it, they could make the screens and case thick enough to resist day to day use.

    I'm not just complaining about Apple here either.

  • I call BS (Score:3)

    by thsths ( 31372 ) on Saturday September 30, 2017 @04:31AM (#55282345)

    What you call a "charger" is actually a power supply - the charger is integrated into the phone. It is therefore physically impossible to use a third party charger. And consequently, blaming the power supply is just a lame attempt to avoid liability.

    Who knows, this could be Apples "Note 7" moment.

