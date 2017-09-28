California Considers Banning Internal Combustion Engines To Meet Emissions Goals (sacbee.com) 78
New submitter Rick Schumann writes about California considering a ban on internal combustion engines: The ban on internal-combustion engine automobiles would be at least 10 years away, and it's unclear at this early stage if it would ban only sales and use of new cars, or ban existing cars as well. There's also no mention of two (or three) wheeled vehicles at this stage. The California Air Resources Board (CARB) is nevertheless considering this seriously, in order to meet its ambitious emissions reduction goals. According to state data, tailpipes generate more than one-third of all greenhouse gases, and so far only a small fraction of California's motorists drive electric vehicles. The announcement was made in an interview with Bloomberg news. "I've gotten messages from the governor asking, 'Why haven't we done something already?' The governor has certainly indicated an interest in why China can do this and not California," Mary Nichols, the chairwoman of the CARB, told Bloomberg.
I suspect the headline is wildly sensationalist (as is tradition, I did not RTFA). It's designed to manufacture outrage.
There's no way they could outright ban existing vehicles, in California or anywhere else. Hell, even California basically lets old vehicles get away with much looser emissions standards, I guess to help out poor people who can't afford newer cars. There's no way they'd tell everyone in 10 years you can't drive the car you currently own.
Even a strict 10-year cutoff is ludicrous. I'm sure if
CARB can't even keep my hotrod off the roads. (Score:2)
Every two years I reinstall the cats and stock intake, takes less than a day. Neener, neener!
If they try this, it will finally break the Ds hold on state government! Don't mess with Californian's cars, especially the old ones.
Come visit California sometime. Then you might understand what I said.
Wake up to real reality (Score:2)
Los Angeles is one the leading smog capitals of the world.
Yes, and?
If people didn't like that, wouldn't they move? But LA population is rising.
Meanwhile LA roads also keep expanding. Pretty obviously as the original post stated, Californians love cars, and LA residents plainly do not care about smog. Therefore he is right and the stick up your ass serves no purpose other than to give someone a handle to easily control your responses with.
It is a merry tune you dance to, green puppet, but you are not play
loud =/= polluting more
loud =/= racecar
have fun with the fallout of banning the vehicles of the lower middle class. We both know the idea is laughable and will never happen. You really seem to have something against shitty loud exhausts though, which is likely already illegal but unenforced.
The proposal is for new cars. Nobody's going to mess with your '83 Citation.
License them (Score:3)
Banning is asking for trouble from the right.
Much smarter to simply put a 100% tax on them. You want to buy an internal combustion vehicle? If you want it badly enough PAY for it.
If you aren't willing to pay the money then buy electric.
Also, you don't have to deal with some agency deciding who is truly in need of an internal combustion error. People that use powered parachutes, or four wheel drive vehicles for people that live in the middle of a national forest with no electricity for miles.
Re: (Score:3)
>why China can do this and not California
Because they're a dictatorship who can proclaim broad life-changing decrees and their citizens have no way to vote them out.
China or California?
What about the working poor? (Score:4, Insightful)
This is all well and good only if it's followed by worker protections. My question is, is this actual progressive policy or a bunch of rich people that just want clean air for themselves? For the truckers it was the latter.
I wish I had mod points because I was going to say exactly the same thing.
Also, with the California cost of living, the vast majority of people here are house poor, and having to buy any new vehicle at all, never mind a fancy high tech new vehicle, is a burden that would force them to choose between carlessness = joblessness = homelessness, or else not paying their rent = homelessness anyway.
Many changes are coming to the automobile and the greater auto industry in the next several years. It's fascinating how you, and others like you, are on a technology site, but believe since you are accustomed to how the automobile industry has worked during your lifetime (i.e., last 40+ years) that you believe it will continue like that in perpetuity. Look back 100 years. It was nothing like today. We didn't have an interstate system, we didn't have Jiffy Lubes, we didn't have an extensive network of gas st
Deploying a state-wide network of self-driving electric cars would be one thing. You wouldn't even need to ban ICEs; people would just stop using them if the new system was better, which it very well could be. But just banning ICEs outright, without yet implementing a replacement for the many people who rely on 20 year old old beater cars to get to the shit jobs to pay their exorbitant rents, just ruins a bunch of people's lives.
ha (Score:1)
> Not everyone can walk out and afford a 40K brand new electric car.
Well, everyone that counts can. If you can't, you don't count.
You're assuming that people will have no choice but to get expensive high-tech electric vehicles.
However, even under an ICE ban, people will still be able to use simpler tried-and-true transportation like this [wikimedia.org], or even this [wikimedia.org], which also has the advantage of dovetailing with the new policies of the current presidential administration.
Can China do this? (Score:5, Insightful)
quote: "The governor has certainly indicated an interest in why China can do this and not California."
So far the Chinese have shown that they can *talk* about banning combustion cars, not that they can actually make it work.
How many times do we have to get rid of Jerry Fuckstick Brown?
But hey, if Hef can get to 91, who's to say Brown isn't the goddamn Terminator?
quote: "The governor has certainly indicated an interest in why China can do this and not California."
So far the Chinese have shown that they can *talk* about banning combustion cars, not that they can actually make it work.
Maybe start with a tax first. When the car is inspected you get new mileage information. Use those numbers to estimate an additional cost based on the expected fuel economy and other factors. The tax may be applied first to the next owner. Adjust the tax as needed such that your biased in favor of electric cars.
Given what Mr. Bombast accomplished, I'm not sure you can even get that much in. They would call it letting the terrorists win, rather than simply confronting reality.
> dorky vehicles really is a terrible price to pay to not warm our planet past a civilization bearing threshold.
They just don't look bad. They handle poorly and are dangerous to drive. Merging with and avoiding commercial vehicles will still be a problem even if you neuter all of the consumer vehicles.
How this will realistically go (Score:5, Insightful)
First thing to bear in mind, banning all combustion-engine-powered cars would be an absolute nonstarter. There are a number of groups that would absolutely band-together to lobby against it, even if those groups that may not normally have a lot to do with each other (enthusiasts for horseless-carriage-era cars and modern auto manufacturers for example) would immediately find common ground to coordinate efforts.
Second, there are classes of vehicles and types of use that do not readily lend themselves to electric use. In particular vehicles designed for heavy offroad use would not make for good electrics when they go places that the electric grid doesn't service, and the mass-penalty in carrying batteries would be a problem for offroad performance. Additionally many commercial-service vehicles would make poor electrics if their daily range far exceeds what a charge can provide, as commercial vehicles might not even have opportunity to charge at their destinations.
Realistically, passenger cars that are not primarily geared toward commercial use would be the best application for electric adoption. Roads are built close to infrastructure and are themselves infrastructure, so recharging cars is practical or can be made practical. Additionally, when the entry-level electric car has a range equivalent to half a tank of gas, which is usually 100-150 miles, suddenly it becomes practical for most commuters for their daily use. Sure, some people do drive more than that in a given day, but most do not, so most people could make that kind of range work for them.
In addition to passenger cars, many 2wd commercial chassis would be designed with an electric option. While a lot of commercial vehicles would not be suitable as electrics, plenty more would be. It is not unrealistic that delivery vans could be made electric if their routes are sufficiently short, and personal-use "lifestyle" 2wd pickups could also make for good electrics when they're used similarly to passenger cars for things like commuting.
I expect that small and mid-sized sedans would be all-electric first. Small cars are usually least likely to be used for passenger livery, and mid-size sedans are extremely popular and the number of sales would make quite a dent in gasoline power. Large sedans would probably follow last since they're often used for police and passenger livery, and they may well always have a gasoline variant. Once these prove popular and successful then we might see coupes and sports cars work as popular electrics, and eventually trucks, vans, and other chassis.
The problem is these are not the vehicles producing the emissions. The whole thing stems from MPG being the inverse of fuel consumption. People see the big MPG number from a fuel-efficient vehicle and think they're making a big difference in fuel consumption. It's actually the opposite - the bigger the MPG of a vehicle, the smaller the impact it has on overall consumption and emissions. Switching from a 25 MPG sedan to a 50 MPG Prius
LOL. (Score:2)
What sensationalist tripe.
What are they going to do, strand millions of lower-income people who can't afford to replace their $2000 clunker with a $30,000 new car?
The share of people who can't go out and buy a new EV on demand is probably more like 95%.
Unrealistic (Score:1)
Maybe they could start (Score:2)
Will all state and local government vehicles and see how it goes for them.
And the answer is.... (Score:2)
The governor has certainly indicated an interest in why China can do this and not California,"
Because one of the two is is a totalitarian communist regime and the other is....
Wait, I take that back.
Before you start waving your pitchforks (Score:2)
This is more like a ban on sales of new ICE powered cars.
All they can really do about existing cars is to tighten the emissions regulations, which require EPA approval.
Nice, I like how you "forgot" that it's possible to replace all this with solar power given only the right incentives, despite claiming to be a sensible thinker. So either you're not actually (sorry to have to be the one to inform you in that case), or you're just evil. Either way, go read a book. Hell, read one about pixies and I bet you'll still learn something new.
Absolutely Go Jerry Brown Do This NOW!! (Score:2)
We have to preserve our air, and there is no reason whatsover the good people of SoCal should suffer the health risks associated with internal combustion engines, not to mention that gasoline is a hazardous substance and known carcinogen.
Get this legislation to the governor's desk and signed ASAP.
A steep increase in the number of electric cars will finally be the justification for solar that idiots needed to get their act together.
Fixed that for you.
I don't think you realize they have this thing called sunlight, and despite hundreds of years of technological progress it is still free.
Ban their economy (Score:2)
Ridiculously loud motorcycles already banned. (Score:1)
When are they gonna start enforcing noise pollution laws?
I read the article before I submitted it.. (Score:2)
* This is just CARB 'talking' about this. It's not legislation, no one has introduced a bill. It's really just a 'what if' they're discussing.
* I hardly think they'd suddenly ban all IC engine vehicles. That would be a disaster, so don't even think about it.
* Furthermore it'd likely be a gradual shift away from IC engines to electric.
* Furthermore, I don't think things like motorcycles would be included in the ban, nor fleets of trucks, emergency vehicles, etc.
* Furthermore, I
Punting till retired (Score:2)
We've been here before (Score:2)
The history of CARB has been to set unrealistic goals because they can than quietly retrench.
What's changed, at least from the point of view of the irresponsible people who run CARB is that now there are real electric cars on the roads.
Never mind they require huge subsidies to eke out a microscopic slice of the market, they're real so CARB can once again flex its muscles and hope not to end up with egg on its face.
The irony is CARB may actually get what it wants although not via a mighty mandate. Technology