Russia Threatens To Shut Down Facebook Over Local Data Storage Laws

An anonymous reader quotes a report from Bloomberg: Facebook Inc. will be shut down in Russia next year if it fails to comply with requirements to store user data locally, according to the head of Russia's state communications watchdog. "The law is mandatory for everyone," Alexander Zharov told reporters Tuesday. Roskomnadzor will be forcing foreign internet companies to comply or shut down in the country. President Vladimir Putin signed a law in 2014 that requires global internet firms to store personal data of Russian clients on local servers. Companies ranging from Alphabet Inc.'s Google to Alibaba Group Holding Ltd complied, while others like Twitter Inc. demanded extra time to evaluate the economic feasibility of doing so.

  • Russia won't shut down FB (Score:1)

    They need FB for the mid terms, and certainly for the 2020 presidential election.
    • This is true. It is about censorship so they can root through it. Keep that in mind, every other country, when your laws demand the same thing.

  • 'Way back, western gov'ts, businesses, and the chatty classes sold us the idea that trading with oppressive and repressive regimes would open them up to freedom of speech and rights and so on. Many or most of these regimes just used the technology they acquired to tighten the screws. Worse, we in the West have become lightly dependent on the economics from these nasty regimes. Worse yet, some western companies participate in the repressions directly. It's really time for companies like FB, Microsoft, Go

  • It is only fair (Score:3)

    by houghi ( 78078 ) on Wednesday September 27, 2017 @09:11AM (#55266805)

    If the NSA can read everything, why not the rest of the world.

  • I know it isn't a simple solution. Sure the legal framework that embassies operate under might not be ideal, so make a new framework. Not a simple thing to do, but with growing international interest in controlling data and corporations resistant partly due to economic reasons something like this could potentially be a good compromise.
  • This is the biggest problem that social media companies face. How to protect not only their business interests but also the people behind the data. At one level you are giving dissidents a platform to speak, but also a platform for raw propaganda. On the other hand you are storing a social map that will make rounding up and executing or imprisoning so much easier. I don't envy their position but a lot of people have pointed out that something should have been done about these issues years ago.

