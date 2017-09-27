Russia Threatens To Shut Down Facebook Over Local Data Storage Laws (bloomberg.com) 19
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Bloomberg: Facebook Inc. will be shut down in Russia next year if it fails to comply with requirements to store user data locally, according to the head of Russia's state communications watchdog. "The law is mandatory for everyone," Alexander Zharov told reporters Tuesday. Roskomnadzor will be forcing foreign internet companies to comply or shut down in the country. President Vladimir Putin signed a law in 2014 that requires global internet firms to store personal data of Russian clients on local servers. Companies ranging from Alphabet Inc.'s Google to Alibaba Group Holding Ltd complied, while others like Twitter Inc. demanded extra time to evaluate the economic feasibility of doing so.
Yeah, but they don't need it in Russia for that.
This is true. It is about censorship so they can root through it. Keep that in mind, every other country, when your laws demand the same thing.
If the NSA can read everything, why not the rest of the world.
