Tesla Model 3 Owners Share More Info On Model

Owners at the Model 3 Owners Club compiled a list of over 80 different features of the Model 3 they're curious about, including questions about how the car operates (does the card unlock all the doors, where does the UI show you that your turn signals are active), physical aspects of the car (what does the tow hitch attachment look like, how much stuff can you fit in the front and rear cargo areas), and subjective details (how aggressive is the energy regeneration, does that wood trim cause glare). Ars Technica reports: So far, we've learned a few interesting facts. For instance, the windshield wipers are turned on and off by a stalk like just about every other car on the market, but changing the speed (slow/fast/intermittent) is handled by a menu on the touchscreen. The stalk also does double duty turning on the headlights, and there are no rain sensors for the wipers. The touchscreen UI really is the only way to interact with every other function, according to owners, even the rear air vents are controlled from up front (although there are USB ports in the back). Rear seat passengers also won't get seat heaters from what we gather -- unless Tesla plans to activate them in a later software update -- and the steering wheel is not heated either. The two buttons on the steering wheel do not appear to be user-configurable. Instead, the left button primarily deals with audio functions (scroll up and down for volume, left and right to change track) while the other one is for adjusting the mirrors and steering wheel position while in those menus in the UI. Additionally it appears that as of now, there's no way to tab through a different part of the UI without taking your hands off the steering wheel.
So one of the problems that any car attempting to integrate technology could face is a poor user interface. There's a video on an older Maserati [youtu.be] on Youtube where the reviewer comments about flaws in the interface, including issues where some features require use of both the physical button and the on-screen controls, and in a nutshell, too much time has to be taken off paying attention to the road in order to operate these features.
Personally I think that touchscreens are a horrible way to control a car. There's no tactile feedback on a touchscreen. One cannot tell for certain without taking one's eyes from the road what one is doing with the interface. Its bad enough for optional things like the radio and cell phone interaction, but it's a real problem for things that are mandatory when driving. The article summary's comment on the windshield wipers is a case in point, if most of the time I just need a light intermittent wiper setting I probably will leave my wipers set that way. If I drive into a thunderstorm on the highwayay I might immediately need fast-speed wipers. It's bad enough to not have an immediate way to turn up the speed without thinking, but if I have to hunt through menus to find the setting then that could be disastrous.
This was my thought too. This UI is really pushing the assumption that autopilot and similar features are going mainstream - if that's the case then you wouldn't need that "eyes always on the road" tactile feedback.
I can't say the side of me that enjoys driving is pleased, but that is the way things are going.
The traditional car companies are getting a bad case of the stupids in regard to driver controls too. I rented a Dodge truck a few months ago where they replaced the column shifter with a gear select knob that sat right between the radio volume knob and the AC temperature knob.
I was driving a car for a bit with touch screen for most of its UI and hated it. I had to take more attention then I like off the road just to adjust radio settings. Even after I got used to the button locations on the screen it was still very awkward.
I am a bit scared of all the touchscreen functions (Score:3)
While driving, there are a lot of functions that are needed without taking your eyes off the road. Touch Screens you need your eyes to help target where you are going to press. For adjusting the wiper speed, the Touch Screen will cause you take your eyes off the road, to deal with a low visibility problem is just a bad idea.
I always thought Tesla for the masses was a bad idea. EV's just don't have the necessary range yet and with oil being under $60 bbl they cannot make any financial sense. Heck, even with all the tax incentives they just didn't make much sense in the USA.
Important question: (Score:2)
Does it have four wheels and get you from point A to point B? I mean, that's the part I care about most. The second part is if it comes with that sweet wood paneling on the outside and have a large rear hatch.
Does it have four wheels and get you from point A to point B? I mean, that's the part I care about most.
Do you care if someone crashes into you because they were looking at their touch screen instead of the road trying to figure out how to change the wiper speed?
"interesting" facts or "disturbing" facts (Score:4, Insightful)
" For instance, the windshield wipers are turned on and off by a stalk like just about every other car on the market, but changing the speed (slow/fast/intermittent) is handled by a menu on the touchscreen. "
So you can't see well because it's suddenly raining harder, so you need to adjust your wiper speed... and now you have to play with a touch screen app, instead of simply pushing the wiper stalk up higher?
That doesn't sound like a good idea to me.
Too many people grew up watching Star Trek and mistook it for a documentary.
Road Noise (Score:2)
Even cheap cars have simple array microphones in the headliner that work pretty well for voice recognition. On my car the built-in microphones work better than holding the phone to your face and talking.
"Alexa, wipers to 80%."
I'm sorry Dave, I'm afraid I can't do that.
UI down the toilet (Score:1)
Instead of trying true and tested methods, Tesla pushes the boundaries of what is acceptable; let the gull-wing doors hint at what to expect. Sorry Elon, you're no Steve Jobs when it comes to user interface (or whoever your UI hero may be).
let the gull-wing doors hint at what to expect
The Model 3 (unfortunately) doesn't have the gull-wing doors. It's built like a traditional sedan.
The real problem (Score:2)
I'm on the waiting list for a 3 and will give the car a good test drive and read reviews before deciding to get the car. I don't think touchscreen v. dozens of buttons is necessarily a killer issue, and I expect that UI rough patches will be fixed by software update by the time. And still I'm really discouraged by these articles.
Touch screen is wrong for a car interface... (Score:1)
Truck-boat-truck (Score:3)
If the person who uses the Tesla 3 to tow is on Slashdot, could you please message me? I need to know what the fuck you're thinking.
NOTE: Never mind, I found the guy. He's exactly what I expected, and he's even wearing a fedora.
https://youtu.be/fQFQMaMsXS0 [youtu.be]
Things that a touch screen should not control (Score:2)
The principle is that any essential and/or frequently performed task should be accessible by a control that does not require drivers to take their eye off the road
Terrible design (Score:3)
The touchscreen UI really is the only way to interact with every other function
Not only just because its a massive single point of failure that sounds like it could even prevent you from operating the vehicle, but also because its more dangerous.
A touch screen is multifunctional so you can't just know what it is currently controlling. Also there is no tactile feedback. So unlike physical buttons (at least once you're used to them) you invariably have to take your eyes off the road for the duration of what may even be a multi-touch operation to get to the right screen first, which is downright dangerous.
A flat UI does not belong in a car (Score:2)
This is just reckless and people are going to get hurt. I hope there are theme options for that.
No driver's dash display (Score:2)
What I find just as horrifying about the 3 is the complete lack of a driver's dashboard display. I would never want to look to the right at a center console to see my speed/gear/gas and other basic information. "Simplicity" is not compatible with the ages and ages of perfected driver-centric design. They just threw it out the window and said- "Uh, yeah, let's just have one, huge, ugly, protruding, landscape, rectangular display in the center." Not what I would want or expect.
