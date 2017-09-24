ARM TrustZone Hacked By Abusing Power Management (acolyer.org) 10
"This is brilliant and terrifying in equal measure," writes the Morning Paper. Long-time Slashdot reader phantomfive writes: Many CPUs these days have DVFS (Dynamic Voltage and Frequency Scaling), which allows the CPU's clockspeed and voltage to vary dynamically depending on whether the CPU is idling or not. By turning the voltage up and down with one thread, researchers were able to flip bits in another thread. By flipping bits when the second thread was verifying the TrustZone key, the researchers were granted permission. If number 'A' is a product of two large prime numbers, you can flip a few bits in 'A' to get a number that is a product of many smaller numbers, and more easily factorable.
"As the first work to show the security ramifications of energy management mechanisms," the researchers reported at Usenix, "we urge the community to re-examine these security-oblivious designs."
Every time I hear about security, viruses and hacks, it's done via "opcodes", "registers" and "bits". Isn't it time we design more secure processors without these flaws?
It would all be more secure if there were a backdoor engineered into the design so the government could have unfettered access to our data. You know, to make sure it's secure.
Not in this case. Rust (and similar programming approaches) prevent accidental interference between threads (of the same application) at the code execution layer - i.e. they prevent bugs due to programming errors. This attack is happening at the hardware level - the threads in question could be completely different applications and could be written in any language.
TFA tries to make the argument that this physical hack can be done remotely despite the highly controlled conditions by relying on the power and energy management utilities...
Now i've got news as an embedded developer, that sh*t isn't accurate for anything this sensitive.
It would probably work for a *very* targeted attack. A specific rev of a specific device running a specific OS.
Useful for spooks, not much for anyone else. There were a bunch of these kinds of hacks in the NSA leaks - a MITM attack given a specific version of Apache, OpenSSL, and a specific version of a particular web browser.