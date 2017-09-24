Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Security Hardware

ARM TrustZone Hacked By Abusing Power Management (acolyer.org) 10

Posted by EditorDavid from the in-the-chips dept.
"This is brilliant and terrifying in equal measure," writes the Morning Paper. Long-time Slashdot reader phantomfive writes: Many CPUs these days have DVFS (Dynamic Voltage and Frequency Scaling), which allows the CPU's clockspeed and voltage to vary dynamically depending on whether the CPU is idling or not. By turning the voltage up and down with one thread, researchers were able to flip bits in another thread. By flipping bits when the second thread was verifying the TrustZone key, the researchers were granted permission. If number 'A' is a product of two large prime numbers, you can flip a few bits in 'A' to get a number that is a product of many smaller numbers, and more easily factorable.
"As the first work to show the security ramifications of energy management mechanisms," the researchers reported at Usenix, "we urge the community to re-examine these security-oblivious designs."

ARM TrustZone Hacked By Abusing Power Management More | Reply

ARM TrustZone Hacked By Abusing Power Management

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

When the bosses talk about improving productivity, they are never talking about themselves.

Close