ARM TrustZone Hacked By Abusing Power Management (acolyer.org) 16

Posted by EditorDavid from the in-the-chips dept.
"This is brilliant and terrifying in equal measure," writes the Morning Paper. Long-time Slashdot reader phantomfive writes: Many CPUs these days have DVFS (Dynamic Voltage and Frequency Scaling), which allows the CPU's clockspeed and voltage to vary dynamically depending on whether the CPU is idling or not. By turning the voltage up and down with one thread, researchers were able to flip bits in another thread. By flipping bits when the second thread was verifying the TrustZone key, the researchers were granted permission. If number 'A' is a product of two large prime numbers, you can flip a few bits in 'A' to get a number that is a product of many smaller numbers, and more easily factorable.
"As the first work to show the security ramifications of energy management mechanisms," the researchers reported at Usenix, "we urge the community to re-examine these security-oblivious designs."

  • Every time I hear about security, viruses and hacks, it's done via "opcodes", "registers" and "bits". Isn't it time we design more secure processors without these flaws?

    • It would all be more secure if there were a backdoor engineered into the design so the government could have unfettered access to our data. You know, to make sure it's secure.

    • Normally at this level for the hack we start to cross the line from the digital to the analog. While most of us coders just worry about 0 and 1, on the processor we are looking at a values between a threshold, where wires are so close that a power change could cause a little static arch that in theory can change a bit.
      However these hacks normally need to be times perfectly and with intimate knowledge on what is going on at that time. Such a hack would most likely cause a program to fail, or some bad data t

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by elrous0 ( 869638 )

      Better yet, don't name your product with a name that can later become ironic, like "TrustZone." Try naming your product "ShitStorm" or "ClusterFuck" instead. That way, when it gets hacked or turns out to be buggy as hell, you can say "What did you expect? We told you so upfront."

  • Easy fix (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 24, 2017 @09:39AM (#55254025)
    Don't allow non operating system code to muck with the system clock. Problem solved. Why would this functionality ever be exposed? This is something that non-OS code should NEVER be able to do.

  • You're kidding right? (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Ayano ( 4882157 )
    These Goldilocks voltages will vary by small margins.. too small to be accurately predicted for an actual attack.

    TFA tries to make the argument that this physical hack can be done remotely despite the highly controlled conditions by relying on the power and energy management utilities...

    Now i've got news as an embedded developer, that sh*t isn't accurate for anything this sensitive.

    • It would probably work for a *very* targeted attack. A specific rev of a specific device running a specific OS.

      Useful for spooks, not much for anyone else. There were a bunch of these kinds of hacks in the NSA leaks - a MITM attack given a specific version of Apache, OpenSSL, and a specific version of a particular web browser.

      • The voltage variations in question are driven by the random defects in the silicon and in the fabrication process, not so much the CPU design or the OS (or even firmware) running on the chip.

