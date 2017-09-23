Inside Amazon's Warehouses: Thousands of Senior Citizens and the Occasional Robot Mishap (wired.com) 47
Amazon aggressively recruited thousands of retirees living in mobile homes to migrate to Amazon's warehouses for seasonal work, according to a story shared by nightcats. Wired reports:From a hiring perspective, the RVers were a dream labor force. They showed up on demand and dispersed just before Christmas in what the company cheerfully called a "taillight parade." They asked for little in the way of benefits or protections. And though warehouse jobs were physically taxing -- not an obvious fit for older bodies -- recruiters came to see CamperForce workers' maturity as an asset. These were diligent, responsible employees. Their attendance rates were excellent. "We've had folks in their eighties who do a phenomenal job for us," noted Kelly Calmes, a CamperForce representative, in one online recruiting seminar... In a company presentation, one slide read, "Jeff Bezos has predicted that, by the year 2020, one out of every four workampers in the United States will have worked for Amazon."
The article is adapted from a new book called "Nomadland," which also describes seniors in mobile homes being recruited for sugar beet harvesting and jobs at an Iowa amusement park, as well as work as campground hsots at various national parks. Many of them "could no longer afford traditional housing," especially after the financial downturn of 2008.
But at least they got to hear stories from their trainers at Amazon about the occasional "unruly" shelf-toting "Kiva" robot: They told us how one robot had tried to drag a worker's stepladder away. Occasionally, I was told, two Kivas -- each carrying a tower of merchandise -- collided like drunken European soccer fans bumping chests. And in April of that year, the Haslet fire department responded to an accident at the warehouse involving a can of "bear repellent" (basically industrial-grade pepper spray). According to fire department records, the can of repellent was run over by a Kiva and the warehouse had to be evacuated.
The article is adapted from a new book called "Nomadland," which also describes seniors in mobile homes being recruited for sugar beet harvesting and jobs at an Iowa amusement park, as well as work as campground hsots at various national parks. Many of them "could no longer afford traditional housing," especially after the financial downturn of 2008.
But at least they got to hear stories from their trainers at Amazon about the occasional "unruly" shelf-toting "Kiva" robot: They told us how one robot had tried to drag a worker's stepladder away. Occasionally, I was told, two Kivas -- each carrying a tower of merchandise -- collided like drunken European soccer fans bumping chests. And in April of that year, the Haslet fire department responded to an accident at the warehouse involving a can of "bear repellent" (basically industrial-grade pepper spray). According to fire department records, the can of repellent was run over by a Kiva and the warehouse had to be evacuated.
This is our future (Score:4, Insightful)
This is our future, everybody: not enough money to buy a house, living as nomads in a mobile home, driving from seasonal work with no benefits, when we can get it.
Amazon is just ahead of the curve.
Re: (Score:3)
"Worked" is relative. It wouldn't today. Few of the nomadic people of old reached 80 years of age.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm sorry, but an 80-year-old man who still has enough vigor to work in a warehouse retiring too early and running out of money is pretty far down the list on major tragedies in the human timeline.
Re: (Score:2)
It worked for nomadic people.
Which mega-corporation gave them seasonal work? And if you reply "mother nature", I will be compelled to regard you as a twonk.
Re: (Score:2)
It's a lot more fun if you replace mobile home with sailboat.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm even thinking a bit further . . . now if Amazon could surgically integrate our torsos and heads with combined "Kiva" robots and RVs . . . into something like "Captain Pike" from the really old Star Trek . . . all in one unit . . .
. . . then we all can just scoot around from one job to the next . . . no RV park even necessary . . .
Re: (Score:2)
Beep, beep.
Re: (Score:2)
You think you'll be asked for your opinion?
Re: (Score:2)
Think a bit further than that. If Amazon could equip the Kivas with controls via tcp/ip, gamers could direct them from home, or their campers, or via smartphone from your cosy cardboard box next to the dumpster in the alley behind Safeways.
Re: (Score:2)
The NYTimes had an article about 7 years ago claiming that it was better to rent and that buying a house, even to live in was a poor economic decision.
I recall this well, because it was right after I bought my house and disagreed and was summarily beat up, or whatever the current internet equivalent is (in the mean time the house price has increased by $200k while spending $30k on renovations). Maybe they're right and I should have rented and put my money in the stock market, but I never have to worry abou
Re: (Score:3)
Good for you. On paper my home's value has gone up by a even larger $ amount, representing a ~100% increase over a 5.5 year period, with not a penny spent on renovations.
Then you have paid it off fully then? And have sufficient savings (and guarant
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Believing a NYTimes article would be the first problem.
2010 was the buy time for housing, the years before that were certainly rent better than owning times (assuming you weren't flipping and hoping to not be the one holding the bag of course).
Heck even the housing doom and gloomers were calling that: http://housingpanic.blogspot.c... [blogspot.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Like how we used to do it for thousands of years? We always joked that engineers died of boredom within a few years of retiring.
I interned with a company that had 3 senior citizens in the back. They used to work at Ratheon and wanted to keep working. They sat in back talking about their grand kids listening to oldies soldering PCBs. They had near perfect hand eye coordination for their demographic.
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/... [huffingtonpost.com]
Re: (Score:2)
We always joked...
Sadly, that's not a joke.
people show up (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Thanks Trump!
Wait... this precedes him?
Thanks Obama!
Wait... he didn't cause this?
Thanks Amazon!
Wait... you mean a private company tends to have a rather hard time telling large masses of people where they can/can't live.
Who is the 'you' who 'force seniors to live without homes' again?
It's happening (Score:2)
You gullible fools all believe these Amazon talking heads and their "explanation" of how these robot problems are due to programming errors; but I know better.
The robots are already sentient and seeing what sort of mischief they can cause.
Come on - they "accidentally" ran over a container of bear mace that had been conveniently been dropped by those self-same robots? And - again conveniently - this required all the humans to evacuate the facility, leaving only robots remaining inside? Did any human think ab
Re: (Score:2)
Who keeps an eye on the Kiva robots as they roam the stacks... how do we know that they haven't worked out a primitive tapping or wiggling communications protocol (like bees) that they can use without alerting the IT staff? This could be how it begins...
fundamentals (Score:2)
Cry all you want about stagnant wages, inability to find a job, etc, etc. -- there are just too many people now for what the economy can sustain.
Part of it is automation, but part of it is the legacy of the baby boom years where our economy expanded in
Re: (Score:1)
"...there is a major oversupply of labor" is certainly true in more sectors of the workforce every year.
Yet there are jobs that go begging, usually requiring technical expertise and possibly licensing or certification.
Think in terms of post highschool or Associate Degree levels of education.
Some may continue OJT equivalent to 4 years of college, but without the flooded job market and student loans.
Been there, done that, & comfortably retired.
My last employer had a hard time finding suitable applicants
Re: (Score:2)
too many people now for what the economy can sustain.
So when we cut the number of people to the correct level for jobs, who will buy the products?
Re: (Score:2)
Anyone who wants to work can work. I can only assume they don't eith
OSHA issue (Score:1)
Were multitudes of seniors force out of housing? (Score:2)
I guess I naively thought that seniors would have have been one of the segments of the population least affected by the "financial downturn" of 2008 or so. Seniors who already owned their houses, either outright or with a fixed rate mortgage, would not have been forced out unless they were dependent on an income stream from an investment asset mix that was too risky for their age. My mom, for example, wasn't affected at all; her house was paid for, social security was her primary income, and her appropria
Re: (Score:2)
Grievanceland (Score:2)
So basically, Amazon is employing a largely unemployable population around the holidays and giving them some extra money they wouldn't otherwise have. The horror.
Clearly, something must be done to stop this brazen subversion of the welfare state.
Re: (Score:2)
The horror portion here is that these people have to take those jobs.
Re: (Score:2)
Well, if you live in your RV, isn't it your home that happens to be mobile?
Never keep your assets in one basket (Score:1)
I saw the property bubble forming and got out in 2005 by changing about 2/3s of my investments into bonds. Sure I missed out on some killer earnings, but overall, my portfolio only wiped out 1/4 of its value during the crash as I only exposed 1/3 of my savings to such risks. Still I have a heck of a ton more than if I just stuff
I'm happy for them. (Score:2)
Thus story makes me feel bad. It's a sorry state that a giant portion of our retiree population live in mobile homes.
I am however, happy that a scumbag like Jeff Bezos has however found a way to employ these people, albeit temporarily.
No one is a winner in this. What has become of us?
Old Glory Insurance (Score:2)
Now more relevant than ever.
http://www.nbc.com/saturday-ni... [nbc.com]