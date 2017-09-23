Apple: iPhones Are Too 'Complex' To Allow Unauthorized Repair (vice.com) 14
Jason Koebler writes: Apple's top environmental officer made the company's most extensive statements about the repairability of Apple hardware on Tuesday: "Our first thought is, 'You don't need to repair this.' When you do, we want the repair to be fairly priced and accessible to you," Lisa Jackson, Apple's vice president of policy and social initiatives said at TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco. "To think about these very complex products and say the answer to all our problems is that you should have anybody to repair and have access to the parts is not looking at the whole problem."
Apple has lobbied against "Fair Repair" bills in 11 states that would require the company to make its repair guides available and to sell replacement parts to the general public. Instead, it has focused on an "authorized service provider" model that allows the company to control the price and availability of repair.
I have a 2009 Mac Pro. It's a 12/24 core, 3 GHz-ish, 64 GB machine, lots of monitors. It's really pretty quick and there's certainly nothing wrong with it.
Apple, however, has made the next version of the OS unavailable to it, which in turn will make it slowly become incompatible with new software, etc.
I suspect that the whole "you aren't allowed to repair your iPhone" debacle is based on the same basic policy, which I would sum up as "screw you, customer, buy from us again or go without."
I can understand wanting only authorized techs working on their product, but it's a MASSIVE leap to go from that to lobbying in 11 states against "Fair Repair" bills.
And I'll just have to buy something else instead.
Problem solved.
Amusing also after all the comments about 1984, how closely this fits to part of the story of Brazil. Shame they don't sell air conditioning.
Shame there isn't an Archibald Tuttle who would rappel in, fix your phone, give you a jaunty wink and then rappel away again.
It doesn't go far enough. the iPhone needs to be opened up by Apple such that it will boot Android if that is a desired configuration. The problem is the climate in some places is such that you will be the subject of bullying, harassment, and sectarian abuse if you carry an Android Phone around with you, because it looks different than Android Phones do.
There are also utility reasons as Android's software base is larger than iOS. So if desired, someone knowledgable should be allowed to wipe the Stock Rom of iOS and replace it with an Android Rom built to run on the iPhone hardware. (The catch being once done, you lose all support from Apple.) This would drastically reduce the platform sectarian harrassment by giving Android Fans something that looks like an iPhone, but runs Android as they wish.
No, Mediatek based clones from China aren't the same thing. MediaTek based "Fake" Phones like that tend to have fake hardware in them like Fake Fingerprint scanners.
"Just when you thought we want to rob you once, we actually want to rob you twice."
-- Apple Care
So, what I understand from this is Apple are very complex products that can't be repaired. So, when they break, throw them away.
