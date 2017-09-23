Apple: iPhones Are Too 'Complex' To Allow Unauthorized Repair (vice.com) 166
Jason Koebler writes: Apple's top environmental officer made the company's most extensive statements about the repairability of Apple hardware on Tuesday: "Our first thought is, 'You don't need to repair this.' When you do, we want the repair to be fairly priced and accessible to you," Lisa Jackson, Apple's vice president of policy and social initiatives said at TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco. "To think about these very complex products and say the answer to all our problems is that you should have anybody to repair and have access to the parts is not looking at the whole problem."
Apple has lobbied against "Fair Repair" bills in 11 states that would require the company to make its repair guides available and to sell replacement parts to the general public. Instead, it has focused on an "authorized service provider" model that allows the company to control the price and availability of repair.
I have a 2009 Mac Pro. It's a 12/24 core, 3 GHz-ish, 64 GB machine, lots of monitors. It's really pretty quick and there's certainly nothing wrong with it.
Apple, however, has made the next version of the OS unavailable to it, which in turn will make it slowly become incompatible with new software, etc.
I suspect that the whole "you aren't allowed to repair your iPhone" debacle is based on the same basic policy, which I would sum up as "screw you, customer, buy from us again or go without."
Particularly because the idea that no one but Apple's authorized money generators can repair an iPhone is patently absurd.
This is, of course, the history of the Macintosh. From the very start, Jobs didn't want anyone opening the case, and he didn't even want it to have any expansion beyond serial ports. He explicitly wanted the user to have to buy a new computer if they wanted to upgrade, producing revenue for Apple.
This is literally only business as usual for Apple, ever since the Mac.
Well, no. Apple offered 512K logic board upgrades to purchasers of the original 128K Macs.
Well, no. Apple offered 512K logic board upgrades to purchasers of the original 128K Macs.
I'm talking about CPU upgrades, system expansion, that kind of thing. It didn't even have SCSI until the Plus, and it didn't have an expansion slot until the SE, which had a processor direct slot. (I just sold one with a Radius Accelerator SE 16, it's still in my room here behind me until the seller gets into town and I go drop it off.) So there was no user-accessible expansion until the third model, and no means of upgrading to a faster CPU until the fourth. PCs had standard motherboards so you could upgra
PCs didn't have upgradable processors, either. Every Mac came with networking support, Apple came out with external floppy and hard disks. And, although the official method of expansion was external, the lack of slots didn't stop third party expansion. I had a 128K Mac, upgraded to 512K, then added an internal 10 MB hard drive (Hyperdrive).
"...fancy-pants parallel port that could be used to
You could pop a V20 in the socket....
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/...
Against Steve's wishes, though.
Steve Jobs objected, because he didn't like the idea of customers mucking with the innards of their computer. He would also rather have them buy a new 512K Mac instead of them buying more RAM from a third-party. But this time Burrell prevailed, because the change was so minimal. He just left it in there [folklore.org]
Now that wouldn't be so bad if they would not flat out refuse to repair your device.
I had a broken screen on my iPhone 5, which was otherwise just fine. I brought it in, the price would be about 150 euros which is a lot (you can easily get a replacement non-original screen for less than half the price) but I didn't want to risk getting an inferior screen, possibly even containing malware [theverge.com], so I went through the official channel. A bit later I got a call saying they had diagnosed my phone and found a problem with the battery as well. They "had to" repair that, too, and since it was going to be too expensive, I might as well get a replacement refurbished phone for more than 300 euros.
I insisted that my two year old battery was just fine (not quite lasting as long as when it was new, but sufficient for me) and only wanted a new screen, but no, they flat out refused. Apple only delivers devices in perfect working order with a three month warranty, so they could not just repair the screen, end of discussion.
I ended up getting a fake screen from some grubby repair shop after all. Works like a charm, by the way. And the battery still works just fine.
This is, of course, the history of the Macintosh. From the very start, Jobs didn't want anyone opening the case, and he didn't even want it to have any expansion beyond serial ports. He explicitly wanted the user to have to buy a new computer if they wanted to upgrade, producing revenue for Apple.
This is literally only business as usual for Apple, ever since the Mac.
For what it is worth, I've been opening and upgrading Macs since Toaster days. Even iMacs.
As a side-note, the disk in that iMac ended up having a
cant you find a "tool" that tricks the installer into doing its job and updating the OS anyhow? This is an artificial limit apple puts in and i thought easily defeated?
In theory it MAY be possible depending on what is causing the limitation. I know a lot of old (and to me iconic) models were able to upgrade one last time due to a software faking the existence of a "required" component. It was a way to allow the old Clamshell iBooks (and likely other models) to upgrade from 10.3 to 10.4. I'm sure Apple is a bit smarter than that now.
There are drivers for older Macs to allow the latest macOS to install on them. You have to turn off SIP and keep it off, since the kexts used are definitely not signed... but if you want that black MacBook from 2008 to run High Sierra, it is doable.
This is 2017. How many years of support do you expect from Apple and what is this expectation based on when taking into account policies of all other hardware manufacturers?
But, to the point, the Win10 requirements:
The GP has a "a 2009 Mac Pro. It's a 12/24 core, 3 GHz-ish, 64 GB machine".
So, it looks like Windows is doing a better job of supporting Apple hardware than MacOS is.
With Apple, they block you. With Windows, you at least get to make that choice for yourself. Of course those specs are absurdly low, but Apple won't let you update really powerful hardware.
This is 2017. How many years of support do you expect from Apple and what is this expectation based on when taking into account policies of all other hardware manufacturers?
It's Apple. They could hand out free blowjobs from Sophia Vergara with each Mac sold, and Slashdotters would bitch about it. What they don't understand is that this sort of thing will affect whatever they are using.
It's Apple. They could hand out free blowjobs from Sophia Vergara with each Mac sold, and Slashdotters would bitch about it.
Or Apple could force customers to get sodomized by a pony when they buy a Mac, and fanbois would still wait in line at the Apple Store, and they would defend Apple on Slashdot, talking about how this is helping ponies
It's Apple. They could hand out free blowjobs from Sophia Vergara with each Mac sold, and Slashdotters would bitch about it.
Or Apple could force customers to get sodomized by a pony when they buy a Mac, and fanbois would still wait in line at the Apple Store, and they would defend Apple on Slashdot, talking about how this is helping ponies
Having Apple devices since there have been Apple devices, I'd be fine with Lady Sophia's services, but your rabid hatred of Apple and your odd example might be looked at by some as both hatred and projection, there Bronie
Just sayin'. I have Apple, Windows, Linux, iPhone and Android devices at present. Youre hatred is misplaced and has a strange basis, each is just another device.
But Hey! Ponies!
OMG ponies!!!1
https://singsintraffic.files.w...
One. After that the hardware will break [slashdot.org] anyway.
If you don't eat your meat, you won't get any pudding.
Ubuntu Linux runs great on my old MacBook pro. All the drivers work, even for my Wacom graphics tablet. Linux seems to be a great way to extend the useful life of aging computers.
You must be new to open source.
I can sort of understand that, as they add more features to the OS, it becomes difficult to keep supporting older hardware. However, they also make it extremely difficult and even impossible for other software authors to support older hardware no matter how much effort they want to put in and no matter what their user base is. For example, if you want to support the iPhone X display (without black borders), you have to use the latest SDK, which only works with the latest version of XCode, which has a minimu
Yes, but you have to choose one to submit to the app store.
Particularly because the idea that no one but Apple's authorized money generators can repair an iPhone is patently absurd.
So you have the equipment to repair an iPhone? Or a Samsung for that matter? They are remarkably similar inside. I can repair them, and I am surprised at just how many Slashdotters have the skills, the steady hands and the equipment to repair these things.
Re: And then there's this (Score:2)
It is not that difficult. SMD soldering requires much steadier hands and yet people do it, even at home.
2009 Mac Pro supported OS X 10.6 Snow Leopard
What ever happened to "Well you agree a contract when you buy an iPhone. If you don't like it's terms, such as repair provisions then don't buy it. That's the free market. If enough people don't like it, they won't buy it, demand goes down, there's too much supply and they'll have to change the contract."
I think that this is a stupid viewpoint but I laugh when I hear the cognitive disassociation from Americans who lo
Apple is lying and exaggerating about something to make more money? WHAAAAAAAT? This is my surprised face. The only thing that will stop them is laws, the end. We need right to repair laws and that's that.
So when Apple is forced to write a repair manual, and sell you the replacement parts, will they also be required to sell you the machinery to repair the phones?
Or do we change all components over to through hole from SMT? While Apple detractors find this amusing, it isn't like it won't affect Samsung or other manufacturers.
First thing we have to do is define repairable. Then we have to define the level of acumen needed on the part of the user. I've got the equipment to work on SMT boards, you need a m
A lithium battery has a finite lifespan. It's guaranteed to eventually need replacement, and unless Apple is literally molding the lithium gel around the circuit board in a way that makes its replacement physically impossible, they should be required to sell replacement batteries at a fair price (or if they don't want to, then they shouldn't be allowed to prevent anyone ELSE from making compatible replacements).
A mechanical button or poorly-attached microUSB likewise has a finite life... a life that might v
"The only thing that will stop them is laws, "
What???? How about people just stop buying products from companies that adopt anti-consumer policies? Apple doesn't have a monopoly on smart phones.
We don't need a law for everything.
I can understand wanting only authorized techs working on their product, but it's a MASSIVE leap to go from that to lobbying in 11 states against "Fair Repair" bills.
I can understand wanting only authorized techs working on their product, but it's a MASSIVE leap to go from that to lobbying in 11 states against "Fair Repair" bills.
No, it really isn't. If those fair repair bills pass, then the law will explicitly prohibit only permitting authorized techs to work on their product. Lobbying against those bills is the only reasonable response for a company which doesn't want anyone repairing their products without their permission.
The root problem is that unrepairable products are literally destroying our biosphere. They're made intentionally unrepairable so that the user has to buy a new computer in order to expand it, like Jobs tried to do with the original Macintosh. In spite of his efforts, the engineers gave the machine some expansion capacity because they knew than an unexpandable computer was bullshit.
But lobbying for monopolies is so anti-capitalist it hurts.
But I guess capitalism today means "whatever benefits the corporations".
I guess capitalism today means "whatever benefits the corporations".
That's what capitalism has meant since day 1. This is the definition: "an economic and political system in which a country's trade and industry are controlled by private owners for profit, rather than by the state."
Actually it was supposed to be that the production means are in private hands along with the purchasing power to buy those produced goods and services. It was never supposed to allow the producing side to determine what gets produced, the original idea required that the demand side chooses those products that deliver to the expectation, thus enabling those that produce what is in demand to continue producing while those whose products do not meet the demand will either have to change their products or peris
I can think of a couple of possible motivations (not a defense, but a potential explanation).
One, a lot of the "fair repair" movement sprung from the auto industry's use of proprietary diagnostic information. If you didn't have the factory diagnostics, which they only sold to dealers, you couldn't diagnose the problem. It's possible that the language in some state bills is generic enough to cover the auto case, but also cover the Apple case and cause Apple to make available a bunch of its proprietary soft
It's possible that the language in some state bills is generic enough to cover the auto case, but also cover the Apple case and cause Apple to make available a bunch of its proprietary software to third parties under the heading of "diagnostic equipment and software" that makes (more?) sense in an automotive context.
Can't see why it wouldn't make sense for devices other than automobiles, having to share tools they already have with others doesn't really seem any different. Why would electronics in a phone be any different to electronics in a car (which is what most of the auto stuff is really about)
Two, it may force them to open up supply chains of parts to all comers. Apple may be reluctant to create the side business of selling a lot of parts to third parties, either constraining their own production capacity or just plain being expensive in terms of overhead.
I can see this more, developing a fully fledged supply chain for lots of small value items is quite possibly a business apple don't want to be in, OTOH there are already suppliers of components who do just this, Apple being
If a garage even displays a BMW logo they'll get hammered for trademark infringement unless they're actually a BMW approved dealer.
So yes, they can do it. Once.
Apple has had a bad history whenever they open their platform. Hence why the patient like crazy and put every thing under tight legal control, down to the round corners.
Apple spends a lot of money on R&D then they release a product that really works well. Then you get other companies who will see what Apple has done and copy it less time, because Apple Did the R&D work and all is needed now is to copy the design, which takes less work and effort. So they can sell their stuff for less.
Having replace
Then I guess they're too complex for me own (Score:5, Insightful)
And I'll just have to buy something else instead.
Problem solved.
Amusing also after all the comments about 1984, how closely this fits to part of the story of Brazil. Shame they don't sell air conditioning.
Shame there isn't an Archibald Tuttle who would rappel in, fix your phone, give you a jaunty wink and then rappel away again.
"Just when you thought we want to rob you once, we actually want to rob you twice."
-- Apple Care
Re: (Score:2)
Owning an iPhone used to be a fashion statement. Now it's just a demonstration of poor judgment and a willingness to bend over and take it up the ass in order to gain acceptance from the Starbucks crowd.
Thankfully those idiots are easy to spot, it makes it easier to utilize them properly (ex: put them on United Way duty and keep them away from important servers or files).
So, what I understand from this is Apple are very complex products that can't be repaired. So, when they break, throw them away.
Re: (Score:2)
Well repair of small electronics has been dying for 30 years, Apple isn't helping but the overall trend is much broader. But as long as Apple is making manuals and parts for themselves I have no problem with them being forced to offer it to the public. They can reject warranty cases they believe are due to botched repairs, make the phones less repairable if they want but not monopolize after-market services. If it was up to me monopolizing after-market accessories would be outlawed too, if you want to hook
I think they shouldn't.
But, what I think should happen is a very clear advisory must be verbally provided to the consumer in a store (or otherwise displayed on the product page clearly) about the loss of the repairability of the device, that Apple do not allow authorized sellers to replace most components and that they set the repair terms, prices etc. The regulation done in such a way that they cannot spin it.
I don't like false advertising
I think they shouldn't.
I completely agree. I don't like Apple but I think people deserve the companies they vote for with their dollars. If this means that iPhone users must pay a fortune to get their idiotic device repaired by a member of the Apple crime family, so be it. Unlike what surfaces on Slashdot because of the biased editors and handful of fanbois, Apple has no longer any influence in the industry. Whatever the fuck they do to their customers has no global impact.
In the free world (aka Android), there's obviously a top
Bad service design is not the same as complexity (Score:5, Informative)
Look at the teardown videos of their competitors. For example the 2015 Blackberry Priv [youtube.com], has a curved screen with display to the edge, wireless Qi charging, magnetometer, gyro, gps, barometer, QWERTY slide-out keyboard.., The teardown to replace the battery takes about 1 minute. Pulling out the main board keyboard, and everything until you get to the screen, another 5. But then the tech mentions that it is also possible to replace the curved screen from the front in about 5 minutes. And compared to cars, appliances, commercial technology, home entertainment systems, sewing machings, my 1999 Pismo... the Priv isn't easily repairable.
Apple simply chooses planned obsolescence over serviceability. And so I've chosen not to buy into their environmentally wasteful products.
Well, it's the same with cars (Score:4, Insightful)
Take it to some backyard-workshop for repairs? Warranty is gone.
That's why you take it to an authorized dealer/repair shop.
Why are people so hell-bent on saving every cent on repairs for a device that (now) can cost well above 1k USD?
That's like people buying a Ferrari or a Rolls Royce Wraith and then complaining about the cost of ownership because an oil-change or break-pad exchange or fixing a ding costs a fortune.
Weird.
People with enough money for a Ferrari don't care how much the upkeep is...they have the money.
iPhone customers are not actually rich, they just want to act like it. So when they drop their polished turds they want to be able to fix it on the cheap. Chances are they didn't actually buy the phone and they are 'financing' it through their carrier because of how poor they actually are.
The question is not why would someone want to fix things by himself or by a shop he trust but why do you want to prevent people from able to do so.
If you bought a Rolls Royces Wraith, for the price you paid, dont you at least deserve to get the specs and required information to fix it, if perchance you'd like to? Should not that be a basic rule of business and acquisition?
Just need to buy a lot of specific tools - that are most likely not sold outside authorized dealers.
If you think it's bad with iPhones now, just wait a couple of years when it's going to be even worse with cars.
The reason the manufacturer wants to prevent you from even trying is because inevitably people who have no business working on the innards of an iPhone are going to try anyway, fail spectacularly - and then deliver the parts in a box to Apple, demanding a repair. On warranty.
That's not the way Apple
As said in another comment, the question is not really for still under warranty devices.
Reasons Apple might have are no concerns to the customers. Even worse with Cars? Cars company have already been fined for pulling this kind of crap (Renault Scenic with headlights bulbs that could not be changed without removing front shields of the vehicule, etc). It is surely going towards this. But that does not make it right.
Now you mention "specific" tools. You mean "non standard". I think we know enough the benefit
The half shaft for my Porsche 944 (not a highly sought after or expensive car) costs over $400. It connects the transmission to one wheel with an axle and a CV joint on either end. The exact same part for a VW bus is $80.
The AC compressor costs $600. The label says Denso, and it is practically identical to $200 compressors found in other cars.
The shocks $400 each. The only difference between those and $100 shocks is a bracket welded to the side.
This has happened over and over with this car. In other wo
I don't disagree with you about mark-up for the Porsche parts. If they are the same parts as used on the VW, they should be the same price. You shouldn't be able to get a half-shaft labeled only "Porsche", as all of them should be labelled 'Porsche, VW'.... and probable half a dozen different manufacturers.
But the bracket welded on the side of the shocks could easily make the price $300 dearer. The $100 part is $100 because it is made identical in huge numbers. Re-setup to make a few hundred with a differ
Re: (Score:1)
Let's use a car analogy: Have you taken your car in and the mechanic has said that you've driven it for 2 years, you have to buy another car? No: Because car manufacturers promise to make parts for 10 years. Your phone manufacturer doesn't and it's obvious why: That increases warehousing expense and cannibalizes latest-model sales. Allowing authorized Apple 'mechanics' isn't just more expensive than do-it-yourself repairs, it allows Apple to stop manufacturing legacy parts. Apple is justifying their
If you iDevice is damaged, an apple store will sell you a new one. If it is covered under warranty, they'll swap it for someone else's trade-in. If you have irreplaceable data on your phone, stiff cheese; you should have backed it up.
Meanwhile, a non-authorized repair shop will fix almost any problem you have, unless Apple has taken technological (and unnecessary) measures to prevent it, at least until those measures are worked around. And if the problem is serious and unrepairable, they'll still get your
Take it to some backyard-workshop for repairs? Warranty is gone.
If you had warranty you wouldn't take it to a backyard workshop, you'd just send it in and they'd send you a fixed device back.
Why are people so hell-bent on saving every cent on repairs for a device that (now) can cost well above 1k USD?
Because of the cost. Cracked screen on my mum's phone: Quote: $175 to replace. Actual cost: $11, and the ebay kit even included every tool I needed. But the repair takes time which is why companies will insist on replacing the entire display / touch assembly to fix a crack while a backyard shop will just replace the glass on the front of the screen for a very labour intensive job an
i agree with those stating apple is lying (Score:3, Insightful)
I have repaired Samsung android and LG android phones. I have studied the guides. I have replaced screens.
I have also repaired by myself dell studio XPS and alienware laptops from replacement of the CPU, GPU, heatsink fan, and mobo, and more.
basically every device I've seen is self repairable, designed to open up like nothing, and each component is generally separate easy to remove and replace. this includes the screen, mobo, camera lense, camera itself, cases, bezel, glass on the screen, etc.
one can actually remove just the glass from the screen of most devices easy, and replace it when shattered, re-using the LCD/touch sensor.
on eBay or other site, one can order brand new or refurb every component of every phone.
basically you choose your difficulty level. either you want to replace a shattered screen entirely by ordering a whole new LCD/screen kit, or you attempt to remove the old glass and re-glue on new glass to save some bucks. or you order a new mobo/CPU combo. you just drop in the component removing the old. you re-assemble the phone and you're good. if you break anything during the process you just order a new one of those too.
Apple claims this is somehow too difficult for individual people to do..? why is that? what's it to Apple if you fuck up your phone or something or do low quality repair? the phone is already damaged and used up anyway!
it's so easy a cave man can do it.
https://www.obamasweapon.com/
I have replaced screens.
I have repaired screens. Where replacement screens can cost upwards of $150, on many OLED phones it's possible to actually separate the display from the glass front. I repaired a Galaxy S5 for $11 and those $11 included every tool except of the hot air gun. It not only included UV curing glue but even included the UV lamp needed to cure it.
The repair world quotes based on rip/replace prices. An intermittent problem with the heaphone jack? Replace the entire main circuit board, fixed for $250. No one "repair
"You don't need to repair this. When you do, we want the repair to be fairly priced and accessible to you,"
First sentence is contradictory with the next sentence. That next sentence is exactly why people want to look at alternatives to Apple.
I live in a developing country and there are plenty of repair options since a) nothing is regulated b) average wages are so low that it is economically viable to set up a repair shop. c) Close to China too, so parts are no problem.
It can be much cheaper than an official Apple repair. One ipad the LCD (not just the glass) was cracked. It looked like they replaced it with a 2nd tier part in terms of quality, but the device was basically bricked before they had at it. Its a good option when official repairs a
Strip off the i and they won't be complex any more. Do I have to do all the thinking round here?
Just confirms my opnion (Score:3, Insightful)
Sounds like you suck at designing sensible products, Apple.
This is one of the major reasons that I stopped using Apple products many years ago. They charge a premium price for a device that is welded shut and can't be repaired. They cover their elitist attitude by flattering potential users with claims that their customers are somehow more artistic and creative than the hoi polloi. It's nonsense. They are all about selling as much overpriced hardware as possible.
You are not permitted to write software for your own computing devices. You are not permitted to control your own computing devices. You have no way of knowing what your computing devices are doing, even as they monitor your every movement, your every word.
And you have the unmitigated gall to expect to be able to repair your own computing devices?
What will it take, before folks realize anyone using a so-called "smart" so-called "telephone" is being played for a patsy, a mark, a victim? Or are the masses so
My smartphone has a native-running C compiler on it.
If I wanted to, I could replace it with a free, open-source version of the same OS that it's already running.
If my phone does something over Wifi, I guarantee you that I can know about it. Over 4G etc. is another matter, but to be honest, if you're running an OS you can audit pretty much you could just switch that off, use it only for GSM and isolate anything talking in or out.
Repair components are easy to come by.
My phone is just a mass-market Android sm
Every technology goes through a cycle where the homebuilders and tinkerers are an important part of the ecosystem, and have a lot of fun doing so. Telegraph, electricity, radio, automobiles, airplanes all went through that cycle. Then the technology gets perfected, cleaned up, buttoned up, and ordinary human beings (non-tinkerers) just start using it for everyday. That leaves the hobbyists who come along at the end of the cycle and the greybeards who were there in the early days sad and unhappy, but that
"authorized service provider" is ONLY allowed to package the thing and send it to Texas , wait a week and receive _completely another_ refurbished unit.
They arent even allowed to replace batteries!
Complexity of the device is irrelevant, a distraction, and a red herring. The issue here is an owner's right to repair what they own, and this case should be fought and discussed on that basis. Any other argument (such as ones posted here like people saying they just won't buy Apple products) that even tacitly gives int
Name one place in the world where anyone is forced to buy an iPhone and I'll eat my hat. Fuck off with the hyperbole.
Name one place in the world where anyone is forced to buy an iPhone and I'll eat my hat.
Silicon Valley
Re: (Score:2)
If anything, most phone makers would love to put iOS on their devices, and not so much iPhone users wanting to put Android on it.
That's Public Domain software. Just work on that instead of Open Source.
It takes Courage (tm) and money -- lots of money -- for Apple to create innovations like edge-to-edge screens, splash resistance, HDR displays in a mobile form factor, and OLED screens in phones. It's only fair for Apple to charge more than Android devices to deliver the kind of inventions that they do.
Wasnt samsung the first to introduce edge-to-edge screens? Doesnt Apple use Samsung displays in its phones?
i think you mean "innovations" (in quotes).
If it helps clarify, I should have also mentioned wireless charging among the expensive innovations that Apple charges so much for.
It takes Courage (tm) and money -- lots of money -- for Apple to steal competitor-developed innovations like edge-to-edge screens (Samsung 2014) [wikipedia.org], splash resistance (Sony 2006) [hoista.net], HDR displays in a mobile form factor [sonymobile.com] (Sony 2017), and OLED screens in phones [phonearena.com] (Nokia 2008)... not to mention wireless Qi charging [wikipedia.org] (Nokia 2012)
It's only fair for Apple to charge more than Android devices to deliver the kind of inventions that they umm, borrow.
Either Entrope's tongue is firmly in cheek or...
Perhaps you misunderstood the antecedent of "they" at the end of my comment
Re: (Score:2)
Which, by unit sales, means there'll be 200,000 silent Android readers rolling their eyes at them.
Sorry, but Apple is really nothing special, has never had a "first", doesn't understand that "design" doesn't mean pretty like "designer" does, and sells less than their competitors.
They're only business-positive advantage is that they make SO MUCH profit on every device that they are hugely rich. Which, I'm sorry, is not a criteria I desire in a manufacture