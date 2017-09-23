Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Apple: iPhones Are Too 'Complex' To Allow Unauthorized Repair (vice.com) 166

Posted by BeauHD from the hands-off-approach dept.
Jason Koebler writes: Apple's top environmental officer made the company's most extensive statements about the repairability of Apple hardware on Tuesday: "Our first thought is, 'You don't need to repair this.' When you do, we want the repair to be fairly priced and accessible to you," Lisa Jackson, Apple's vice president of policy and social initiatives said at TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco. "To think about these very complex products and say the answer to all our problems is that you should have anybody to repair and have access to the parts is not looking at the whole problem."

Apple has lobbied against "Fair Repair" bills in 11 states that would require the company to make its repair guides available and to sell replacement parts to the general public. Instead, it has focused on an "authorized service provider" model that allows the company to control the price and availability of repair.

Apple: iPhones Are Too 'Complex' To Allow Unauthorized Repair

  • Whaaaaaat? (Score:5, Informative)

    by slashmydots ( 2189826 ) on Saturday September 23, 2017 @06:15AM (#55249435)
    Apple is lying and exaggerating about something to make more money? WHAAAAAAAT? This is my surprised face. The only thing that will stop them is laws, the end. We need right to repair laws and that's that.

    • And then there's this (Score:5, Informative)

      by fyngyrz ( 762201 ) on Saturday September 23, 2017 @06:35AM (#55249483) Homepage Journal

      I have a 2009 Mac Pro. It's a 12/24 core, 3 GHz-ish, 64 GB machine, lots of monitors. It's really pretty quick and there's certainly nothing wrong with it.

      Apple, however, has made the next version of the OS unavailable to it, which in turn will make it slowly become incompatible with new software, etc.

      I suspect that the whole "you aren't allowed to repair your iPhone" debacle is based on the same basic policy, which I would sum up as "screw you, customer, buy from us again or go without."

      Particularly because the idea that no one but Apple's authorized money generators can repair an iPhone is patently absurd.

      • Re:And then there's this (Score:5, Informative)

        by drinkypoo ( 153816 ) <martin.espinoza@gmail.com> on Saturday September 23, 2017 @07:22AM (#55249563) Homepage Journal

        This is, of course, the history of the Macintosh. From the very start, Jobs didn't want anyone opening the case, and he didn't even want it to have any expansion beyond serial ports. He explicitly wanted the user to have to buy a new computer if they wanted to upgrade, producing revenue for Apple.

        This is literally only business as usual for Apple, ever since the Mac.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by msauve ( 701917 )
          "He explicitly wanted the user to have to buy a new computer if they wanted to upgrade"

          Well, no. Apple offered 512K logic board upgrades to purchasers of the original 128K Macs.

        • Re:And then there's this (Score:5, Informative)

          by michelcolman ( 1208008 ) on Saturday September 23, 2017 @08:56AM (#55249849)

          Now that wouldn't be so bad if they would not flat out refuse to repair your device.

          I had a broken screen on my iPhone 5, which was otherwise just fine. I brought it in, the price would be about 150 euros which is a lot (you can easily get a replacement non-original screen for less than half the price) but I didn't want to risk getting an inferior screen, possibly even containing malware [theverge.com], so I went through the official channel. A bit later I got a call saying they had diagnosed my phone and found a problem with the battery as well. They "had to" repair that, too, and since it was going to be too expensive, I might as well get a replacement refurbished phone for more than 300 euros.

          I insisted that my two year old battery was just fine (not quite lasting as long as when it was new, but sufficient for me) and only wanted a new screen, but no, they flat out refused. Apple only delivers devices in perfect working order with a three month warranty, so they could not just repair the screen, end of discussion.

          I ended up getting a fake screen from some grubby repair shop after all. Works like a charm, by the way. And the battery still works just fine.

        • This is, of course, the history of the Macintosh. From the very start, Jobs didn't want anyone opening the case, and he didn't even want it to have any expansion beyond serial ports. He explicitly wanted the user to have to buy a new computer if they wanted to upgrade, producing revenue for Apple.

          This is literally only business as usual for Apple, ever since the Mac.

          For what it is worth, I've been opening and upgrading Macs since Toaster days. Even iMacs.

          • The iMac I had had a small panel in the back for the end-user to perform upgrades. You could put exactly two things in it: a stick of RAM and an AirPort card (proprietary apple wireless network, for those too young to remember). I'm not sure if they went out of their way to lock you out of the rest of the hardware, like they do nowadays. But it was clear the end-user was never intended to mess with the hardware besides the slots in the expansion panel.

            As a side-note, the disk in that iMac ended up having a

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by dk20 ( 914954 )

        cant you find a "tool" that tricks the installer into doing its job and updating the OS anyhow? This is an artificial limit apple puts in and i thought easily defeated?

        • In theory it MAY be possible depending on what is causing the limitation. I know a lot of old (and to me iconic) models were able to upgrade one last time due to a software faking the existence of a "required" component. It was a way to allow the old Clamshell iBooks (and likely other models) to upgrade from 10.3 to 10.4. I'm sure Apple is a bit smarter than that now.

        • There are drivers for older Macs to allow the latest macOS to install on them. You have to turn off SIP and keep it off, since the kexts used are definitely not signed... but if you want that black MacBook from 2008 to run High Sierra, it is doable.

      • This is 2017. How many years of support do you expect from Apple and what is this expectation based on when taking into account policies of all other hardware manufacturers?

        • Re: And then there's this (Score:4)

          by msauve ( 701917 ) on Saturday September 23, 2017 @08:45AM (#55249819)
          He's talking about an OS upgrade, what do the "policies of all other hardware manufacturers" have to do with it?

          But, to the point, the Win10 requirements:

          Processor: 1 gigahertz (GHz) or faster processor or SoC
          RAM: 1 gigabyte (GB) for 32-bit or 2 GB for 64-bit
          Hard disk space: 16 GB for 32-bit OS 20 GB for 64-bit OS
          Graphics card: DirectX 9 or later with WDDM 1.0 driver
          Display: 800x600

          The GP has a "a 2009 Mac Pro. It's a 12/24 core, 3 GHz-ish, 64 GB machine".

          So, it looks like Windows is doing a better job of supporting Apple hardware than MacOS is.

        • This is 2017. How many years of support do you expect from Apple and what is this expectation based on when taking into account policies of all other hardware manufacturers?

          It's Apple. They could hand out free blowjobs from Sophia Vergara with each Mac sold, and Slashdotters would bitch about it. What they don't understand is that this sort of thing will affect whatever they are using.

          • Re: (Score:1)

            by lucm ( 889690 )

            It's Apple. They could hand out free blowjobs from Sophia Vergara with each Mac sold, and Slashdotters would bitch about it.

            Or Apple could force customers to get sodomized by a pony when they buy a Mac, and fanbois would still wait in line at the Apple Store, and they would defend Apple on Slashdot, talking about how this is helping ponies

            • It's Apple. They could hand out free blowjobs from Sophia Vergara with each Mac sold, and Slashdotters would bitch about it.

              Or Apple could force customers to get sodomized by a pony when they buy a Mac, and fanbois would still wait in line at the Apple Store, and they would defend Apple on Slashdot, talking about how this is helping ponies

              Having Apple devices since there have been Apple devices, I'd be fine with Lady Sophia's services, but your rabid hatred of Apple and your odd example might be looked at by some as both hatred and projection, there Bronie

              Just sayin'. I have Apple, Windows, Linux, iPhone and Android devices at present. Youre hatred is misplaced and has a strange basis, each is just another device.

              But Hey! Ponies!

        • How many years of support do you expect from Apple

          One. After that the hardware will break [slashdot.org] anyway.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by slick7 ( 1703596 )
        How can you have any pudding, if you don't eat your meat?
        If you don't eat your meat, you won't get any pudding.

      • Re: And then there's this (Score:4, Interesting)

        by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 23, 2017 @08:42AM (#55249805)

        Ubuntu Linux runs great on my old MacBook pro. All the drivers work, even for my Wacom graphics tablet. Linux seems to be a great way to extend the useful life of aging computers.

      • I can sort of understand that, as they add more features to the OS, it becomes difficult to keep supporting older hardware. However, they also make it extremely difficult and even impossible for other software authors to support older hardware no matter how much effort they want to put in and no matter what their user base is. For example, if you want to support the iPhone X display (without black borders), you have to use the latest SDK, which only works with the latest version of XCode, which has a minimu

      • Particularly because the idea that no one but Apple's authorized money generators can repair an iPhone is patently absurd.

        So you have the equipment to repair an iPhone? Or a Samsung for that matter? They are remarkably similar inside. I can repair them, and I am surprised at just how many Slashdotters have the skills, the steady hands and the equipment to repair these things.

      • Well, technically, the "next version" is MacOS High Sierra, being released on Monday, and Apple did not have to limit the hardware that can run it. https://arstechnica.com/gadget... [arstechnica.com]

        2009 Mac Pro supported OS X 10.6 Snow Leopard http://www.everymac.com/system... [everymac.com]

    • I'm always surprised that Americans love the free market, except when it effects them.

      What ever happened to "Well you agree a contract when you buy an iPhone. If you don't like it's terms, such as repair provisions then don't buy it. That's the free market. If enough people don't like it, they won't buy it, demand goes down, there's too much supply and they'll have to change the contract."

      I think that this is a stupid viewpoint but I laugh when I hear the cognitive disassociation from Americans who lo
      • You are completely mangling the way most free marketers would think about this. The better way is to let anyone hang a shingle as an iPhone repair specialist. Maybe they'll be able to fix them, or maybe they'll be too complex and unrepairable. If the former, the shop will be successful and prosper. If the latter, and they permanently screw up enough phones, people will go elsewhere to an authorized repair center and the shop will close.

    • Apple is lying and exaggerating about something to make more money? WHAAAAAAAT? This is my surprised face. The only thing that will stop them is laws, the end. We need right to repair laws and that's that.

      So when Apple is forced to write a repair manual, and sell you the replacement parts, will they also be required to sell you the machinery to repair the phones?

      Or do we change all components over to through hole from SMT? While Apple detractors find this amusing, it isn't like it won't affect Samsung or other manufacturers.

      First thing we have to do is define repairable. Then we have to define the level of acumen needed on the part of the user. I've got the equipment to work on SMT boards, you need a m

      • A lithium battery has a finite lifespan. It's guaranteed to eventually need replacement, and unless Apple is literally molding the lithium gel around the circuit board in a way that makes its replacement physically impossible, they should be required to sell replacement batteries at a fair price (or if they don't want to, then they shouldn't be allowed to prevent anyone ELSE from making compatible replacements).

        A mechanical button or poorly-attached microUSB likewise has a finite life... a life that might v

    • "The only thing that will stop them is laws, "

      What???? How about people just stop buying products from companies that adopt anti-consumer policies? Apple doesn't have a monopoly on smart phones.

      We don't need a law for everything.

  • Obvious BS detected... (Score:4, Informative)

    by Timothy2.0 ( 4610515 ) on Saturday September 23, 2017 @06:21AM (#55249447)
    Apple has lobbied against "Fair Repair" bills in 11 states that would require the company to make its repair guides available and to sell replacement parts to the general public. Instead, it has focused on an "authorized service provider" model that allows the company to control the price and availability of repair.

    I can understand wanting only authorized techs working on their product, but it's a MASSIVE leap to go from that to lobbying in 11 states against "Fair Repair" bills.

    • Re:Obvious BS detected... (Score:5, Insightful)

      by drinkypoo ( 153816 ) <martin.espinoza@gmail.com> on Saturday September 23, 2017 @07:24AM (#55249567) Homepage Journal

      I can understand wanting only authorized techs working on their product, but it's a MASSIVE leap to go from that to lobbying in 11 states against "Fair Repair" bills.

      No, it really isn't. If those fair repair bills pass, then the law will explicitly prohibit only permitting authorized techs to work on their product. Lobbying against those bills is the only reasonable response for a company which doesn't want anyone repairing their products without their permission.

      The root problem is that unrepairable products are literally destroying our biosphere. They're made intentionally unrepairable so that the user has to buy a new computer in order to expand it, like Jobs tried to do with the original Macintosh. In spite of his efforts, the engineers gave the machine some expansion capacity because they knew than an unexpandable computer was bullshit.

      • But lobbying for monopolies is so anti-capitalist it hurts.

        But I guess capitalism today means "whatever benefits the corporations".

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by lucm ( 889690 )

          I guess capitalism today means "whatever benefits the corporations".

          That's what capitalism has meant since day 1. This is the definition: "an economic and political system in which a country's trade and industry are controlled by private owners for profit, rather than by the state."

          • Actually it was supposed to be that the production means are in private hands along with the purchasing power to buy those produced goods and services. It was never supposed to allow the producing side to determine what gets produced, the original idea required that the demand side chooses those products that deliver to the expectation, thus enabling those that produce what is in demand to continue producing while those whose products do not meet the demand will either have to change their products or peris

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by swb ( 14022 )

      I can think of a couple of possible motivations (not a defense, but a potential explanation).

      One, a lot of the "fair repair" movement sprung from the auto industry's use of proprietary diagnostic information. If you didn't have the factory diagnostics, which they only sold to dealers, you couldn't diagnose the problem. It's possible that the language in some state bills is generic enough to cover the auto case, but also cover the Apple case and cause Apple to make available a bunch of its proprietary soft

      • It's possible that the language in some state bills is generic enough to cover the auto case, but also cover the Apple case and cause Apple to make available a bunch of its proprietary software to third parties under the heading of "diagnostic equipment and software" that makes (more?) sense in an automotive context.

        Can't see why it wouldn't make sense for devices other than automobiles, having to share tools they already have with others doesn't really seem any different. Why would electronics in a phone be any different to electronics in a car (which is what most of the auto stuff is really about)

        Two, it may force them to open up supply chains of parts to all comers. Apple may be reluctant to create the side business of selling a lot of parts to third parties, either constraining their own production capacity or just plain being expensive in terms of overhead.

        I can see this more, developing a fully fledged supply chain for lots of small value items is quite possibly a business apple don't want to be in, OTOH there are already suppliers of components who do just this, Apple being

      • Three, there may be ways which third party repair places can make claims of "OEM Approved Service Vendor" under these laws.

        If a garage even displays a BMW logo they'll get hammered for trademark infringement unless they're actually a BMW approved dealer.

        So yes, they can do it. Once.

    • Apple has had a bad history whenever they open their platform. Hence why the patient like crazy and put every thing under tight legal control, down to the round corners.
      Apple spends a lot of money on R&D then they release a product that really works well. Then you get other companies who will see what Apple has done and copy it less time, because Apple Did the R&D work and all is needed now is to copy the design, which takes less work and effort. So they can sell their stuff for less.

      Having replace

  • Then I guess they're too complex for me own (Score:5, Insightful)

    by darthsilun ( 3993753 ) on Saturday September 23, 2017 @06:24AM (#55249451)

    And I'll just have to buy something else instead.

    Problem solved.

  • Lovely (Score:2, Informative)

    by Artem Tashkinov ( 764309 )

    "Just when you thought we want to rob you once, we actually want to rob you twice."

    -- Apple Care

    • Not twice... We want to rob you repeatedly and often more than once a day. Apple is a central figure in the development of the "Digital Panopticon". The hordes of brain dead zombies that march to their siren song are going to put out the lights for the lot of us.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by lucm ( 889690 )

        The hordes of brain dead zombies that march to their siren song

        Owning an iPhone used to be a fashion statement. Now it's just a demonstration of poor judgment and a willingness to bend over and take it up the ass in order to gain acceptance from the Starbucks crowd.

        Thankfully those idiots are easy to spot, it makes it easier to utilize them properly (ex: put them on United Way duty and keep them away from important servers or files).

  • So, what I understand from this is Apple are very complex products that can't be repaired. So, when they break, throw them away.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Ash-Fox ( 726320 )

      **Apple have very

    • Well repair of small electronics has been dying for 30 years, Apple isn't helping but the overall trend is much broader. But as long as Apple is making manuals and parts for themselves I have no problem with them being forced to offer it to the public. They can reject warranty cases they believe are due to botched repairs, make the phones less repairable if they want but not monopolize after-market services. If it was up to me monopolizing after-market accessories would be outlawed too, if you want to hook

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by Ash-Fox ( 726320 )

        I have no problem with them being forced to offer it to the public.

        I think they shouldn't.

        But, what I think should happen is a very clear advisory must be verbally provided to the consumer in a store (or otherwise displayed on the product page clearly) about the loss of the repairability of the device, that Apple do not allow authorized sellers to replace most components and that they set the repair terms, prices etc. The regulation done in such a way that they cannot spin it.

        I don't like false advertising

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by lucm ( 889690 )

          I have no problem with them being forced to offer it to the public.

          I think they shouldn't.

          I completely agree. I don't like Apple but I think people deserve the companies they vote for with their dollars. If this means that iPhone users must pay a fortune to get their idiotic device repaired by a member of the Apple crime family, so be it. Unlike what surfaces on Slashdot because of the biased editors and handful of fanbois, Apple has no longer any influence in the industry. Whatever the fuck they do to their customers has no global impact.

          In the free world (aka Android), there's obviously a top

  • Bad service design is not the same as complexity (Score:5, Informative)

    by An dochasac ( 591582 ) on Saturday September 23, 2017 @07:13AM (#55249539)

    Look at the teardown videos of their competitors. For example the 2015 Blackberry Priv [youtube.com], has a curved screen with display to the edge, wireless Qi charging, magnetometer, gyro, gps, barometer, QWERTY slide-out keyboard.., The teardown to replace the battery takes about 1 minute. Pulling out the main board keyboard, and everything until you get to the screen, another 5. But then the tech mentions that it is also possible to replace the curved screen from the front in about 5 minutes. And compared to cars, appliances, commercial technology, home entertainment systems, sewing machings, my 1999 Pismo... the Priv isn't easily repairable.

    Apple simply chooses planned obsolescence over serviceability. And so I've chosen not to buy into their environmentally wasteful products.

  • Well, it's the same with cars (Score:4, Insightful)

    by rainer_d ( 115765 ) on Saturday September 23, 2017 @07:50AM (#55249631) Homepage

    Take it to some backyard-workshop for repairs? Warranty is gone.
    That's why you take it to an authorized dealer/repair shop.

    Why are people so hell-bent on saving every cent on repairs for a device that (now) can cost well above 1k USD?

    That's like people buying a Ferrari or a Rolls Royce Wraith and then complaining about the cost of ownership because an oil-change or break-pad exchange or fixing a ding costs a fortune.

    Weird.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      People with enough money for a Ferrari don't care how much the upkeep is...they have the money.

      iPhone customers are not actually rich, they just want to act like it. So when they drop their polished turds they want to be able to fix it on the cheap. Chances are they didn't actually buy the phone and they are 'financing' it through their carrier because of how poor they actually are.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by yeupou ( 785585 )

      The question is not why would someone want to fix things by himself or by a shop he trust but why do you want to prevent people from able to do so.

      If you bought a Rolls Royces Wraith, for the price you paid, dont you at least deserve to get the specs and required information to fix it, if perchance you'd like to? Should not that be a basic rule of business and acquisition?

      • Just need to buy a lot of specific tools - that are most likely not sold outside authorized dealers.

        If you think it's bad with iPhones now, just wait a couple of years when it's going to be even worse with cars.

        The reason the manufacturer wants to prevent you from even trying is because inevitably people who have no business working on the innards of an iPhone are going to try anyway, fail spectacularly - and then deliver the parts in a box to Apple, demanding a repair. On warranty.

        That's not the way Apple

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by yeupou ( 785585 )

          As said in another comment, the question is not really for still under warranty devices.

          Reasons Apple might have are no concerns to the customers. Even worse with Cars? Cars company have already been fined for pulling this kind of crap (Renault Scenic with headlights bulbs that could not be changed without removing front shields of the vehicule, etc). It is surely going towards this. But that does not make it right.

          Now you mention "specific" tools. You mean "non standard". I think we know enough the benefit

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      The half shaft for my Porsche 944 (not a highly sought after or expensive car) costs over $400. It connects the transmission to one wheel with an axle and a CV joint on either end. The exact same part for a VW bus is $80.

      The AC compressor costs $600. The label says Denso, and it is practically identical to $200 compressors found in other cars.

      The shocks $400 each. The only difference between those and $100 shocks is a bracket welded to the side.

      This has happened over and over with this car. In other wo

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by robbak ( 775424 )

        I don't disagree with you about mark-up for the Porsche parts. If they are the same parts as used on the VW, they should be the same price. You shouldn't be able to get a half-shaft labeled only "Porsche", as all of them should be labelled 'Porsche, VW'.... and probable half a dozen different manufacturers.

        But the bracket welded on the side of the shocks could easily make the price $300 dearer. The $100 part is $100 because it is made identical in huge numbers. Re-setup to make a few hundred with a differ

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      ... brake-pad exchange or fixing a ding costs ...

      Let's use a car analogy: Have you taken your car in and the mechanic has said that you've driven it for 2 years, you have to buy another car? No: Because car manufacturers promise to make parts for 10 years. Your phone manufacturer doesn't and it's obvious why: That increases warehousing expense and cannibalizes latest-model sales. Allowing authorized Apple 'mechanics' isn't just more expensive than do-it-yourself repairs, it allows Apple to stop manufacturing legacy parts. Apple is justifying their

    • If you iDevice is damaged, an apple store will sell you a new one. If it is covered under warranty, they'll swap it for someone else's trade-in. If you have irreplaceable data on your phone, stiff cheese; you should have backed it up.

      Meanwhile, a non-authorized repair shop will fix almost any problem you have, unless Apple has taken technological (and unnecessary) measures to prevent it, at least until those measures are worked around. And if the problem is serious and unrepairable, they'll still get your

    • Take it to some backyard-workshop for repairs? Warranty is gone.

      If you had warranty you wouldn't take it to a backyard workshop, you'd just send it in and they'd send you a fixed device back.

      Why are people so hell-bent on saving every cent on repairs for a device that (now) can cost well above 1k USD?

      Because of the cost. Cracked screen on my mum's phone: Quote: $175 to replace. Actual cost: $11, and the ebay kit even included every tool I needed. But the repair takes time which is why companies will insist on replacing the entire display / touch assembly to fix a crack while a backyard shop will just replace the glass on the front of the screen for a very labour intensive job an

  • Just like makers of fine vacuum cleaners sold door to door.

  • i agree with those stating apple is lying (Score:3, Insightful)

    by strstr ( 539330 ) on Saturday September 23, 2017 @08:03AM (#55249669)

    I have repaired Samsung android and LG android phones. I have studied the guides. I have replaced screens.
    I have also repaired by myself dell studio XPS and alienware laptops from replacement of the CPU, GPU, heatsink fan, and mobo, and more.

    basically every device I've seen is self repairable, designed to open up like nothing, and each component is generally separate easy to remove and replace. this includes the screen, mobo, camera lense, camera itself, cases, bezel, glass on the screen, etc.

    one can actually remove just the glass from the screen of most devices easy, and replace it when shattered, re-using the LCD/touch sensor.

    on eBay or other site, one can order brand new or refurb every component of every phone.

    basically you choose your difficulty level. either you want to replace a shattered screen entirely by ordering a whole new LCD/screen kit, or you attempt to remove the old glass and re-glue on new glass to save some bucks. or you order a new mobo/CPU combo. you just drop in the component removing the old. you re-assemble the phone and you're good. if you break anything during the process you just order a new one of those too.

    Apple claims this is somehow too difficult for individual people to do..? why is that? what's it to Apple if you fuck up your phone or something or do low quality repair? the phone is already damaged and used up anyway!

    it's so easy a cave man can do it.

    https://www.obamasweapon.com/ [obamasweapon.com]

    • I have replaced screens.

      I have repaired screens. Where replacement screens can cost upwards of $150, on many OLED phones it's possible to actually separate the display from the glass front. I repaired a Galaxy S5 for $11 and those $11 included every tool except of the hot air gun. It not only included UV curing glue but even included the UV lamp needed to cure it.

      The repair world quotes based on rip/replace prices. An intermittent problem with the heaphone jack? Replace the entire main circuit board, fixed for $250. No one "repair

  • "You don't need to repair this. When you do, we want the repair to be fairly priced and accessible to you,"

    First sentence is contradictory with the next sentence. That next sentence is exactly why people want to look at alternatives to Apple.

  • Corporate speak (Score:3)

    by DaMattster ( 977781 ) on Saturday September 23, 2017 @08:20AM (#55249737)
    That's corporate speak for an assumption and an insult to consumers. I work in technology for a living and do not appreciate being labeled as being "too dumb to repair my own shit." This is what "Apple's top environmental officer" is accusing me of. I would have more respect for Apple if the head shed just came out and said, "We want to control repairs so that we have another stream of revenue." Don't try to sell me on how having an Apple authorized repair center will magically make things easier and worry free because I shouldn't be bothered with wanting to repair my own device. I replaced my girlfriend's cracked screen in an hour simply by watching a Youtube video. 2 years later, it's still working.

  • I live in a developing country and there are plenty of repair options since a) nothing is regulated b) average wages are so low that it is economically viable to set up a repair shop. c) Close to China too, so parts are no problem.

    It can be much cheaper than an official Apple repair. One ipad the LCD (not just the glass) was cracked. It looked like they replaced it with a 2nd tier part in terms of quality, but the device was basically bricked before they had at it. Its a good option when official repairs a

  • Strip off the i and they won't be complex any more. Do I have to do all the thinking round here?

  • Just confirms my opnion (Score:3, Insightful)

    by TheAngryCat ( 4176171 ) on Saturday September 23, 2017 @09:03AM (#55249873)
    I keep seeing reasons why not to buy an iPhone. A friend commented on his iPhone-7 $600.00 for the average person to replace the battery. He was referring to the lack of a removable battery. I'll stick with my LG V-20 a couple of mm thicker but seriously, who gives a crap. If Apple ran the US we would be an authoritarian dictatorship, and changing light bulbs in your home would require you to buy another home.

  • Sounds like you suck at designing sensible products, Apple.

    • OK, Apple, PROVE IT! If you say that iPhones are too complex to repair, then start SOLDERING the screen, camera, other components directly to the motherboard. Don't use any type of easy "quick release" connector. After all, the iPhone is "Sooo Complex", so it should actually be HARD to repair. Only then will I believe that your iPhones are as difficult to repair as you say.

  • This is one of the major reasons that I stopped using Apple products many years ago. They charge a premium price for a device that is welded shut and can't be repaired. They cover their elitist attitude by flattering potential users with claims that their customers are somehow more artistic and creative than the hoi polloi. It's nonsense. They are all about selling as much overpriced hardware as possible.

  • You are not permitted to write software for your own computing devices. You are not permitted to control your own computing devices. You have no way of knowing what your computing devices are doing, even as they monitor your every movement, your every word.

    And you have the unmitigated gall to expect to be able to repair your own computing devices?

    What will it take, before folks realize anyone using a so-called "smart" so-called "telephone" is being played for a patsy, a mark, a victim? Or are the masses so

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ledow ( 319597 )

      My smartphone has a native-running C compiler on it.

      If I wanted to, I could replace it with a free, open-source version of the same OS that it's already running.

      If my phone does something over Wifi, I guarantee you that I can know about it. Over 4G etc. is another matter, but to be honest, if you're running an OS you can audit pretty much you could just switch that off, use it only for GSM and isolate anything talking in or out.

      Repair components are easy to come by.

      My phone is just a mass-market Android sm

  • Every technology goes through a cycle where the homebuilders and tinkerers are an important part of the ecosystem, and have a lot of fun doing so. Telegraph, electricity, radio, automobiles, airplanes all went through that cycle. Then the technology gets perfected, cleaned up, buttoned up, and ordinary human beings (non-tinkerers) just start using it for everyday. That leaves the hobbyists who come along at the end of the cycle and the greybeards who were there in the early days sad and unhappy, but that

  • "authorized service provider" is ONLY allowed to package the thing and send it to Texas , wait a week and receive _completely another_ refurbished unit.
    They arent even allowed to replace batteries!

  • "To think about these very complex products and say the answer to all our problems is that you should have anybody to repair and have access to the parts is not looking at the whole problem."

    Complexity of the device is irrelevant, a distraction, and a red herring. The issue here is an owner's right to repair what they own, and this case should be fought and discussed on that basis. Any other argument (such as ones posted here like people saying they just won't buy Apple products) that even tacitly gives int

