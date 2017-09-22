Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Court Rules That Imported Solar Panels Are Bad For US Manufacturing

Posted by BeauHD
The International Trade Commission has ruled that American companies are being hurt by cheap solar panels from overseas, providing an opportunity for President Donald Trump to tax imports from countries like China. The Verge reports: Today's unanimous decision ruled that the companies SolarWorld Americans and Suniva were struggling financially not because of their own poor management, but because they couldn't compete with cheap panels from countries like China, Mexico, and South Korea. Suniva is now suggesting import duties of 40 cents a watt for solar cells, and a floor price of 78 cents a watt for panels. (Right now, the average floor price, worldwide, for panels is about 32 cents.) The Solar Energy Industries Association warned that implementing these suggestions could end up doubling the price of solar, thus destroying demand and causing Americans to lose their jobs.

Court Rules That Imported Solar Panels Are Bad For US Manufacturing

  • Let's just make solar illegal to import! (Score:3)

    by burtosis ( 1124179 ) on Friday September 22, 2017 @09:31PM (#55248343)
    After all, what's more important - helping cut the costs to increase adoption and cut CO2 emissions, or getting the third vacation home for some local solar company CEO?

  • That's all solar is - energy from somewhere else!

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      yes, trump needs to sue the Sun, and the Solarians, for illegally dumping light on our country, for FREE, therefore putting all those coal miners out of work. If the Sun had never been allowed to shine on the US, the coal industry would have thrived. BAN THE SUN. WHAT HAS THE SUN EVER DONE FOR COAL MINERS? SUN:NO. COAL: YES. END OF STORY. AS LONG AS COAL IS BEING CREATED BY MOTHER EARTH, WE DONT NEED THE FRIGGIN SUN SHINING ON US.

  • This is a seriously complicated issue. Proper economic modeling can give us a good idea of how to proceed, but political greed will finance whatever spin it may take to move mass opinion in the direction of short term profit for the few people who can afford the spin doctors. Solar futures are now in jeopardy for the US. Sigh.

  • This sounds great until... (Score:3)

    by skam240 ( 789197 ) on Friday September 22, 2017 @09:45PM (#55248397)

    This sounds great until you think of the ramifications of more expensive solar panels

    http://www.bbc.com/news/world-... [bbc.com]

    Quite a lot of solar adoption is driven not by a commitment to fighting global warming or pollution in general but by savings. Make the panels more expensive and adoption rates will drop significantly.

    • Agreed. If it can be proven that imports are subsidized or enjoy some sort of unfair advantage, great....impose a duty. If it's just a matter of local companies not being willing to compete and using government as a cudgel to pad profits...well....fuck 'em....compete or die.

  • USA! and when it comes down to it we need to cut off china

  • BAD for jobs (Score:3)

    by chromaexcursion ( 2047080 ) on Friday September 22, 2017 @09:50PM (#55248409)
    There are FAR more people employed in the sale and instillation of solar panel than there are in manufacturing.
    Raising the price of panels will kill those jobs.
    Stupid and shortsighted. Protect a few manufacturing job at companies that can't compete, and lose orders of magnitude more jobs in sales, and instillation.
    The only way US manufacturing can compete is through automation. Which means almost no one will be employed in manufacturing.

    "The International Trade Commission" is a US group, it has no international mandate. Enacting tariffs will result in the affected countries enacting retaliatory tariffs on US made goods. More US jobs lost. "Dumb and Dumber"
  • "Suniva is now suggesting import duties of 40 cents a watt for solar cells, and a floor price of 78 cents a watt for panels. (Right now, the average floor price, worldwide, for panels is about 32 cents.)" The market to purchase solar panels in the States is rigged already. Tax breaks, subsidies, grants, mandates for utilities to buy excess power at market rates, etc. All to promote solar and make it more "affordable." I ask...what is more affordable than hordes of people making less than $2 an hour to sta

