Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Power United States China The Courts

Court Rules That Imported Solar Panels Are Bad For US Manufacturing (theverge.com) 10

Posted by BeauHD from the home-grown dept.
The International Trade Commission has ruled that American companies are being hurt by cheap solar panels from overseas, providing an opportunity for President Donald Trump to tax imports from countries like China. The Verge reports: Today's unanimous decision ruled that the companies SolarWorld Americans and Suniva were struggling financially not because of their own poor management, but because they couldn't compete with cheap panels from countries like China, Mexico, and South Korea. Suniva is now suggesting import duties of 40 cents a watt for solar cells, and a floor price of 78 cents a watt for panels. (Right now, the average floor price, worldwide, for panels is about 32 cents.) The Solar Energy Industries Association warned that implementing these suggestions could end up doubling the price of solar, thus destroying demand and causing Americans to lose their jobs.

Court Rules That Imported Solar Panels Are Bad For US Manufacturing More | Reply

Court Rules That Imported Solar Panels Are Bad For US Manufacturing

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

IOT trap -- core dumped

Close