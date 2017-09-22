Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Power United States China The Courts

Court Rules That Imported Solar Panels Are Bad For US Manufacturing (theverge.com) 38

Posted by BeauHD from the home-grown dept.
The International Trade Commission has ruled that American companies are being hurt by cheap solar panels from overseas, providing an opportunity for President Donald Trump to tax imports from countries like China. The Verge reports: Today's unanimous decision ruled that the companies SolarWorld Americans and Suniva were struggling financially not because of their own poor management, but because they couldn't compete with cheap panels from countries like China, Mexico, and South Korea. Suniva is now suggesting import duties of 40 cents a watt for solar cells, and a floor price of 78 cents a watt for panels. (Right now, the average floor price, worldwide, for panels is about 32 cents.) The Solar Energy Industries Association warned that implementing these suggestions could end up doubling the price of solar, thus destroying demand and causing Americans to lose their jobs.

Court Rules That Imported Solar Panels Are Bad For US Manufacturing More | Reply

Court Rules That Imported Solar Panels Are Bad For US Manufacturing

Comments Filter:

  • Let's just make solar illegal to import! (Score:4, Interesting)

    by burtosis ( 1124179 ) on Friday September 22, 2017 @09:31PM (#55248343)
    After all, what's more important - helping cut the costs to increase adoption and cut CO2 emissions, or getting the third vacation home for some local solar company CEO?

  • That's all solar is - energy from somewhere else!

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      yes, trump needs to sue the Sun, and the Solarians, for illegally dumping light on our country, for FREE, therefore putting all those coal miners out of work. If the Sun had never been allowed to shine on the US, the coal industry would have thrived. BAN THE SUN. WHAT HAS THE SUN EVER DONE FOR COAL MINERS? SUN:NO. COAL: YES. END OF STORY. AS LONG AS COAL IS BEING CREATED BY MOTHER EARTH, WE DONT NEED THE FRIGGIN SUN SHINING ON US.

  • This is a seriously complicated issue. Proper economic modeling can give us a good idea of how to proceed, but political greed will finance whatever spin it may take to move mass opinion in the direction of short term profit for the few people who can afford the spin doctors. Solar futures are now in jeopardy for the US. Sigh.

  • This sounds great until... (Score:3)

    by skam240 ( 789197 ) on Friday September 22, 2017 @09:45PM (#55248397)

    This sounds great until you think of the ramifications of more expensive solar panels

    http://www.bbc.com/news/world-... [bbc.com]

    Quite a lot of solar adoption is driven not by a commitment to fighting global warming or pollution in general but by savings. Make the panels more expensive and adoption rates will drop significantly.

    • Agreed. If it can be proven that imports are subsidized or enjoy some sort of unfair advantage, great....impose a duty. If it's just a matter of local companies not being willing to compete and using government as a cudgel to pad profits...well....fuck 'em....compete or die.

  • USA! and when it comes down to it we need to cut off china

  • BAD for jobs (Score:3)

    by chromaexcursion ( 2047080 ) on Friday September 22, 2017 @09:50PM (#55248409)
    There are FAR more people employed in the sale and instillation of solar panel than there are in manufacturing.
    Raising the price of panels will kill those jobs.
    Stupid and shortsighted. Protect a few manufacturing job at companies that can't compete, and lose orders of magnitude more jobs in sales, and instillation.
    The only way US manufacturing can compete is through automation. Which means almost no one will be employed in manufacturing.

    "The International Trade Commission" is a US group, it has no international mandate. Enacting tariffs will result in the affected countries enacting retaliatory tariffs on US made goods. More US jobs lost. "Dumb and Dumber"

    • Stupid and shortsighted. Protect a few manufacturing job at companies that can't compete

      An import factor here is: who are they competing against? TFS says they can't compete against "cheap" panels from Mexico, China, and *South Korea*. South Korea is NOT a low-cost locale. It's not as expensive for labor as Japan, but it's not cheap either; labor there is surely more expensive than someplace like Alabama. If we can't compete against South Korea on something, that means we're just incompetent, and should

      • South Korea is NOT a low-cost locale ... labor there is surely more expensive than someplace like Alabama.

        Median salary in S. Korea: $29,125
        Median salary in Alabama: $39,180

        Both figures are the result of a 10 second Google search.

        Disclaimer: I think import restrictions on solar panels are idiotic.

  • "Suniva is now suggesting import duties of 40 cents a watt for solar cells, and a floor price of 78 cents a watt for panels. (Right now, the average floor price, worldwide, for panels is about 32 cents.)" The market to purchase solar panels in the States is rigged already. Tax breaks, subsidies, grants, mandates for utilities to buy excess power at market rates, etc. All to promote solar and make it more "affordable." I ask...what is more affordable than hordes of people making less than $2 an hour to sta

  • Lots of manufacturing jobs have left the USA because it's more expensive to manufacture here. So why pick on solar? Are the foreign solar companies dumping, or are the foreign governments subsidizing, with the aim of driving US companies out of the market? If so, I see the argument for tariffs, but there's nothing about dumping or subsidies in the ruling as far as I can see.

    • This doesn't make sense to me either. Under WTO rules, retaliation is permitted against dumping and subsidies. But there is no retaliation permitted just for low prices. Domestic producers don't have a "right" to be shielded from competition. Even weirder, the court is setting a "price floor" that seems to prohibit even domestic competition from undercutting incumbent producers.

  • Will the price of non-domestic panels still be lower than domestic after tariffs?

    Another question is how much the coal/natural gas lobby's have donated to ensure this ruling?

    If we can burn coal, or oil, or natural gas, or corncobs to produce cheap electricity does it really matter? If coal becomes a major energy source, I would expect electrical costs to drop significantly. The price probably won't though, because profit....

  • Are Mexico, Canada and South Korea dumping solar panels for less than cost of production? Are they using slave labor? Do employees work in hazardous conditions?

    If not please go fuck yourselves.

  • For over 50 years now, we've had a stiff tariff on imported light trucks. What was the outcome? The USA is the pickup truck capital of the world.

    It looks like with this tariff, we can eventually be the kings solar panel as well. All we need is the right marketing strategy.

    If we can get people to pay over $60K for a pickup, we can also get them to support solar panels with high profit margins. A good start would be to market "heavy duty" panels and promote them as an enabler of rugged individualism.

    Styling w

    • Wow. We're the pickup truck capital of the world? What an amazing and honorable legacy. Something to truly be proud of for centuries to come. All those other nations are idiots for investing in science, education and medical technology. The real long term power is in making pickup trucks.

Slashdot Top Deals

Nothing is easier than to denounce the evildoer; nothing is more difficult than to understand him. - Fyodor Dostoevski

Close