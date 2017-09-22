A New Zealand Company Built An AI Baby That Plays the Piano (bloomberg.com) 16
pacopico writes: A New Zealand company called Soul Machines has built a disturbingly lifelike virtual baby powered by artificial intelligence software. According to a Bloomberg story, the baby has learned to read books, play the piano and draw pictures. The work is built off the research of Mark Sagar, the company's CEO, who is on a quest to mimic human consciousness in a machine. Sagar used to work at Weta creating lifelike faces for films like King Kong and Avatar and is now building these very realistic looking virtual avatars and pumping them full of code that not only handles things like speech but that also replicates the nervous system and brain function. The baby, for example, has virtual dopamine receptors that fire when it feels joy from playing the piano. What could go wrong?
When? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It already does: http://www.techrepublic.com/ar... [techrepublic.com]
But more importantly, smart AI-powered systems reduce the need for custom code. We will not have Terminator-style humanoid robots replacing programmers in their cubicles. We will just need fewer programmers.
Re: (Score:2)
And she won't talk back, either... (Score:2)
Sex slave programmed to feel joy only when servicing his/her master in 3, 2, 1...
Re: Why? (Score:1)
The most important skill (Score:1)
Life (Score:1)