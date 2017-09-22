Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
AI Software Hardware Technology

A New Zealand Company Built An AI Baby That Plays the Piano (bloomberg.com) 16

Posted by BeauHD from the baby-steps dept.
pacopico writes: A New Zealand company called Soul Machines has built a disturbingly lifelike virtual baby powered by artificial intelligence software. According to a Bloomberg story, the baby has learned to read books, play the piano and draw pictures. The work is built off the research of Mark Sagar, the company's CEO, who is on a quest to mimic human consciousness in a machine. Sagar used to work at Weta creating lifelike faces for films like King Kong and Avatar and is now building these very realistic looking virtual avatars and pumping them full of code that not only handles things like speech but that also replicates the nervous system and brain function. The baby, for example, has virtual dopamine receptors that fire when it feels joy from playing the piano. What could go wrong?

A New Zealand Company Built An AI Baby That Plays the Piano More | Reply

A New Zealand Company Built An AI Baby That Plays the Piano

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

"Bureaucracy is the enemy of innovation." -- Mark Shepherd, former President and CEO of Texas Instruments

Close