AMD Opteron Vs EPYC: How AMD Server Performance Evolved Over 10 Years

New submitter fstack writes: Phoronix has carried out tests comparing AMD's high-end EPYC 7601 CPU to AMD Opteron CPUs from about ten years ago, looking at the EPYC/Opteron Linux performance and power efficiency. Both on the raw performance and performance-per-Watt, the numbers are quite staggering though the single-threaded performance hasn't evolved quite as much. The EPYC 7601 is a $4,200 USD processor with 32 cores / 64 threads. The first of many tests was with NAS Parallel Benchmarks: "For a heavily threaded test like this, going from a single Opteron 2300 series to the EPYC 7601 yielded around a 40x increase in performance," reports Phoronix. "Not bad when also considering it was only a 16x increase in the thread count (4 physical cores to 32 cores / 64 threads). The EPYC 7601 has a lower base clock frequency than the Opteron 2300 CPUs tested but has a turbo/boost frequency higher, among many architectural advantages over these K10 Opterons. With the NASA test's Lower-Upper Gauss-Seidel solver, going from the dual Opteron 2384 processors to a single EPYC 7601 yields around a 25x improvement in performance over the past decade of AMD server CPUs. Or in looking at the performance-per-Watt with the LU.C test, it's also around a 25x improvement over these older Opterons."
Technically Moore's Law (I assume that is what you are referencing) says the number of transistors per square inch of wafer will double every 18 month, not that performance will double.
Moores "law" was doubling of transistors, not performance. But it's not a law and has already failed in both senses of the word. Intel just delayed their 10nm CPU again. AMD announced their next generation shrink will be 12nm, given that the current CPUs are 14nm that's going to be a rather slow increase. Generation to generation improvements are on the order of 10-33% on most metrics and take quite a bit longer than 18 months to come out.
It's been dead for some time. My home rig is an i5 2500K that I bought in the spring of 2011. It's only this year that I've found a decent midrange "doubling" candidate for building a new machine around, interestingly enough, the Ryzen 5 1600. Benchmarks suggest that I'll get about double the performance out of that, and it's in the same price bracket as when I bought the 2500K. 6.5 years and only 2x the oomph on the desktop in the midrange price bracket. I used to see that sort of improvement (and upg
Agreed, which if you think about it justifies more expensive desktops on a longer replacement cycle. Go ahead and spend the extra few hundred on ram, cpu, motherboard and case. The plan on keeping it for 7-10 years. The next doubling is going to take even longer than the last one.
They did a comparison between the highest end Intel chips and the EPYC 7601. [phoronix.com] Not to spoil it but EPYC blew the panties straight off of Intel's chips while using less power. It's no wonder Intel has been flailing in the media. [slashdot.org]