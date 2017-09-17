'Bodega' CEO Apologizes, Insists They'll Create More Jobs (cnn.com) 47
Remember those two ex-Googlers who started a company to replace mom-and-pop corner stores with automated vending kiosks? An anonymous reader writes: The company's CEO has now "apologized in the face of mounting outrage," according to CNN. CEO Paul McDonald had shared a vision with Fast Company of a world where centralized shopping locations "won't be necessary" because there'll be a tiny automated one every 100 feet. Within hours McDonald was writing a new apologetic essay insisting he's not trying to replace corner stores, which carry more items and include a human staff who "offer an integral human connection to their patrons that our automated storefronts never will." In fact, he added that "Rather than take away jobs, we hope Bodega will help create them. We see a future where anyone can own and operate a Bodega -- delivering relevant items and a great retail experience to places no corner store would ever open." Promising to review criticism, he added his hope was to "bring a useful, new retail experience to places where commerce currently doesn't exist."
Bodega's CEO sees it as a way to beat Amazon by offering immediate access to popular products, and TechCrunch reports the company has already raised $2.5 million, while Fast Company notes "angel" investments from executives at Facebook, Twitter, Google, and Dropbox.
The company has already begun testing 30 Bodega boxes over the last ten months, and unveiled 50 more boxes last week, with hopes to have over 1,000 by the end of next year.
A vending machine with a person inside it?
Except that the person inside would be an illegal alien to keep labor costs low.
http://www.technovelgy.com/graphics/content07/postal-robot-mibII.jpg [technovelgy.com]
Make sure the illegal alien is an independent contractor so you don't have liability and don't need to pay for insurance, disability, workmans comp, etc. That's just smart business.
No, Standing Next To It (Score:2)
A vending machine with a person inside it?
Standing next to it, to help people who can't work it, reset it when it breaks, print coupons when it eats money or mangles the goods, and call the cops when an angry consumer goes insane. Just like the guy standing at the "self-checkout" lanes at your grocery store.
Man, I wish my local stores had someone to tend the self checkouts. All we get is a flashing light when there's a problem. Employees try to come help, but they're moving against the current, borne back ceaselessly into the past.
I've actually went back to a full-service grocery store again. It was bad enough when most stores started making us bag our own groceries. Now they want us to check ourselves out too. Pretty soon they'll be asking customers to stock the shelves and clean the bathrooms.
Fuck that noise. I'll pay a few dollars extra to get real humans helping me, thanks.
The business mode sounds ridiculous to me. Basically, it trusts your smartphone camera to do the checkout for you, and trusts the customer to video everything they take from the machine. In the real world, unless it's in a *very* secure location with someone watching, criminals will game the shit out of those things immediately. They'll open it up with a burner or stolen phone, steal everything, then toss the phone.
No, now the business model is exactly the same as it was before--except some bullshit about not putting small shops out of business...because small shops will be able to buy their own bodega vending machines...which will somehow employ more people somehow.
Anyone can own and operate a bodega? (Score:2)
So where's the form to apply for one?
So where's the form to apply for one?
Here you go [uscis.gov].
*create* jobs? (Score:2)
He may *say* "not taking away jobs", but that's just a saying -- not something he knows. Or at least, it's not going to be likely that the jobs created make up for the jobs lost.
How long before hipsters (or Hispanic people) in the Mission start torching these?
The fact that they're "ex-Google employees" says it all to me. So they're 20-something tech-heads who think every problem can be solved by an app. It probably never even occurred to them that an app can actually CREATE problems. It's all about the VC funding and dropping tech buzzwords to angels. Who cares if it actually works or whether it puts real people out of work? It's an appy app, so give us our money that we haven't earned!
Re: (Score:3)
This. Nobody gets into this business to create jobs, they do it to sell stuff.
THE RULE: Profit = Sales minus Jobs (and other irritating expenses)
But TALK and LIES are free, so you can say you're creating jobs if it maybe creates/increases sales.
"create jobs" my fanny. Let the record show he talks shit to the public to make his business plan look good.
How long before hipsters (or Hispanic people) in the Mission start torching these?
Please, no fires. Fires lead to riot tanks, rubber bullets, jack-booted free-market police. Be sensible, and clever. A little super-glue and spray-paint
Somebody's going to have to keep it stocked and in good repair. Typically that's an independent owner grinding out a living who's going to pay close attention to each machine they own. That keeps all the incentives lined up. Paying an employee to do it is just asking for second rate service.
Combine it with Uber (Score:2)
Instead of planting fancy vending machines, why not double down on "because... Internet!" and combine it with Uber. The driver would have a mini store in the trunk and the Magical App would connect the customer with the nearest driver with matching inventory. They could call it something like "web van".
Re: (Score:3)
They could call it something like "web van".
Webvan were right. They just came in 15 years and 15 billions too early. If they had launched a year or two ago during the startup gold rush they would have enjoyed unlimited funding. It would have failed eventually but they could have published their story on medium.com and they would have been heroes instead of losers.
Um, every corner store I know (Score:3)
I guess what I'm saying is, who still has a nice little mom & pop shop left that they can get mad at bodega? I watched all those get swallowed up by Circle K/7-11 in the late 80s. Even the immigrants don't run 'em any more.
On the other hand it's hilarious having this guy talk about making jobs with a business model who's entire point is eliminating cashiers. And you can damn well bet the guys that stock these things will be on the 'sharing' economy payscale where they somehow manage to earn less than minimum wage and it's still legal. I'd like to think the backlash is more about that than about actual bodegas.
"Welfare" fraud (Score:1)
When you hear conservatives moaning about "food stamp" (or EBT or SNAP) fraud, a lot of the real examples behind their complaints come from what goes down at bodegas. Scams like buying a $5 item, having the register ring up $95 in sales and the bodega owner splitting the $90 with the welfare recipient.
There are still plenty of real bodegas out there, but they are primarily in lower income areas so if you didn't think they still existed then you are probably doing fairly well. This is also why most of their
I live in a semi-rural area in the Puget Sound region. There are convenience stores here which are individually owned and managed. The closest one to my house is run by Vietnamese immigrants, actually.
Some of the larger local farms also have their own seasonal stores - this area produces a lot of berries, something like 50% of the US' total rhubarb production, and the vast majority of its daffodil bulbs. These local farms are family owned.
There are, of course, also some chains like 7/11 - but those tend to
Non-apology apology (Score:1)
We're sorry [youtube.com]. And we promise that we're going to immediately change our business model in no way. Did we mention that we're sorry [youtube.com]?
I'm sorry. [youtube.com]
I don't see the innovation (Score:2)
Bodega's CEO sees it as a way to beat Amazon by offering immediate access to popular products
We've had that for centuries - it's called a store. These guys' model just potentially moves the pickup point slightly closer to us.
And, given the inherently higher maintenance costs of their business model (repeatedly stopping and restocking these small "every 100 feet" locations with tiny deliveries), even without on-site staff it's hard to see how this could be competitive with either a traditional store or with Amazon.
TechCrunch reports the company has already raised $2.5 million
Given the type of business they're trying to create, that's not actually very much at
Weak CEO's do what? (Score:2)
"...the right questions of the right people." What a sad sack of crap CEO. Kids, never apologize to people who feel slighted on other people's behalf. The obeisance they demand is never-ending and will suck you dry. Especially never apologize to people who use terms like "cultural misappropriation" unironically. And especially especially never apologize to people who were never going to be your customers in the first damn place.
Also never apologize to people who are angry over the loss of "character." They'
This whole thing is nothing but one ... (Score:2)
... big bullshitty PR drumroll. A completely staged pseudo-controversy. Nothing else.
Sorry (Score:2)
Sorry a bunch of internet drama people freaked out about nothing. Sorry a news report created a false narrative and a mob of angry jerks believed it. Sorry you were trolled. Sorry that simple, entirely voluntary commerce is so upsetting to some people with a loose grip on rationality.
Let me make it up to you by telling you a completely different nonsense story full of soothing pretense. That's what shallow drama people understand.
Re: (Score:3)
hiring people enough to replace mom and pop stores
Yeah, they're "gig-economying" jobs that were already low-paid and uncertain. True pioneers.
This is just the start (Score:1)
I thought Woody Allen invented that decades ago. It was called the orgasmatron.
human touch with patrons (Score:2)
what is this "human touch with patrons" bullshit? I need things and will spend money to get them. Haven't needed "human touch" for any goods I've bought for years except my car and that only because of stupid laws in my state, I picked the damn thing online.
Oblig Bad Car Analogy (Score:2)
We're sorry we named our new product line 'Buggy Whip'. We will immediately re-brand it as 'automobile'.