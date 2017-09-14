You Are Already Living Inside a Computer (theatlantic.com) 26
An anonymous reader shares a report: Think about the computing systems you use every day. All of them represent attempts to simulate something else. Like how Turing's original thinking machine (PDF) strived to pass as a man or woman, a computer tries to pass, in a way, as another thing. As a calculator, for example, or a ledger, or a typewriter, or a telephone, or a camera, or a storefront, or a cafe. After a while, successful simulated machines displace and overtake the machines they originally imitated. The word processor is no longer just a simulated typewriter or secretary, but a first-order tool for producing written materials of all kinds. Eventually, if they thrive, simulated machines become just machines. Today, computation overall is doing this. There's not much work and play left that computers don't handle. And so, the computer is splitting from its origins as a means of symbol manipulation for productive and creative ends, and becoming an activity in its own right. Today, people don't seek out computers in order to get things done; they do the things that let them use computers.
If you consider that the global telephone system and internet is the largest distributed computer system in the world. Then you have virtual private networks that connect your own virtual machine (VMware) of Linux or Windows to cloud servers (virtual machines running on a real server) and configured using applications like Docker. Depending on your ISP, they are called anything from Bubbles to Droplets. Then you can run old PC, game consoles, and mainframe emulators on those virtual machines. Even a smartph
I was expecting some article to say that we're sims in a world that has people playing Sims
... maybe SimCity will also add features for *their* sims to play a game controlling a city too! Either that, or an article about how the entire internet is somehow a giant computer spanning the entire world, and hence we all live within it.
Instead, its just about people using computers to mimic older technologies and displace them; because the 'mimicking' version is actually better and offers features beyond those present in the original.
How many times is Slashdot going to post about this topic? It's a question that can never be answered and even when answered has no value. This is like the sixth time I've seen this same damn topic here and it's boring me. Then again, maybe I'm in control of the computer and want you stop obsessing about this or I'll hit the reset button!
The other theory is that all of us are walking around under a constant state of hypnosis, and our conscious mind only thinks it's in control - but in fact our conscious mind is only a hallucination of our subconscious mind that is doing everything that we do on auto-pilot.
I mean, you don't think about the details of breathing or having your heart beat... unless you focus upon it consciously. Those things go on in autopilot.
