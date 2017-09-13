Target's Sales Floors Are Switching From Apple To Android Devices (gizmodo.com) 110
After three years of Apple products, Target is moving to Android devices for stocking, pulling items, and other essential sales floor duties. Target first outfitted its employees with Apple products in 2014, replacing PDAs with iPod Touches. Gizmodo reports: In Fall of 2016, Target stores began testing the Zebra TC51, which runs Android 6.0 Mashmallow and was confirmed to Gizmodo as "the new MyDevices for store team members chainwide" by a company spokesperson over email. On Reddit's r/Target page and the unofficial employee forum The Breakroom, the new devices have been met with enthusiasm -- and plenty of jabs at the old iOS scanners. "The current iOS my devices we have all sorts of issues, connection issues, scanner issues, and tons more," one Breakroom poster complained. On Reddit, a former store manager wrote that "the iPod hardware they used as on the floor scanners for employees died quickly and there was no way of swapping in new batteries. There were many hardware issues that came about with the ipods." While a Target spokesperson confirmed the company will still purchase some products from Apple -- iPads for online order pickups, iPhones for managers -- the sales floor is switching to Android, and the company is staffing up on Android developers to port over all the internal software stores use.
No business should use a single source product/solution when there is an equal alternative with multiple vendors.
In that case, if Target even runs into trouble with Samsung, they can easily switch to LG or whatever. It would be even better if they were not dependent on Google for the OS, but having multiple hardware vendors is a good start.
It's still much better than if every single vendor did like Apple and developed their own OS.
No matter if only 20% of the interface is the same when switching from one Android device to another. As long as it's greater than 0% it's better than Apple.
The operating system is a trivial issue when you are referring to the difference between (say) software from Phillips, GE, and Siemens for a CT Scanner-- just as it is for all the other diagnostic instruments in use.
I don't think Samsung has an MRI "backpack" for the S8 yet, but maybe I just missed the press release.
It would be much worse for the hospital if they used equipment from a single vendor. That vendor could raise prices without any limit because the cost for the hospital to switch out to something else would be too expensive.
The best is to have open standards, and many vendors.
Single source is the way to go in real life
In real life companies single source, because (1) in real life they single source stuff anyway, (2) they're buying a solution not a technology, and (3) single sourcing is a guarantee that everything works together.
The fact is, the vendor is choosing the underlying hardware, which is probably white label that's factory-direct. Target chose the vendor for its end-to-end solution. Target doesn't really give a shit what hardware the vendor is using, as long as it fulfills the requirements.
In real life companies single source.
really? what vendor even does that any more? please name a company that makes both servers and software
IBM, HP, Oracle are all dying
You confuse single source and vertical integration. They are not the same.
Re: (Score:2)
In real life companies single source, because (1) in real life they single source stuff anyway, (2) they're buying a solution not a technology, and (3) single sourcing is a guarantee that everything works together.
You missed the point. It's not about single sourcing, it's about locking yourself into whole source change and becoming dependent on a vendor. To address your points:
1. They will do this anyway, they are just switching to a platform that allows them to move if a vendor doesn't play along.
2. Depends on the company. It looks like they are developing the solution themselves, and even if they aren't they are more likely to find solution providers on an open multi-vendor platform.
3. You just made me laugh, cry,
Does Apple have a recent record of breaches or poor security?
you mean, like the fappening?
Which wasn't an Apple failure: it was the result of idiotic password choices on the part of the victims. Had they been using Android, or Windows Phone, or kept their photos on a CP/M machine with dial-up access only... the same thing would have happened.
Apple's enthusiasm to make iCloud the has-all-your-stuff-and-controls-all-your-devices cool convenience hub was understandable in terms of creating a feature that users who barely know about backups, much less make them, would find valuable(especially in the context of mobile devices which get replaced/lost/broken/stolen a lot and don't tend to
Not sure what your point is. Are you saying Apple will be happy to sell you a replacement device, but Android manufacturers won't? And about that "hardware support." Ever heard of "Made for iPod", the formal Apple program which promised compatibility (well, for maybe 30 days after the product was discontinued)? Heck, my old Moto Droid wil
Where's the Apple support for 30 pin dock connector charging?
Right here: https://www.apple.com/shop/product/MA591G/C/apple-30-pin-to-usb-cable [apple.com]
You mean the dock in the dashboard of your car?
Apple says it's obsolete. Get a new car.
Are you saying Apple will be happy to sell you a replacement device, but Android manufacturers won't?
Yes. When a company comes up with a solution, they will usually approve it for a set number of years...not changing anything (i.e. upgrading every 6mo to 1 yr) because that would mean recertifying a new model, sourcing new cases, dealing with heterogeneous inventory. Apple hardware generally has longer production/support runs than Android. Most of the iPod Touches seem to be available new from retail sources for 3-4 years[1] (I couldn't find a similar source for Android). [1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wi [wikipedia.org]
No, let's think bigger. Electronics manufacturers? Nah. Businesses. All of them. There's one that sucks and, since we're lumping them together, well, they all suck.
Right?
It's rare that I'll reply to support an AC, but here I am.
AOSP isn't really designed to be turned into an end-user-ready phone; and lacking Play store, the various Google apps and services, etc. is typically a deal breaker unless you swap in your own (as with Amazon); but if you are treating it as a subst
AOSP isn't really designed to be turned into an end-user-ready phone;
Who told you that? Why did you believe it? I've run AOSP on my phone before, in the form of SOKP, and it was a joy. Absolute minimum bullshit.
and lacking Play store, the various Google apps and services, etc. is typically a deal breaker unless you swap in your own (as with Amazon);
What? No. You can install gapps on AOSP.
You can't install gapps legally on AOSP. Google requires a license for them, and only licenses them to OEMs that agree to a large number of provisions (and pays them). THey're widely available, but you are pirating them.
The lesson is more that specialized hardware works better than commodity, mass-market hardware once the innovations from mass market can be passed down. The new device has a built-in laser scanner and presumably replaceable batteries, apparently two major limitations of using a generalist device.
When I look at the Apple Store employees with their iPhone backpacks for credit card transactions and lasers, I think they should be more like Target, sadly.
Target wants exclusivity for merchandise it sells (Score:1)
What scanner? (Score:2)
So they took a sleek consumer device and strapped an aftermarket 3rd party barcode scanner onto it and wondered why the hardware behaved like a big kludge?
Re:What scanner?
> So they took a sleek consumer device and strapped an aftermarket 3rd party barcode scanner onto it and wondered why the hardware behaved like a big kludge?
Suuure. A PC with a peripheral attached is a "big kludge".
Re:What scanner?
I develop develop/enable mobile barcode scanning for a few platforms as a developer, so this is not a subject I'm alien to. There is a very good chance that the app they use is less stable or more power intensive than the ones I develop for. Then again, that would just go back to shitty testing (much to my surprise).
Re: (Score:2)
I have to wonder if they're also worried about the iPod touches being EOLed in the near future, given the product hasn't been updated in over two years - and the rest of the iPod line was axed two months ago.
The summary says they are porting their apps to android. The sequence could be develop some bad iOS apps that don't work blame iOS and move to android
;)
iPod in a scanner sled actually works really well, right up to the point the battery swells or wears out. Then you yank the iPod out of the sled, and waste time sending someone to the Apple store to swap out the entire device since Apple's battery replacement program is really an $80 device replacement program. Then the devices come back to IT for provisioning and reassembly, and finally back on the warehouse floor.
This is what we're faced with today in our business as well. The iPod in a sled has worked
You can see the improvement already
"The current iOS my devices we have all sorts of issues"
Apparently the Android grammar checker ain't so hot.
"my device" is internal Target jargon for the tool. The old hardware was called a PDA and to distinguish the iPods and now Androids from the old PDA hardware someone decided to call them a "my device". They also brilliantly decided to name all the apps on it with "my" as a prefix.
Also when the switch was made to the iOS devices there was no decent business grade Android or Windows equivelant. So choosing iOS wasn't such a bad idea. And, most development was done using HTML5 and phone gap. So conversion
Honestly...
It's for specific cases like these that I wanted to see Linux distros getting a true, solid working mobile commercial version with continuous support and enterprise/business adoption...
And yes, I know Android is based on a Linux kernel, but I'm talking more like Ubuntu Mobile expanding and going forward, or something else.
Because honestly, I'm not sure how much replacing iOS devices with Android devices in cases like these will help. Fanboyism aside, Android devices have as many if not more potential problems in comparison to Apple stuff, particularly in business and enterprise scenarios.
Connection issues, scanner issues? Android devices also have those. Replaceable batteries? Perhaps the company they closed a deal with (Zebra) still has devices with replaceable batteries, but this is clearly going away on Android devices in general... I think the last flagship phone that had it was the LG V20, and the update to it (V30 released recently) is sealed with no easy replacement for battery. Not even cheaper phones or phones with alternative markets (active lines, rugged lines, etc) are coming with the option anymore.
They'll eventually have to go with external battery cases and whatnot.
How would a Linux mobile help? Well, I guess it really depends how the whole implementation would work really... and it wouldn't be easy. But it'd really be best not to get tied to Google or Apple for cases like those, to have an OS that could be installed in multiple mobile configurations, to have access to code to configure it down to devices' specific functions, etc etc.
When you are on iPods, iPads, iPhones, or Android devices you are basically running a whole bunch of useless crap on top of the software you really need for sales floors and warehouse management. Not to talk about privacy and security worries, the world could really use right now an alternative to big corporation devices for tasks like these.
And I'm no Linux fanatic myself... Android phone user and Windows 10 desktop here. It's just that I think the lack of competition in this area is bringing a whole lot of problems recently.
Re:Honestly...
This!. Linux changes nothing. Android is already quite open enough when you don't need to rely on Google Play services. The whole point is that special purpose devices can be made for Android, but not for iOS. Switching to Linux changes nothing about this.
Whichever hardware Target standardises on, I would bet they make sure it's robust and comes with assurance of future upgrades. If necessary. Remember, these things are built into a closed retail ecosystem. I doubt that employees are allowed to install bad Candy Crush clones from the Play Store.
Re: (Score:2)
Whichever hardware Target standardises on, I would bet they make sure it's robust and comes with assurance of future upgrades. If necessary. Remember, these things are built into a closed retail ecosystem.
Oh, okay then. What could possibly go wrong [senate.gov]?
Re:Honestly...
I use Android devices to do inventory control. Honeywell just released their Android based scanner (CK75). They work great. I don't see why they would have a problem in the business or enterprise world (Considering there's a lot of enterprise inventory control software for Android already). I've had Windows CE based scanners, that were always freaking terrible. They were never good to begin with. It was so bad, I didn't even bother wanting to write software for it, just made my own telnet interface for the
Re: (Score:2)
but it gets pricey to outfit every employee in a Big box store with one when you are looking at a quarter million dollars per store for $10/hr grunts.
A couple of points though. Not every employee gets one, usually just the department managers. You're not talking 100 devices for every store, probably closer to 20.
And with how hard they push their employees it's not just about their labor rate, but the ability to get their jobs done. Can't scan the "outs" because your consumer grade phone died/broke? Now you've missed the order deadline and your going another 4 days without all of that product. There are dozens examples where the lost opportunity cost
Connection issues, scanner issues? Android devices also have those. Replaceable batteries? Perhaps the company they closed a deal with (Zebra) still has devices with replaceable batteries, but this is clearly going away on Android devices in general...
It's in the summary, Zebra TC51 [zebra.com]It's a $1,500 purpose built device with a built in barcode reader and replaceable batteries. This isn't a toy, it's a purpose built device.
There's still an iPod Touch? (Score:2)
I had an iPod Touch for awhile. I did not need or want a cellphone. In this day and age, it would make more sense to buy an inexpensive no-contract Android phone at Walmart for $30-50 and just never activate it. The Touches have always featured significantly degraded components (displsy, camera, etc.) than their iPhone of the same generation , so it would be nuts to spend three figures on a Touch to hand to your kid in today.
Even better
https://www.motorola.com/us/pr... [motorola.com]
No phone contract to worry about and cheaper than a iTouch
Happening this Friday ...
... and it will be a Black day [slashdot.org].
"Target experienced a system-wide breach of credit card numbers over the Black Friday holiday shopping season..."
Target has a good consumer site
Dear Store Manager:
"...a former store manager wrote that "the iPod hardware they used as on the floor scanners for employees died quickly and there was no way of swapping in new batteries"
And how many employees were reprimanded for not plugging them in to recharge? A similar situation happened at a store close to me. A friend said the morning/afternoon shifts would screw around and not recharge devices. Leaving the night crew having to wait their turn for the only remaining device working. Why was this happening?....
1) No one plugged it in to recharge.
2) The recharge cord wasn't plugged in because the employee removed it so they could recharge their own phone. (Hey, Pokemon Go takes up a lot of juice during an eight hour shift. And no, I'm not kidding. This was actually being done by the same employees who were also [see #1 & #3].
3) When they were fully charged the powerstrip would be turned off. And then forgotten to be turned on again. In order to save energy. "Also turn the lights off when you leave the room." Even though people are in and out all day. And it take more power to turn it on/off 30x then it would use if you just left it on.
Also you notice managers won't lose their iPhones.You know, the ones they probably use for Pokemon Go.
;)
Customization
Android is open source, so there is an endless choice of form factors, ruggedized devices, battery sizes, hardware like built in barcode/RFID scanners... Surprises it took that long. Target probably doesn't need Google apps on their devices, so they can strip down the OS for security/abuse protection and run on really inexpensive hardware without much RAM or flash.
Apple closed ecosystems seems a weird choice
Am I missing something about their flexibility in industrial markets? This mostly seems like the device being chosen because someone in management thinks the user interface is easy and their staff might be familiar with it, not that it's an otherwise good technical c
Surplus
Buzz driven IT
That's what happens when you make infrastructure decisions based on shiny things and buzz, rather than evaluating actual needs.
Why the hell would you use an Apple device (or more accurately, ANY device with a non-removable battery) for tasks that routinely require constant use throughout the day, every day.
I can't speak to the rest of their problems, but if the rest of their system was as poorly thought out as the battery aspect, then I'm not surprised they're running into issues.
This isn't an Apple problem
All the touch iPods are basically iPhones without the modem.
Apparently an iPod Touch.
This change must eliminate the last practical reason for the iPod Touch to exist.
Disclaimer: I used to own and really liked my iPod Touch 3rd gen.