French Company Plans To Heat Homes, Offices With AMD Ryzen Pro Processors 23
At its Ryzen Pro event in New York City last month, AMD invited a French company called Qarnot to discuss how they're using Ryzen Pro processors to heat homes and offices for free. The company uses the Q.rad -- a heater that embeds three CPUs as a heat source -- to accomplish this feat. "We reuse the heat they generate to heat homes and offices for free," the company says in a blog post. "Q.rad is connected to the internet and receives in real time workloads from our in-house computing platform."
The idea is that anyone in the world can send heavy workloads over the cloud to a Q.rad and have it render the task and heat a person's home in the process. The two industries that are targeted by Qarnot include movies studios for 3D rendering and VFX, and banks for risk analysis. Qarnot is opting in for Ryzen Pro processors over Intel i7 processors due to the performance gain and heat output. According to Qarnot, they "saw a performance gain of 30-45% compared to the Intel i7." They also report that the Ryzen Pro is "producing the same heat as the equivalent Intel CPUs" they were using -- all while providing twice as many cores.
While it's neat to see a company convert what would otherwise be wasted heat into a useful asset that heats a person's home, it does raise some questions about the security and profitability of their business model. By using Ryzen Pro's processors, OS independent memory encryption is enabled to provide additional security layers to Qarnot's heaters. However, Q.rads are naturally still going to be physically unsecured as they can be in anyone's house.
physical access (Score:2)
It will be interesting to see what measures are taken to limit risk of tampering with the devices to gain access to the platform and/or to simply peg cpu utilization for more heat output.
the 'heaters' function as compute farms, i'm sure the processors are running at 100% whenever the unit is on (they are thermostatically controlled, btw).
they pay back the electricity used, so it's a win-win for all involved.
too bad they don't deal with ordinary households (minimum deployment is 20 units), i'd take like four of them (and they would run non-stop 7-8 months out of the year here).
Electricity bill? (Score:2)
From their website: "The Q.rad produces heat by computation, the electricity consumption is measured by an embedded counter and related expenses are automatically refunded to the host."
From their website: "The Q.rad produces heat by computation, the electricity consumption is measured by an embedded counter and related expenses are automatically refunded to the host."
. . . refunded . . . ?!? Like, when . . . ?!?!? When "monkeys fly out of their asses" is probably the correct answer.
"Thank you for your participation in our ThinkFarter initiative!" You will receive a prototype of our device real soon now!"
How much heat do the current processors produce compared to a coal power plant when build as compactly as electrically possible?
A miniscule fraction. As far as I am aware, there are plenty of different ways the water is heated up for district heating systems and the amounts of water being heated up, but we're generally talking about megawatt- or gigawatt-ranges -- you'd need tens to hundreds of thousands of these CPUs running to match the thermal output.
What do they do during the summer? (Score:3)
I know the French take a vacation in August, but it seems like you wouldn't want a space heater running during any of the summer. Even if you have air conditioning, you'd have to pay more to pump the generated great out of your home.
That's what I was thinking. It's not like they can just turn the machines off during summer-times, their whole cloud-computing platform would be basically rendered useless during summer if they did. They could turn the machines off during business-hours, but again, that'd bring the platform's uptime down drastically, and it wouldn't solve the heating-problem at all, as it takes a long time for big buildings to cool down.
I don't see how this would make much sense in an office-building, but I suppose it could
security doesn't necessarily matter (Score:1)
There's a lot of work that requires big data crunching abilities of entirely public data sets for non-secret purposes. A master's thesis based on publicly available data (if it's ever that affordable). Professional researchers and professors without easy access to HPC but working on data or results that are not confidential. Maybe they have the budget for this. I think there's a lot of potential here.
Why use 12 cents of nichrome wire (Score:2)
When you can use $600 of silicon to do the job?