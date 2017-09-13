French Company Plans To Heat Homes, Offices With AMD Ryzen Pro Processors 163
At its Ryzen Pro event in New York City last month, AMD invited a French company called Qarnot to discuss how they're using Ryzen Pro processors to heat homes and offices for free. The company uses the Q.rad -- a heater that embeds three CPUs as a heat source -- to accomplish this feat. "We reuse the heat they generate to heat homes and offices for free," the company says in a blog post. "Q.rad is connected to the internet and receives in real time workloads from our in-house computing platform."
The idea is that anyone in the world can send heavy workloads over the cloud to a Q.rad and have it render the task and heat a person's home in the process. The two industries that are targeted by Qarnot include movies studios for 3D rendering and VFX, and banks for risk analysis. Qarnot is opting in for Ryzen Pro processors over Intel i7 processors due to the performance gain and heat output. According to Qarnot, they "saw a performance gain of 30-45% compared to the Intel i7." They also report that the Ryzen Pro is "producing the same heat as the equivalent Intel CPUs" they were using -- all while providing twice as many cores.
While it's neat to see a company convert what would otherwise be wasted heat into a useful asset that heats a person's home, it does raise some questions about the security and profitability of their business model. By using Ryzen Pro's processors, OS independent memory encryption is enabled to provide additional security layers to Qarnot's heaters. However, Q.rads are naturally still going to be physically unsecured as they can be in anyone's house.
physical access (Score:2)
It will be interesting to see what measures are taken to limit risk of tampering with the devices to gain access to the platform and/or to simply peg cpu utilization for more heat output.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
the 'heaters' function as compute farms, i'm sure the processors are running at 100% whenever the unit is on (they are thermostatically controlled, btw).
they pay back the electricity used, so it's a win-win for all involved.
too bad they don't deal with ordinary households (minimum deployment is 20 units), i'd take like four of them (and they would run non-stop 7-8 months out of the year here).
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
I wonder if there's any market in putting these in water heaters, which are generally stable places for electric heat...
Re: (Score:3)
Re: physical access (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
You don't chuck it in directly.... you pump water through a water block heatsink containing heat exchanges mounted directly on the CPU it's called a "Watercooled" processor, but in this case you gather the heat into the liquid, and after pumping through a large number of heat exchangers, the water becomes hot.
Electricity bill? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
From their website: "The Q.rad produces heat by computation, the electricity consumption is measured by an embedded counter and related expenses are automatically refunded to the host."
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
From their website: "The Q.rad produces heat by computation, the electricity consumption is measured by an embedded counter and related expenses are automatically refunded to the host."
. . . refunded . . . ?!? Like, when . . . ?!?!? When "monkeys fly out of their asses" is probably the correct answer.
"Thank you for your participation in our ThinkFarter initiative!" You will receive a prototype of our device real soon now!"
Re: (Score:1)
I think you pay the Ryzen, then you have free heating and you don't pay for electricity.
If both heating and electricity is free - what's the point for the company to install them in YOUR house ?
Re: (Score:1)
Re:Electricity bill? (Score:5, Insightful)
Reliability: they get a physically distributed compute network that is diverse across geography, utility, and ISP, with next to no telcom hotel costs. Possibly also some renewable/cogen energy credits of whatever form they take in the host country.
(As to the comment below, given what they are using them for, the bandwidth requirements are likely rather small... they transfer chunks of input data and then munch on them for a good long while.)
I wonder what they have for local storage. ISTR from my BOINC days that most applications wanted a hefty storage area so their job servers didn't have to be arsed to talk to the nodes more than once a day or so. Also best to do due diligence and ask them to verify no wifi adaptors in there... they probably aren't pricks surrepticiously trying to build an access network, but these days companies really need to be forced to promise that in writing/website just in case.
Most critical thing I learned from my BOINC days though: find out how much noise these things make. If they are purely radiant, kudos to this company.
Re: (Score:3)
By the way, called it. [halfbakery.com]
(I guess I might be to blame for the WiFi. Oh well. Nothing terms of service, SLAs, and a firewall policy can't fix.)
Re: (Score:2)
I wonder what they have for local storage. ISTR from my BOINC days that most applications wanted a hefty storage area so their job servers didn't have to be arsed to talk to the nodes more than once a day or so.
From the Qarnot FAQ [qarnot.com]: In addition, Q.rads computing nodes are stateless without any storage.
Re: (Score:2)
Gotta start somewhere.
Re: (Score:2)
Gotta start somewhere.
Qarnot was founded roughly 4 years ago [lefigaro.fr] and also has customers in the Paris area.
Re: (Score:2)
"1500 AMD Ryzen PRO will heat homes and offices next year in Bordeaux, France"
That is not really geography diverse - it is all within one city or area.
That's their next deployment. They already have customers in the Paris [ecoprod.com] area [lefigaro.fr].
Re: (Score:2)
what's the point for the company to install them in YOUR house ?
Because server farms are expensive.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Nonsense of course. They would write off processors that go down and drop them from their system. Periodically they may change out whole modules is most of them fail.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Who is paying?
The end user has to pay the electricity bill anyways. A processor is no less efficient at producing heat from electricity than a space heater. In both cases, electricity goes in and heat goes out. I would have no problem installing one in my house especially if I got a percentage of the profit as that would just be free money. The only problem I see with this is that my heater only runs about 3 months out of the year. As another poster mentioned, this would seem like a better match for a water heater
Re: (Score:2)
A processor is no less efficient at producing heat from electricity than a space heater.
The processor might produce LESS heat per Watt input than a resistive coil; given that a portion of the energy is being used for computation operations that dissipate some energy as other high-entropy forms that are not heat.
Re: (Score:2)
A space heater is designed to convert as much electricity as possible into heat, a CPU is designed to convert as much electricity as possible into CPU cycles...
Yes, a CPU is designed to use as little energy as possible but that doesn't change the fact that 100% of the energy it uses is converted into heat. A CPU bank that consumes 1500 watts of power converts that 1500 watts into heat with the exact same conversion ratio (100%) as a 1500 watt space heater. The fact that a CPU bank also does useful computations while converting that electricity to heat doesn't change the fact that just like a space heater, all the energy it consumes is converted directly into hea
Re: (Score:2)
Actually since information is a reduction of entropy the math says that a CPU consuming 1500W and doing useful work produces (a miniscule amount) less heat than the direct conversion of the energy from electrons to heat.
Of course that is just pedantry because the real world value of the delta is below the noise threshold of any instrumentation a
/.er would likely have access to.
Re: Electricity bill? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Unfortunately pumping electricity trough a electric device has absolutely nothing to do with the laws of thermodynamics.
Next time try better.
Re: (Score:2)
Not all heat dissipated contributes towards heating up the air that is in the room; some energy will be released in other forms such as electromagnetic noise or radiation that escapes the room.
CPUs aren't really designed as space heaters, so they have a relatively small resistor surface area, and a massive number of transistors, and the switching could generate various forms of EMR.
Re: (Score:2)
but that doesn't change the fact that 100% of the energy it uses is converted into heat.
Thats wrong.
If you would convert 100% of the energy consumed into heat, it would not do a single computation.
Re: (Score:2)
A CPU bank that consumes 1500 watts of power converts that 1500 watts into heat with the exact same conversion ratio (100%) as a 1500 watt space heater.
No.... in either case SOME of the 1500 Watts will convert into forms of energy such as mechanical sound waves that don't heat the room, this it will be less than 100%.
Also, both Space Heater AND CPU are terribly inefficient heaters, regarding the amount of heat generated to the source fuel; Heat Pumps are much preferred and can reach energy efficiency
What do they do during the summer? (Score:5, Insightful)
I know the French take a vacation in August, but it seems like you wouldn't want a space heater running during any of the summer. Even if you have air conditioning, you'd have to pay more to pump the generated great out of your home.
Re: (Score:3)
That's what I was thinking. It's not like they can just turn the machines off during summer-times, their whole cloud-computing platform would be basically rendered useless during summer if they did. They could turn the machines off during business-hours, but again, that'd bring the platform's uptime down drastically, and it wouldn't solve the heating-problem at all, as it takes a long time for big buildings to cool down.
I don't see how this would make much sense in an office-building, but I suppose it could
Re: (Score:2)
Well, their terms of service could include the fact that it's mandatory for owners to ship their boxes to Argentina, Australia or South Africa by April, and have it sent back by October.
Re: (Score:2)
The clever thing to do would be to operate in multiple countries, such that you could ship the workload around the world. That only works for customers who can afford the latency, but if you're selling both compute time and heating, you might be able to lower your prices such that it becomes attractive to enough people to make it profitable.
Re: (Score:3)
This particular scheme might turn out not to be practical but the basic idea is great.
Rather than paying gobs of money to waste heat from a server farm, use it to heat something you need to heat anyway.
I bet we've all seen the situation at work where the company is heating the building with a conventional HVAC system and at the same time refrigerating the server room. This can be difficult to fix after construction, but should gr
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I know the French take a vacation in August, but it seems like you wouldn't want a space heater running during any of the summer. Even if you have air conditioning, you'd have to pay more to pump the generated great out of your home.
I don't know if you have noticed (and it just may be some Northern hemisphere bias kicking in) but the internet doesn't care what part of the world you live in. So if its hot in one location you could just as easily direct your traffic to a location where it is cold, and heat that spot.
If I can think of that 5 seconds after reading your post then I am sure there are even more sophisticated solutions being thought up at Qarnot.
Re: What do they do during the summer? (Score:2)
Turning half your installed equipment off for a third to half of the year seems like it will really stretch out the time to break even on it -- I don't think margins on cloud computing are that fat.
If I could think of that in half a second after thinking that maybe they'd just turn things of during the summer, maybe you could too.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
I know the French take a vacation in August, but it seems like you wouldn't want a space heater running during any of the summer. Even if you have air conditioning, you'd have to pay more to pump the generated great out of your home.
What happens in summer? What happens when there are no computation tasks to run?
The processors of the Q.rads are regulated to meet the target temperature defined by the end-user. The computing power is naturally impacted by seasonality. By using processors low power modes and by choosing adapted deployment sites, Qarnot manages to keep a minimum computing capacity all year long. To compute all-year round when computing demand is higher than the deployed capacity, Qarnot also starts to have partnerships with
Re: (Score:2)
It seems like they would be better used to heat water, since even in summer people want hot water.
Re: What do they do during the summer? (Score:2)
I'm not sure what the standard is in Europe for in-home heat generation, but in the US, water heaters (which need to direct heat to a relatively small vessel) are separate from central heating systems and space heaters (which both want to distribute heat to the general indoor "environment"). How were you thinking this would work? Like an electric kettle, or hooked into the home's hot water system? Neither seems very practical, given the vessel vs environment heating problem.
Re: (Score:2)
water heaters (which need to direct heat to a relatively small vessel) are separate from central heating systems and space heaters
Separated circuits, same heater. Same gas connection, same flame.
Everything lese would be plain stupid.
Re: What do they do during the summer? (Score:2)
I have one of those at my house in California.
Works great
Re: (Score:2)
Gosh, why didn't they think of that. Oh wait, they did:
FTFA
In the meantime, we are considering AMD’s CPUs and GPUs, as we are working on new products, including a boiler for domestic hot water and swimming pool heating solutions.
Re: (Score:2)
I know the French take a vacation in August, but it seems like you wouldn't want a space heater running during any of the summer.
From the Qarnot FAQ [qarnot.com]:
The processors of the Q.rads are regulated to meet the target temperature defined by the end-user. The computing power is naturally impacted by seasonality. By using processors low power modes and by choosing adapted deployment sites, Qarnot manages to keep a minimum computing capacity all year long. To compute all-year round when computing demand is higher than the deployed capacity, Qarnot also starts to have partnerships with green data centers and to develop other products for site
security doesn't necessarily matter (Score:1)
There's a lot of work that requires big data crunching abilities of entirely public data sets for non-secret purposes. A master's thesis based on publicly available data (if it's ever that affordable). Professional researchers and professors without easy access to HPC but working on data or results that are not confidential. Maybe they have the budget for this. I think there's a lot of potential here.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Why use 12 cents of nichrome wire (Score:4, Funny)
When you can use $600 of silicon to do the job?
Re: (Score:2)
When you can use $600 of silicon to do the job?
Which job? Nichrome wire can solve computing problems? Or are you under the impression that supercomputers won't exist and those $600 of silicon won't get bought if it weren't for the spaceheaters?
Remember this is using waste heat, not waste processing.
Re: (Score:2)
Because this is utilizing the waste of one process (computing) for another useful purpose (heating), and results in net benefits for everyone. The office doesn't pay for heating, and the party utilizing the computing doesn't pay for cooling.
I've been doing this for months (Score:2)
Are they a startup? (Score:4, Insightful)
Because this business model is not well though-of. Internet informs me that AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 1700X consumes 95 W of power, much like an old-school light-bulb. Crappy oil radiators seem to start at 600 W (about 6 CPUs) and better ones have a power consumption of up to 2500 W (26 CPUs). Having used such radiators myself, I would definitely go with the bigger one. Other points of interest are the surface area, the surface temperature and the heat transfer mechanism that are different between a 2500 W oil radiator and a 26 CPU rack. Even if the CPUs reach a rather elevated temperature (1700X maxes out at 95 C), the surface temperature of the rack is only going to be luke warm, so you're not going to get any heat radiated to you. The heat is going to reach you by convection via the fans, which is a crappy way to warm yourself up. Then you would need a full rack at least in every other room to heat up a whole home, which will take up a lot of space.
If you're going to run a data center, the only thing this will save is the real-estate space. The costs of installation, transportation etc, however, are going to eat away most of the savings in my opinion. I suppose, of course, that Qarnot will be paying for the electricity. If not, then they are just looking for chumps that would be better off switching back to incadescent light bulbs.
Re: (Score:2)
I guess they wouldn't have the costs of a datacenter, but also wouldn't have the benefits, like fast network, someone nearby to solve any issues (imagine a server shutsdown in the middle of the night, on a weekend, and need a reset or to replace a part, will you dispatch a technician to the persons house immediately or wait until monday morning? what if they are not at home?)
Re: (Score:2)
Servers are so loud because they use lots of tiny fans that have to spin very fast to move the required amount of air - large quiet fans simply wouldn't fit into a 1U case. If these servers are supposed to heat the building, they can be installed in a fully passive cooled case which would be essentially silent.
Re: (Score:3)
And also the noise, imagine a rack of servers at full load, it will not generate that much heat, but it will sound like a jet engine.
From their FAQ [qarnot.com]: Q.rads are totally silent since there are no mobile parts inside the Q.rad (no ventilators, no hard drives).
I guess they wouldn't have the costs of a datacenter, but also wouldn't have the benefits, like fast network, someone nearby to solve any issues (imagine a server shutsdown in the middle of the night,
See above: no moving part. This greatly improves reliability. Plus, still from their FAQ: In addition, Q.rads computing nodes are stateless without any storage.. Finally this is distributed computing, no server is critical. If one device dies down, then just direct the workload to any other.
Besides that, using resistive heating is terribly energy inefficient, a heat pump is much more economical.
Datacenters need lots of cooling and lots of infrastructure for redundancy. Here redundancy is
Re: (Score:2)
And while I like heat pumps they are not very popular in France and do have drawbacks like a lot of noise and questionable power output depending on climate.
A ground source heat pump has no need for an outdoor unit with moving mechanical components: no external noise is produced.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Re: (Score:2)
And while I like heat pumps they are not very popular in France and do have drawbacks like a lot of noise and questionable power output depending on climate.
A ground source heat pump has no need for an outdoor unit with moving mechanical components: no external noise is produced.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
But they need a deep well or a lot of surface to install tubing for the heat exchanger which is not practical for the kind of large buildings targeted by Qarnot. So there is essentially no overlap between the two markets.
Re:Are they a startup? (Score:4, Informative)
Because this business model is not well though-of. Internet informs me that AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 1700X consumes 95 W of power, much like an old-school light-bulb.
95W to which you add power consumption for the motherboard chipset, RAM, network card, and power supply. Qarnot has been on the market for two years already so I'm pretty sure they know what they are doing by now.
Crappy oil radiators seem to start at 600 W (about 6 CPUs) and better ones have a power consumption of up to 2500 W (26 CPUs).
Bigger = better. Are you American? A 2600W heater is not any better if what you need is a 500W one. Also one big 2600W heater is not better than two 1300W ones as it concentrates all the heat in one place causing uneven heating. Finally they are mostly targeting new building that, by law, have to follow low-energy [wikipedia.org] standards and thus need much less heating.
Even if the CPUs reach a rather elevated temperature (1700X maxes out at 95 C), the surface temperature of the rack is only going to be luke warm, so you're not going to get any heat radiated to you.
Wow! You don't know anything about heating, do you?
High temperature heaters are really out of fashion because they cause lots of convection, moving the dust around, and because all the heat to go to the ceiling leaving the reat of the room, where you are, cold, thus increasing heating costs.
So nowadays most everyone buys low temperature heaters that provide a mix of convection and heating via infrared radiation (with its ultimate form being underfloor heating [wikipedia.org]). They provide a much more even heating which lets you turn the thermostat down and thus save on power.
The heat is going to reach you by convection via the fans, which is a crappy way to warm yourself up.
From the Qarnot FAQ [qarnot.com]: Q.rads are totally silent since there are no mobile parts inside the Q.rad (no ventilators, no hard drives).
The costs of installation, transportation etc, however, are going to eat away most of the savings in my opinion.
That's probably why they don't target individual houses. Again from their FAQ: For now, we only install Q.rads in buildings for a minimum of 20 units !
I suppose, of course, that Qarnot will be paying for the electricity.
Still from their FAQ [qarnot.com]: Qarnot computing sells the computing power of the Q.rads to companies and research centers. The selling of these services pays for the electricity used by the Q.rads and therefore the heating that is produced. Each Q.rad continuously records its energetic (kW/h) and computing (CPU.h) consumption which enables Qarnot to bill its computing clients and refund the electricity consumed.
Re: (Score:2)
The heat is going to reach you by convection via the fans, which is a crappy way to warm yourself up.
Convection is a crappy way to warm up? Do you just set yourself on fire when you get cold? Or do you live in a vaccuum?
Re: (Score:3)
Space heaters don't run constantly. They heat up until they (or the room) hits a certain temperature, then shut off. So a typically 1500 W heater (designed not to trip a circuit breaker providing 15A 11V = 1650 W in the U.S.). This electric company [laneelectric.com] estimates a 1500 W heater will use 274 kWh in a month. 1 month is 730 hours, so that's just 375 W of consumption on average. In ot
Re: Are they a startup? (Score:2)
Ever heard of liquid cooling?
What a terrible idea. (Score:3)
I know electricity is cheap in France because of nuclear power and all. But this is still a terrible idea. Resistive heating (which is what this is) is terribly inefficient compared with a heat pump like an air conditioner (which can in fact heat besides cool down buildings when run in reverse). It can use like 2-3x as much power to heat a building by the same amount.
Re: What a terrible idea. (Score:1)
The point isn't to save on heating costs for consumers, it's to save on cooling cost for the company. Suddenly you don't have a huge building full of servers that you have to cool down which saves them a lot of money. Overall it's much more energy efficient.
Re: (Score:2)
That would be a point if they were planning to just run loops of Prime95 on these things, but that's not what they are doing. The idea is that they will also be doing real work on them at the same time, work that would be done anyway, just with the waste heat pumped out of a data centre into the atmosphere. Like this the waste heat will be used productively instead. That doesn't mean this is a good idea (maybe it is, I don't know) but it can afford to be really inefficient heating since that's just a by-pro
Re: (Score:2)
This is why the more ambitious heat pump installations use a geothermal heat sink - loops of cooling (heating) pipes buried underground. The grou
Re: (Score:2)
Resistive heating (which is what this is) is terribly inefficient compared with a heat pump like an air conditioner
A heatpump is terribly inefficient compared to having a hot processor sitting somewhere with a cooling tower next to it.
This isn't heatpump vs electric heating. This is heatpump vs waste heating. Anything you need to put any energy at all into will be less efficient than this system.
Re: (Score:2)
It'd be a bad idea if they weren't already doing something else in the process. Like, say, computing stuff and all that.
To put it another way: the heat is a by-product.
Re: (Score:2)
Oh really? So what happens when Spring comes? You shut down your computers? I have been in France, it's quite cold but it isn't Canada or Scandinavia. It's kinda like living in Seattle. Office buildings use resistive heating? If that is true it is certainly quite surprising.
Re: (Score:2)
Which is of course wrong because even in France you'll need an air conditioner to cool down the building at some times of the year. Look at the record highs for Paris, France [wikipedia.org] which is in the north of France.
Stretching for Security Risks (Score:2)
" it does raise some questions about the security... Q.rads are naturally still going to be physically unsecured as they can be in anyone's house."
When you have to reach for physical security to try and identify a flaw, it tends to dismiss the concern altogether. A lot of hardware is vulnerable if you can get your hands on it.
Re: (Score:2)
When you have to reach for physical security to try and identify a flaw, it tends to dismiss the concern altogether. A lot of hardware is vulnerable if you can get your hands on it.
And that is all completely irrelevant when talking about highly parallel applications with distributed workloads. Having access to the results of a single unit will likely yield you garbage data without any context for the whole.
Re: (Score:2)
There's a big difference between putting your hardware in a secured datacentre somewhere on the edge of town to putting lots of little bits of your datacentre in people's houses - people you have no relationship with, other than they're using your product.
For all you know, your competitors could be buying your product specifically to tamper with the results of your computations to f'up you business. That isn't a concern if you use a traditional datacentre, even if it's one shared with your competitors.
Re: Stretching for Security Risks (Score:2)
That's pretty much exactly backwards. Without physical security, it's extremely hard to provide any further security assurances. How much money and time has Apple spent trying to lock down their custom phone designs? This company doesn't have the advantage of designing everything from the CPU to the overall system, so they're going to inevitably rely on good behavior to minimize security compromises.
where are the ryzen boards with ipmi? E3 cpus suck (Score:2)
where are the ryzen boards with ipmi and (at least the other boards can do ecc)? Intel E3 cpus suck and the e5 line is costly to get more then 4 cores.
Also can't find 1P epyc systems anywhere yet. Where is the workstation / small server level amd server stuff??? even amd threadripper sever (less cores then epyc but higher clocks will be nice) and it makes better use of the min 16 cores for windows server core packs.
Qarnot ~ Carnot? (Score:2)
Those French! This would have been better for a 1 April press release.
By the way, the energy doesn't come from the computation. It comes from your wall socket.
This was all understood (by the French) 200 years ago: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Re: (Score:2)
And the energy does come from the computation. If you were already going to do the computation anyway, then the computation uses energy from the wall socket and produces waste heat. This idea is just finding a use for that waste heat.
How to heat a house with a multi-line BBS (Score:5, Interesting)
Been done already - Dutch Start-up "Nerdalize" (Score:3)
Nerdalize [nerdalize.com]
Re: (Score:3)
:yawn: The only "news" to this is the Ryzen angle (Score:2)
This was reported on French mainstream radio back in March and April, and in the Figaro newspaper back in 2015.
http://www.lefigaro.fr/societes/2015/10/13/20005-20151013ARTFIG00016-qarnot-computing-des-radiateurs-tres-calculateurs.php
The only "news" in this report is the use of Ryzen CPUs.
Why not? (Score:2)
I've been heating my house with AMD processors for years now.
Called it in 2010, dumb heaters will be illegal: (Score:3)
https://tech.slashdot.org/comm... [slashdot.org]
The current practice of directly moving lowest entropy, precious energy to the highest entropy state - heat - will be considered immoral and eventually illegal. You won't be able to buy an electrical air or water heating system without that including compute units. Why heat with a dumb resistor when you can do it equally well with a CPU/GPU which does valuable computation, for which someone else would otherwise use up an equal amount of energy.
Re: (Score:2)
How much heat do the current processors produce compared to a coal power plant when build as compactly as electrically possible?
A miniscule fraction. As far as I am aware, there are plenty of different ways the water is heated up for district heating systems and the amounts of water being heated up, but we're generally talking about megawatt- or gigawatt-ranges -- you'd need tens to hundreds of thousands of these CPUs running to match the thermal output.
Re:District Heating Systems (Score:5, Informative)
Re: (Score:1)
Using data centers to feed the district heating system is already on its way here in Sweden: Bahnhofs Datacenter Pionen an Open District Heating Pilot [opendistrictheating.com]
And was implemented in Finland already 5 years ago: Tieto Press release [tieto.com]
"the centre produces 30 GW of heat, which is equivalent to the annual heat requirement of about 1 500 houses but, through new investments, the amount will increase significantly. The heat from the data centre will be distributed to homes in Espoo via Fortum's district heating network, replacing some fossil-fuel based heat production."
France is Nuclear. (Score:2)
a coal power plant when build as compactly as electrically possible?
This is France they don't count on coal for their main power plant source.
They mostly count on nuclear.
Re: (Score:2)
The Ryzen are actually quite cold if compared to the bulldozer line.
That i9 line of CPUs from intel is packing quite a heat, specially when using AVX512.
Re:Advanced Melting Devices (Score:4, Informative)
Call it 100W per processor.
You'd need a 20-processor board to match a small conventional mini-heater which would barely heat one room in the winter.
Though the heat should be used, I'm not sure that using it for direct home heating is really worthwhile. Sure, a datacenter pushing out hundreds of thousands of watts of generated heat is probably able to help heat the swimming-pool in a leisure complex next door (to mutual benefit), I'm not sure it really stands up as a solution once distance of any kind is involved.
I could fill the basement of a tower block with rack servers, but it probably wouldn't be enough to heat even the first few floors or so of residential apartments. And for most of the year, and in fact most of the time it's running even in winter, it would be venting that stuff to the outside air or dialling back the power rather than have the systems overheat.
Re: (Score:2)
My cretinous old fire-hazard office radiant space heater is 800W. These appear to be 500W. I almost never run mine on full power.
These don't appear to be high radiance units as they are partly convective, but I have seen similar mostly-touch-safe (not that you'd want to) wall units in use in homes... my friend has one over his couch and it works pretty well... the rest of the house doesn't have to be heated quite so much if you throw heat where you are sitting.
If it weren't for the side-benefit of the CPU
Re: (Score:2)
These don't appear to be high radiance units as they are partly convective, but I have seen similar mostly-touch-safe (not that you'd want to) wall units in use in homes...
From the Qarnot FAQ [qarnot.com]: Q.rad can heat a 150 to 250 sq. feet room in a building meeting modern isolation standards. The Q.rad is a system with high inertia and produces a high quality soft heat as opposed to electrical convectors.
The conventional equivalent would somewhere between a low temperature surface heater and an oil filled electric radiator.
Re: (Score:3)
Call it 100W per processor.
You'd need a 20-processor board to match a small conventional mini-heater which would barely heat one room in the winter.
They are mostly targeting new building that, by law, have to follow low-energy [wikipedia.org] standards and thus need much less heating.
Though the heat should be used, I'm not sure that using it for direct home heating is really worthwhile.
Datacenters need lots of cooling and lots of infrastructure for redundancy. Here redundancy is provided by geographical distribution: if a town block loses power then that only impacts a small part of the computing capacity. Same for Internet connectivity. And cooling is not needed. Finally the buildings these devices are heating would have needed heating anyway. So when you compare the t
Re: (Score:2)
I'm not sure it really stands up as a solution once distance of any kind is involved.
You're assuming the distance is lossy. In this case its lossless. 600W not heat my room? Maybe, but then that's 600W my natural gas based central heating system doesn't need to put out.
Re: (Score:2)
My old electric fan space heater was rated for 1,500W max, but in reality only drew 1,200W from the outlet.
I have a bunch that a board with 4 AMD EPYC processors could easily pull that much current when running under full load. Maybe they'll do that for the "deluxe" model space heater... you know, the one with the fake flickering flames on the front of it.
Personally, I want to know what the company is doing to prevent you from hacking the file system on these systems to prevent customers from screwing with
Re: (Score:2)
I would use the new encrypted computation library by Philips.
Encrypted values go in, encrypted values go out, and only the customer will be able to decrypt the results. Good luck hacking that. The downside is it uses more computing power. But it is extremely secure.
Re: (Score:2)
To clarify: the input is NEVER decrypted. All computations are done on the encrypted values.
Re: (Score:2)
Seattle too. Westin Building to Amazon campus.
http://www.seattletimes.com/bu... [seattletimes.com]