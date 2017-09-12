Intel Cuts Cord On Its Current Cord-Cutting WiGig Products (zdnet.com) 16
An anonymous reader shares a ZDNet report, which also has some clarification from Intel: It looks like you can add WiGig wireless docking to Intel's dustbin (along with IoT products axed earlier this summer), as the company has discontinued existing products using the 802.11ad wireless standard, according to Anandtech. [Since publishing this report, we've received a statement from Intel clarifying its WiGig support: "We continue to offer current versions of our 802.11ad products, such as the Intel Tri-band Wireless AC 18265 and Gigabit Wireless 10101R antenna module. We remain committed to WiGig and think it has exciting potential for a number of applications, including enabling VR to become wireless, mesh networking and as part of Intel's leading products for 5G."] WiGig was developed several years ago with faster speeds than then-current Wi-Fi standards, but because it relied on the 60GHz channel, its high throughput could only travel over short distances. As a result, it eventually became marketed as a feature for wireless laptop docking stations, and while it received some support from enterprise laptop manufactures like Dell and Lenovo, the technology didn't make a big dent against standard wired laptop docks.
Die, Intel. Die. (Score:2)
Any setback for Intel is a win for the world.
Re: (Score:2)
Uh, discontinuing support for product lines that are not going anywhere streamlines their operations and puts people and capital into more profitable ventures. But thanks for playing...
Re: (Score:2)
So, a non-docking docking station???
WTF is the point of that?
Are you being intentional obtuse or going for a jab of sarcasm? A "dock" to plug all my desktop bound peripherals that I don't actually need to plug in to my laptop when I get home is actually kind of cool. Perhaps he we actually called it a "hub" just for you then?
I wonder (Score:2)
If leasing Internet Of Shit devices is the way to go.
You can switch to something new every time your existing devices are orphaned...
Heh (Score:2)
As a result, it eventually became marketed as a feature for wireless laptop docking stations, and while it received some support from enterprise laptop manufactures like Dell and Lenovo, the technology didn't make a big dent against standard wired laptop docks.
I can't help but chuckle whenever I see "support" and "Lenovo" in the same sentence.
Lack of Awareness (Score:2)
This sounds like a good idea if it could be used along with wireless power, and if it can really provide sufficient bandwidth.
If I could have a pad that I could set my laptop on, and suddenly be able to use an external monitor, keyboard, and wired ethernet, all while charging the laptop, that would be a big win. Especially if it's a widely supported standard, so the docking pad won't become obsolete when I buy a new laptop.
But what should really sell is a good wireless standard for conference room projecto
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Radio is just plain wrong for massive data bandwidths
Light is radio at a different frequency. Light has more bandwidth at its higher frequencies compared to radio, but there is also a lot of occurring interference... We tend to have a lot of it in the same areas that you'd want to use light to transmit data. Visible modulating light would also be annoying as hell - in the past it's been IR... which brings me to:
The ONLY reason light isn't used is because light hasn't been used in the past, save for remote control units.
I assume you are very young? I say this because the main technology used for wireless communication of computers and related equipment was IR. Everyth