Government Power Security The Almighty Buck United States Politics Technology

Department of Energy Invests $50 Million To Improve Critical Energy Infrastructure Security (helpnetsecurity.com)

Posted by BeauHD from the next-gen dept.
Orome1 shares a report from Help Net Security: Today, the Department of Energy (DOE) is announcing awards of up to $50 million to DOE's National Laboratories to support early stage research and development of next-generation tools and technologies to further improve the resilience of the Nation's critical energy infrastructure, including the electric grid and oil and natural gas infrastructure. The electricity system must continue to evolve to address a variety of challenges and opportunities such as severe weather and the cyber threat, a changing mix of types of electric generation, the ability for consumers to participate in electricity markets, the growth of the Internet of Things, and the aging of the electricity infrastructure. The seven Resilient Distribution Systems projects awarded through DOE's Grid Modernization Laboratory Consortium (GMLC) will develop and validate innovative approaches to enhance the resilience of distribution systems -- including microgrids -- with high penetration of clean distributed energy resources (DER) and emerging grid technologies at regional scale. The project results are expected to deliver credible information on technical and economic viability of the solutions. The projects will also demonstrate viability to key stakeholders who are ultimately responsible for approving and investing in grid modernization activities. In addition, the Department of Energy "is also announcing 20 cybersecurity projects that will enhance the reliability and resilience of the Nation's electric grid and oil and natural gas infrastructure through innovative, scalable, and cost-effective research and development of cybersecurity solutions."

  • They better add a few zeroes to that.

  • Seriously - The Economist magazine recently had a great article (https://www.economist.com/news/world-if/21724908-huge-potential-impact-rich-countries-prolonged-loss-electricity-disaster) highlighting A) the catastrophic effect on civilized life and B) the ridiculously low cost of preventive measures and C) as always, the lack of political will, coupled with a lack of technical knowledge across broad swaths of our populace and - especially! - politicians married with a "gubmint regulations are bad, M'Kay!"

