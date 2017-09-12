Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Apple Announces iPhone X With Edge-To-Edge Display, Wireless Charging and No Home Button (theverge.com) 187

Posted by BeauHD from the latest-and-greatest dept.
At its event in Cupertino, California today, Apple unveiled the iPhone X to mark the 10th anniversary of the iPhone. It brings several new features including an edge-to-edge screen, Qi wireless charging, and Face ID. The Verge reports: Because of its edge-to-edge display, the iPhone has no place for a conventional home button, relying instead on a complex facial recognition system to unlock the phone. Called FaceID, the new system will replace TouchID, the home button sensor that's enabled fingerprint logins since 2013's iPhone 5S. Users can wake the phone by swiping up from the button instead of hitting the button. The same gesture will open the control panel once the phone is awake. The updated iPhone 8 will continue unchanged, including both the home button and TouchID. Apple also unveiled the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, which are updated versions of the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus released last year. These new devices feature glass backs with support for wireless charging. The Verge provides some additional specs and features in its report: Apple has improved the display on the iPhone 8 line, adding the same True Tone technology it offers on the 10.5-inch iPad Pro to automatically adjust the screen based on the ambient light in the room to offer more accurate colors. Internally, Apple has upgraded the processor from the A10 Fusion found in the 7 to the A11 Bionic. It's a six-core chip with two performance cores that are 25 percent faster than the A10, and four performance cores that the company says are 70 percent faster that the old model. There's also a new Apple-designed GPU that's 30 percent faster, with the same performance as the A10 at half the power. On the camera front, there's a new 12-megapixel sensor on the iPhone 8 that is larger, faster, and finally has optical image stabilization. The iPhone 8 Plus also has new sensors, and offers f/1.8 and f/2.8 apertures now. The dual cameras on the 8 Plus also have a new "Portrait Lighting" feature to adjust the lighting for portrait shots. And Apple says that the improvements apply to video, too, with Apple executive Phil Schiller claiming that the new devices have the "highest quality video capture ever in a smartphone," with support for 4K/60fps video. Slow motion videos now support up to 1080p resolution at 240fps, doubling the the iPhone 7's 120fps option. The iPhone 8 will start at $699 for a 64GB model, while the 8 Plus will start at $799 for 64GB of storage. You can preorder these devices starting Friday, September 15th, and they will be released a week later on September 22nd.

UPDATE 9/12/17: The iPhone X will be priced starting at $999 for the 64GB variant. Pre-order will be available October 27th with shipments starting November 3rd.

  • Not want (Score:5, Insightful)

    by XXongo ( 3986865 ) on Tuesday September 12, 2017 @02:44PM (#55182379) Homepage
    No, I'm sorry, I don't really want a phone that starts up when it thinks it recognizes my face.

    I'd like a plain "on" button, thank you.

    • Re:Not want (Score:5, Insightful)

      by that this is not und ( 1026860 ) * on Tuesday September 12, 2017 @02:46PM (#55182395)

      But a phone that unlocks when it sees your face is one that the police can confiscate and unlock by simply aiming it at your face.

      Why wouldn't you want that convenience?

      • Point it at your junk when it wants the reference picture. Duh.

      • Well it only works if your eyes are open so they can't mace you then try to scan you...

      • But a phone that unlocks when it sees your face is one that the police can confiscate and unlock by simply aiming it at your face.

        Why wouldn't you want that convenience?

        They addressed this in the presentation. You have to look at it with your eyeballs. As long as you look away with your eyes, it won't unlock.

        • They addressed this in the presentation. You have to look at it with your eyeballs. As long as you look away with your eyes, it won't unlock.

          What if I'm wearing sunglasses? I can't use my phone?

          If they've got that technology then why do they even need a "home" gesture. People could just cross their eyes or something to go home, much easier than using a stupid gesture that will probably give you RSI if you try to use the phone one handed.

      • I've done nothing wrong.

      • How is that any different than the current t world where the police could compelled you to touch the finger print reader on your device?

      • Most likely it will be like previous versions that allow you to use a password (not PIN) to unlock your phone. Same with TouchID. Most likely same with this. No requirement to use it. it's up the user to choose between security and convenience.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jmv ( 93421 )

      Don't worry, they're already working on the next model that will remove the screen entirely and just do whatever you should want to do.

  • they brought back the headphone jack, right? Because they were able to jam so much other new things why not also find the room for something that caused much consternation last time around? It's only right to confirm their commitment to the consumer and are willing to admit they made an error in removing it, right?

    Right?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by wed128 ( 722152 )

      they're just not that brave.

    • Your 1960s jack socket is never coming back.

    • The only three times I've seen Apple "admit" their mistakes:
      - Rotary volume control on QuickTime player.
      - The so-called "Puck" mouse.
      - Lack of controls on third-generation iPod shuffle.

  • The smartphone market is officially mature, as indicated by the fact that even Apple can't come up with anything other than incremental improvements and gimmicks.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by enjar ( 249223 )
      but ... SUPER RETINA DISPLAY. It's SUPER. So SUPER you will rush out and buy one. Hopefully.

      • What's funny is during the keynote they listed the resolution for landscape while showing the iPhone in portrait orientation.

    • The smartphone market is officially mature...

      Actually, no. We've just gotten to where things get interesting... Android/Linux passes Microsoft on the internet [statcounter.com] and just keeps going. Apple a distant third in that race.

      • Then where are these interesting new smartphones?

        • Then where are these interesting new smartphones?

          Interesting new uses of smartphones. I find myself connecting a Bluetooth keyboard more frequently, for one thing. There really isn't much standing in the way of moving nearly all productivity work onto the phone. I suppose multi-window will make a comeback.

    • The smartphone market is officially mature, as indicated by the fact that even Apple can't come up with anything other than incremental improvements and gimmicks.

      Even Apple? Didn't you mean only Apple?

  • It's only $999 (Score:5, Funny)

    by known_coward_69 ( 4151743 ) on Tuesday September 12, 2017 @02:55PM (#55182453)

    WTF?

    Why is it so cheap? Hoping it was at least $3000 so the peons couldn't afford one

  • I didn't see the unveiling, but I'm wondering how they're going to protect against someone coming up to you, while you've got your head down playing Candy Crush, and just holding a Square ApplePay pad to your phone trying to make a $500 transaction. Up until now, with TouchID, you'd have to be holding a registered finger on the home button, but it would authorize the transaction in less than a second. Is FaceID just going to approve it if your face happens to be in front of it?

    • You have to be actively paying attention, apparently—CFed demoed that. You also have to have your eyes open.

    • Re:FaceID + ApplePay = Problems? (Score:4, Informative)

      by the_skywise ( 189793 ) on Tuesday September 12, 2017 @03:14PM (#55182733)
      You've got the double press the power (now the "selector"?) button to enable ApplePay now and they've probably disabled the auto-detection. If anything your scenario is more likely now with TouchID. My main issue with it is that it's not as seamless as using ApplePay with TouchID. Pull the phone out of my pocket, move the iPhone to the reader, wait for the iPhone to detect the reader and the card to appear and press the home button to confirm Now i've got to pull the phone out of my pocket, hold the phone to my face, double click the button and move the phone to the reader and then wait for the iPhone to detect the reader and hope that it detects my reader and not the one next to it as I move it over.

      • I didn't even know you could pre-detect like that. I've been double tapping the home button and authenticating BEFORE approaching the reader.

        • Yeah - it's great playing Pokemon Go while waiting in line and then tapping the reader with the game going and the card appears, I press the button and continue playing.
          The reactions are priceless
          "Is that a Snorlax?!" (Why yes... yes it is)
          "Those things never work and... oh wow... it worked... wait you can play pokemon while doing that?!"

          My wildest experience using ApplePay though was in a cab in Miami where the cab driver started freaking out that I was hacking his credit card scanner with my iPhone!

  • Phil Schiller claiming that the new devices have the "highest quality video capture ever in a smartphone."

    Phil Schiller fills us with shilling.

  • Have almost all these new technologies with better display. .. except for face unlock, which I don't know if it's a valuable option?

  • Yet can't even cut and paste. No wonder the world has switched to Android. I see they are still trying to catch up with Samsung with wireless charging and edge to edge screens

    • The world has switched to Android largely because it's cheap. There are certainly Samsung $600+ phone fanboys, but the vast majority of Android phones are cheap.

      (Count me in that camp - $600+ for a phone is not my kind of toy.)

  • Both the iPhone and you after you buy it.

  • another glass back that will look ridiculous in rubber armor.
  • Will unlocking a phone require that photos are uploaded to Apple cloud, or is it something that will stay on the phone only? Just curious - I don't plan on buying an iPhone X and will probably move back to Android after my sole Apple purchase, an iPhone 6s, dies.

  • Congratulations, Apple. You discovered... er, "invented" the OLED display for everyone. Welcome to 7 years ago. Every Android phone I've ever had has had an OLED display, which is so ridiculously better than LCD I could never go back now.

    Enjoy paying 2X more for a phone that now doesn't even have one fucking button. But then again, Apple lost its way regarding usability and an intuitive UI many years ago.

  • No wireless. Less space than a Nomad. Lame.

  • Here's hoping the face scanning technology becomes user accessible as a general-purpose 3D scanner.

  • This was overshadowed by the FaceID news: an interesting addition are specific lighting options for portrait photos. Curious how well it will work in real life.

