Apple Announces iPhone X With Edge-To-Edge Display, Wireless Charging and No Home Button

At its event in Cupertino, California today, Apple unveiled the iPhone X to mark the 10th anniversary of the iPhone . It brings several new features including an edge-to-edge screen, Qi wireless charging, and Face ID. The Verge reports:Apple also unveiled the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus , which are updated versions of the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus released last year. These new devices feature glass backs with support for wireless charging. The Verge provides some additional specs and features in its report:The iPhone 8 will start at $699 for a 64GB model, while the 8 Plus will start at $799 for 64GB of storage. You can preorder these devices starting Friday, September 15th, and they will be released a week later on September 22nd.The iPhone X will be priced starting at $999 for the 64GB variant. Pre-order will be available October 27th with shipments starting November 3rd.