The New Apple Watch Series 3 Has Cellular Built-In (techcrunch.com) 18
The first big product unveiling at Apple's Event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California was the Apple Watch Series 3 with built-in support for cellular. TechCrunch reports: Wireless cellular LTE connectivity provided by a built-in chip means the new Apple Watch will be able to stay connected even when it's not tethered to an iPhone, which is a huge step forward in terms of making it an independent mobile device. Pricing for the Series 3 Cellular starts at $399, and a version without cellular starts at $329. Pre-orders begin on September 15, and they'll be available on September 22. The new Apple Watch is visually quite similar to the existing version, with backwards compatibility with existing straps and bands. There's a new Blush Gold color to match the new iPhone color option, and a new ceramic Dark Gray for the higher-end models that joins the existing white. Plus, the cellular version sports that red crown for an extra bit of visual flare. The non-cellular version doesn't have the new red crown.
Inside, it has a new dual-core processor with 70 percent better performance, as well as a new W2 chip that improves Bluetooth and wireless connectivity and power efficiency. The cellular antenna is actually the display itself, and there's an electronic SIM card inside for connectivity. The device is the same physical size as the Series 2, despite adding everything needed for cellular and LTE connectivity -- though the back crystal is extended 0.25 mm, which is incredibly thin. It's still got GPS like Series 2, and it's swimproof, plus it packs in all-day battery life still.
Just what I needed (Score:2)
A second monthly cell phone bill. I might as well get a third one so that I can get WiFi in my car, even though my smart phone has hot spot capability.
Re: (Score:2)
It shares your iPhone's number, so there's no "second monthly cell phone bill". It's possible the carriers might add some sort of additional device fee, though.
The demo was actually effective - not so much the dude on stage, but the fact that it worked well at the other end with the woman on a paddle board in the middle of a lake.
Re: (Score:2)
what kind of ghetto ass carrier do you have that won't add devices to an existing account?
Re: (Score:1)
I have a $35 a month 'ghetto ass carrier.' Now, I know you blow that amount every time you go into your local coffee shop, but that's why you have a zero balance in your savings account.
Re: (Score:2)
don't even have a savings account
real estate and other investments FTW
Re: (Score:1)
What will your face be coated with when the bubble pops?
Still no battery life (Score:2)
Until these smart watches have a few days of battery life or wireless charging from ten feet away, I'll be going without. I'm sure there are plenty of people who are more diligent about charging their devices every night without fail, but I'm not one of them.
Re: (Score:2)
That's why I got my Garmin Vivoactive HR. Way less features than a smartwatch, but I can use it for most part of a week with no need to think about the battery.
Re: (Score:2)
Oblig (Score:2)
No wireless. Less space than a Nomad. Lame.
samsung S2 had this years ago, rarely use it (Score:2)
Usable without any other Apple Gadget? (Score:1)
Can I use this Apple Watch with cellular without even owning any other Apple gadget?
They clearly said it shares the phone number with your regular phone. So that means I can synch it to my Virgin Mobile Galaxy J series phone?
Or is it just an 'even more remote' dongle?
Obligatory Dick Tracy Watch Comment (Score:2)
Kids, ask your parents who "Dick Tracy" was.
No, not the guy banging Madonna.
Er, kids, ask your grandparents who Dick Tracy was.
Also: Get the hell off my lawn!
The Apple Watch is replacing the Home Button (Score:2)
I heard that in order to bring us larger screens, thinner phones and battery life, Apple is removing the Home Button from the iPhone 8 and using the Apple Watch as it's replacement. They did something like this last year, but with the headphone jack and did not offer a replacement.