China Joins the Growing Movement To Ban Gasoline, Diesel Cars (arstechnica.com) 30
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: China has become the latest country to publicly discuss plans to ban the production and sale of gasoline- or diesel-powered vehicles. In July, both France and the UK published plans to phase out sales of conventionally powered vehicles by 2040. China will now add another nail to the coffin of the internal combustion engine. However, unlike the French or British plans, in this case there's no target date -- yet. The news comes from an automotive policy forum in Tianjin. China's vice minister of industry and information technology, Xin Guobin, said that his ministry has begun work on a timetable to phase out fossil fueled vehicles. The Xinhua news agency also reports that Xin told automakers they need to begin to "readjust their strategies" accordingly. For foreign car companies hoping to sell EVs in China, that will mean investing in the country, as imported vehicles come with stiff import duties attached.
Using methane as a hydrogen donor you can reform coal into gasoline.
The Saudis seem to have seen the writing on the wall, hence their recent moves (under their younger princes) to diversify their economy. More education, research, and (gasp) the levying of taxes.
The US is currently more or less self dependent for Oil, having larger reserves than most of the ME countries
... combined. We don't control the world like people think, OPEC does.
And it makes sense to cut resources you have to import (in China's and Europe's case) and not give money to people who want to blow you up for being an Infidel.I honestly wish them well.
The US will get there, when it is economically reasonable to do so. But unlike China, and some of the European countries, we do not have a central
I honestly wish them well.
... "them" refers to those that want to cut resource usage (China and Europe), not the people wanting to blow you up. ;) :-D
That's a nice, far-away target date that lets people feel good about themselves without actually having to do anything. Plus there's plenty of time to extend the deadline when it eventually approaches (or just quietly ignore it at that point, given there are likely no enforceable deadlines or penalties associated with the plan).
That's a nice, far-away target date that lets people feel good about themselves without actually having to do anything.
That is what would happen if it were Europe or the US. But we're talking about a country whose government is as studded with engineers as ours is with lawyers.
That's a nice, far-away target date that lets people feel good about themselves
without actually having to do anything
Oh do not confuse good vibes with actual industry. The lithium market is really getting competitive and China stands to earn a lot in the export of raw materials. China pretty much is in some ratio promoting clean cars and the fact they want to make a lot of money on this resource that they sit on. If you're cynical, I guess you could call that ratio as 10/90 or if you are optimistic you could say it is 50/50, but one cannot just say clean cars without also saying China pumping up a new industry and
Yep. Also note if the trends don't bear out, they will extend the life of IC engines as long as they need to.
Meaningless propaganda.
Even if my own federal government is sticking it's head in the ground, it's good to see that some nations are beginning to take our global situation seriously. A shift in the structure of power will occur when nations actually take our situation seriously.