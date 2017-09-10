Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Tesla Temporarily Boosts Battery Capacity For Hurricane Irma (sfgate.com) 8

Posted by EditorDavid from the remote-power-upgrades dept.
Slashdot reader mikeebbbd noticed this in the AP's Florida hurricane coverage: Electric car maker Tesla says it has temporarily increased the battery capacity of some of its cars to help drivers escaping Hurricane Irma. The electric car maker said the battery boost was applied to Model S and X cars in the Southeast. Some drivers only buy 60 or 70 kilowatt hours of battery capacity, but a software change will give them access to 75 kilowatt hours of battery life until Saturday. Depending on the model, that could let drivers travel about 40 more miles before they would need to recharge their cars.

Tesla said it made the change after a customer asked the company for help evacuating. The company said it's possible it will make similar changes in response to similar events in the future.

  • Obviously they can afford to ship those batteries at the lower price point, so adding in the artificial limit gouging the customers who buy the higher 'capacity' (really 'access') and screwing over the customers who have paid for the physical component but aren't allowed to use it.

    On the other hand, you know Tesla had to realize there'd be some backlash coming if they made this move, and they did it anyway. So thank/fuck them.

    • I wonder if they are also doing this so the battery pack lasts longer. A larger pack has more miles worth of charge cycles, so if it's sold as a 60 but really is a 75 it'll be capable of the same total number of miles of use. I'd actually like that.

