Power Transportation

Tesla Temporarily Boosts Battery Capacity For Hurricane Irma (sfgate.com) 56

Posted by EditorDavid from the remote-power-upgrades dept.
Slashdot reader mikeebbbd noticed this in the AP's Florida hurricane coverage: Electric car maker Tesla says it has temporarily increased the battery capacity of some of its cars to help drivers escaping Hurricane Irma. The electric car maker said the battery boost was applied to Model S and X cars in the Southeast. Some drivers only buy 60 or 70 kilowatt hours of battery capacity, but a software change will give them access to 75 kilowatt hours of battery life until Saturday. Depending on the model, that could let drivers travel about 40 more miles before they would need to recharge their cars.

Tesla said it made the change after a customer asked the company for help evacuating. The company said it's possible it will make similar changes in response to similar events in the future.

Tesla Temporarily Boosts Battery Capacity For Hurricane Irma

  • Uh huh... (Score:2, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Or maybe Tesla could just stop artificially crippling the batteries?

    • Re:Uh huh... (Score:4, Informative)

      by barc0001 ( 173002 ) on Sunday September 10, 2017 @10:22PM (#55171961)

      You act like they're the first people to do this. Spoiler alert: They're not.

      Many companies make a thing on a single assembly line because it's less expensive then running two or more lines, and then artificially limit its capabilities when a version of it is sold as a lower-end model. See Intel, nVidia and others. And IBM. Not sure if they still do it, but one of their old mainframes had a ton of processors under the hood no matter which model you bought, but many were locked off. If you wanted to upgrade you paid IBM their truckload of lucre and they sent out a tech with a pair of wirecutters who would then open the case and cut a few strategically placed wires inside and voila! Extra processors.

  • Obviously they can afford to ship those batteries at the lower price point, so adding in the artificial limit gouging the customers who buy the higher 'capacity' (really 'access') and screwing over the customers who have paid for the physical component but aren't allowed to use it.

    On the other hand, you know Tesla had to realize there'd be some backlash coming if they made this move, and they did it anyway. So thank/fuck them.

    • I wonder if they are also doing this so the battery pack lasts longer. A larger pack has more miles worth of charge cycles, so if it's sold as a 60 but really is a 75 it'll be capable of the same total number of miles of use. I'd actually like that.

    • It's actually quite common for manufacturers to sell the same product at different price-points with different performance limits engineered in. They may justify it by the extra cost of supporting customers who demand the higher performance-levels. Or they may just be mercenary market-manipulating dicks. The point is, it's a common practice.

    • Re:That's disgusting (Score:5, Insightful)

      by ShanghaiBill ( 739463 ) on Sunday September 10, 2017 @09:59PM (#55171877)

      Obviously they can afford to ship those batteries at the lower price point

      Why is that "obvious"? The people that pay a premium for extra capacity are subsidizing those who don't. That doesn't mean Tesla would make money on the batteries if no one paid the premium.

      My wife has a Tesla with a 240 mile range instead of the 300 mile range. That was our choice. No one "cheated" us. Whether it is more cost effective for Tesla to make two different battery configurations, or to make one with a artificial limit, is their choice. Neither option is more "moral" than the other.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ezdiy ( 2717051 )
      Depends, is it really artificial? In terms of engineering, there's can be a good reason for the capacity to be capped when using either slightly recycled, or lower grade cells, to illustrate:

      75kw battery pack can withstand 500 cycles, but if you charge it only to 80% (past that you must either slow-charge, or have really fancy chemistry), you can turn that into 800 cycles - and the battery is effectively 60kwh.

      Now in this case you can indeed go over the 80% cap, but it will eat up battery life more ra

  • Before jumping to conclusions (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Opportunist ( 166417 ) on Sunday September 10, 2017 @09:49PM (#55171841)

    If anyone, you should know that there may well be a reason to "cripple" hardware despite its possible ability to function at higher spec. CPUs and graphics card anyone? What happens when an i7 CPU doesn't quite pass the QA tests? Switch off the cores that didn't pass and sell it as an i3. How many here have "unlocked" cores of cheap CPUs to turn it into a more powerful one? Do you think Intel does that because they enjoy making CPUs then sell them cheaply with some cores switched off for ... reasons? Or could it rather be that they switch off the cores because they fail inspection and can't be relied on, and it's still more interesting for Intel to sell it at a lower price than to throw it away?

    I could imagine the same applies to other hardware.

    • That's not the case here. The extra installed battery capacity is perfectly fine, and under normal conditions, Tesla will allow you to unlock it for a fee. It is just part of their business model that they purposely cripple the hardware because they know that for the most part eventually their users will get peeved at the limited mileage and pay to unlock the extra battery capacity. People have different views on the morality of this.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by DarkOx ( 621550 )

        It might not be quite so simple as a pure money grab on Tesla's part. Many battery designs will last longer if you don't cycle them quite a deeply and if capacity does diminish but still is greater than what you paid for you'll never know and Tesla does not have to replace it.

        Given they grantee the batteries for a period of the time the extra cost for the 'higher capacity' version might essentially be what amounts to a pre-paid insurance policy for the battery by actuarial spreading the cost of the increas

      • This is done on basically every piece of test equipment with optional features.
        What's the difference between a Rigol 1054Z 50MHz DSO and the 1104Z 100MHz model?

        One costs $399 and the other costs $619.
        The physical hardware that provides the bandwidth is identical. There is switch in the front-end to lower the bandwidth controlled by software. Doing this means the hardware costs more, but they can sell it at difference price points to get a larger market.
        They offer software upgrades to increase the memory dep

    • If anyone, you should know that there may well be a reason to "cripple" hardware despite its possible ability to function at higher spec. CPUs and graphics card anyone? What happens when an i7 CPU doesn't quite pass the QA tests? Switch off the cores that didn't pass and sell it as an i3. How many here have "unlocked" cores of cheap CPUs to turn it into a more powerful one? Do you think Intel does that because they enjoy making CPUs then sell them cheaply with some cores switched off for ... reasons? Or could it rather be that they switch off the cores because they fail inspection and can't be relied on, and it's still more interesting for Intel to sell it at a lower price than to throw it away?

      Another situation that can occur is that they manufacture and release a certain volume of products at each performance-level, but run out of the lower-priced models. Then they repackage and sell the higher-performance models as the lower-performance models, so that they don't disturb whatever linear-programming market calculations they made in order to maximize profits.

      Any manufacturer or supplier of a product can encounter an unexpected shortage of a particular quality-level. Ever received an upgrade for a

    • Not even close to the same thing. Intel needs to sell massive quantities. In order to do that they need to be inclusive to a much wider audience. Tesla is selling a small number of cars to the rich and wannabe rich. And unlike a chip where material costs are about hte same regardless of cores it increases with density for a battery.

      In this case my guess is they are in fact not all the same capacity battery and they have deemed it safe for a limited time to go above their advertised rating.
  • On the other hand, if you have to flee an emergency that isn't quite so highly publicized, anyone with an EV will be on their own.

  • Okay. That's it. I'm done. Battery capacity is now software locked? Are you fucking kidding me?
    Hi Tesla buyer! Here's a car with a 75kWh battery pack for $70,000. BUT! That price is for the base charge range of 60kWh. IF you want that last 15kWh, pay us even more money and well unlock it. Otherwise you'll be driving around a half charged car for the rest of its useful life.

    • Alternatively, let's have Tesla offer two or three different battery hardware configurations and increase the price for everybody! Hooray!

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by pem ( 1013437 )
      Tesla is dealing with probabilities here.

      They probably warranty the battery for a certain number of years.

      Battery life is dependent on many things: number of cycles, how high it's charged up, how low it's drained, the temperature at charge and discharge, the rate of charge and discharge, probability of manufacturing defects, etc.

      With Lithium-Ion batteries, limiting the charge and discharge greatly extends the battery life, so if Tesla allows the batteries to be charged more and discharged deeper, they

