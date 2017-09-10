Tesla Temporarily Boosts Battery Capacity For Hurricane Irma (sfgate.com) 56
Slashdot reader mikeebbbd noticed this in the AP's Florida hurricane coverage: Electric car maker Tesla says it has temporarily increased the battery capacity of some of its cars to help drivers escaping Hurricane Irma. The electric car maker said the battery boost was applied to Model S and X cars in the Southeast. Some drivers only buy 60 or 70 kilowatt hours of battery capacity, but a software change will give them access to 75 kilowatt hours of battery life until Saturday. Depending on the model, that could let drivers travel about 40 more miles before they would need to recharge their cars.
Tesla said it made the change after a customer asked the company for help evacuating. The company said it's possible it will make similar changes in response to similar events in the future.
Or maybe Tesla could just stop artificially crippling the batteries?
The crippled betteries are sold under cost.
The problem with that business model is eventually someone will figure out how to "jailbreak" their car and enhance the battery life without paying Tesla for the privilege. This will create all kinds of legal nightmares. Historically car owners have been allowed to "soup up their ride" (as long as the resulting vehicle is street legal), but with this new kind of business model that Tesla has, that could change. When you buy a car will there be an EULA that forbids making improvements? This could be a slippery slope.
Batteries that aren't full-cycled last longer (Score:3, Insightful)
With Lithium-Ion batteries, they last longer if you don't take them from 100% capacity to 0% capacity all the time. If instead you charge/discharge them from 80% to 40%, they last a lot longer.
I think it's likely that Tesla limits the batteries for lifetime purposes. And that this temporary software change is trading a little battery life, for, well, maybe saving the life of the Tesla car owner by getting him out of dodge?
You don't think the decision to get oneself out of dodge on the cost of some of the car's service life should belong to the owner and not to the manufacturer?
You act like they're the first people to do this. Spoiler alert: They're not.
Many companies make a thing on a single assembly line because it's less expensive then running two or more lines, and then artificially limit its capabilities when a version of it is sold as a lower-end model. See Intel, nVidia and others. And IBM. Not sure if they still do it, but one of their old mainframes had a ton of processors under the hood no matter which model you bought, but many were locked off. If you wanted to upgrade you paid IBM their truckload of lucre and they sent out a tech with a pair of wirecutters who would then open the case and cut a few strategically placed wires inside and voila! Extra processors.
Re:Uh huh... (Score:4, Insightful)
The amount of people who do it doesn't make it right.
If not to create stratification of product lines, then to provide a stopgap measure to reduce the likelihood of component failure. For instance, the same motor in corvettes as suburbans... with torque limiters on the 4 ton trucks to not potentially blow out the transmission or drive train, because trucks are supposed to be more reliable than a sportscar..
That's disgusting (Score:2)
Obviously they can afford to ship those batteries at the lower price point, so adding in the artificial limit gouging the customers who buy the higher 'capacity' (really 'access') and screwing over the customers who have paid for the physical component but aren't allowed to use it.
On the other hand, you know Tesla had to realize there'd be some backlash coming if they made this move, and they did it anyway. So thank/fuck them.
Not necessarily (Score:3)
The proof is the fact that they did it.
Not really--suppose they are not turning enough of a profit on the cheaper model to justify turning out the line. Then the cheaper model lets them increase economies of scale and also make the car available to more people (driving down the production cost of the more expensive model and possibly its cost if the external market forces are right), while the more expensive model pays enough to justify having the line and gives you an economy of scale to knock down the price of the cheap model a bit. If you sol
It's actually quite common for manufacturers to sell the same product at different price-points with different performance limits engineered in. They may justify it by the extra cost of supporting customers who demand the higher performance-levels. Or they may just be mercenary market-manipulating dicks. The point is, it's a common practice.
Re: (Score:3)
Thank goodness none of the companies in the computer business do this.
You sure?
Yes, thank goodness the CPU I'm using right now is not the same die as a higher performance part, but with some cores and cache disabled. Not because of yield, but because they need to produce a certain number of each model.
The point is, it's a common practice.
Re:That's disgusting (Score:5, Insightful)
Obviously they can afford to ship those batteries at the lower price point
Why is that "obvious"? The people that pay a premium for extra capacity are subsidizing those who don't. That doesn't mean Tesla would make money on the batteries if no one paid the premium.
My wife has a Tesla with a 240 mile range instead of the 300 mile range. That was our choice. No one "cheated" us. Whether it is more cost effective for Tesla to make two different battery configurations, or to make one with a artificial limit, is their choice. Neither option is more "moral" than the other.
75kw battery pack can withstand 500 cycles, but if you charge it only to 80% (past that you must either slow-charge, or have really fancy chemistry), you can turn that into 800 cycles - and the battery is effectively 60kwh.
Now in this case you can indeed go over the 80% cap, but it will eat up battery life more ra
I would be annoyed if I have to pay for the electricity to lug around a bunch of batteries that I can't use everywhere I drive. If the offer made it clear that I'd get a software-crippled battery rather than just a smaller battery, that would be OK (I've no idea if this is the case or not).
Before jumping to conclusions (Score:4, Interesting)
If anyone, you should know that there may well be a reason to "cripple" hardware despite its possible ability to function at higher spec. CPUs and graphics card anyone? What happens when an i7 CPU doesn't quite pass the QA tests? Switch off the cores that didn't pass and sell it as an i3. How many here have "unlocked" cores of cheap CPUs to turn it into a more powerful one? Do you think Intel does that because they enjoy making CPUs then sell them cheaply with some cores switched off for
... reasons? Or could it rather be that they switch off the cores because they fail inspection and can't be relied on, and it's still more interesting for Intel to sell it at a lower price than to throw it away?
I could imagine the same applies to other hardware.
It might not be quite so simple as a pure money grab on Tesla's part. Many battery designs will last longer if you don't cycle them quite a deeply and if capacity does diminish but still is greater than what you paid for you'll never know and Tesla does not have to replace it.
Given they grantee the batteries for a period of the time the extra cost for the 'higher capacity' version might essentially be what amounts to a pre-paid insurance policy for the battery by actuarial spreading the cost of the increas
Re: (Score:3)
This is done on basically every piece of test equipment with optional features.
What's the difference between a Rigol 1054Z 50MHz DSO and the 1104Z 100MHz model?
One costs $399 and the other costs $619.
The physical hardware that provides the bandwidth is identical. There is switch in the front-end to lower the bandwidth controlled by software. Doing this means the hardware costs more, but they can sell it at difference price points to get a larger market.
They offer software upgrades to increase the memory dep
If anyone, you should know that there may well be a reason to "cripple" hardware despite its possible ability to function at higher spec. CPUs and graphics card anyone? What happens when an i7 CPU doesn't quite pass the QA tests? Switch off the cores that didn't pass and sell it as an i3. How many here have "unlocked" cores of cheap CPUs to turn it into a more powerful one? Do you think Intel does that because they enjoy making CPUs then sell them cheaply with some cores switched off for
... reasons? Or could it rather be that they switch off the cores because they fail inspection and can't be relied on, and it's still more interesting for Intel to sell it at a lower price than to throw it away?
Another situation that can occur is that they manufacture and release a certain volume of products at each performance-level, but run out of the lower-priced models. Then they repackage and sell the higher-performance models as the lower-performance models, so that they don't disturb whatever linear-programming market calculations they made in order to maximize profits.
Any manufacturer or supplier of a product can encounter an unexpected shortage of a particular quality-level. Ever received an upgrade for a
In this case my guess is they are in fact not all the same capacity battery and they have deemed it safe for a limited time to go above their advertised rating.
What I get from this (Score:2)
It's been a while (Score:2)
Okay. That's it. I'm done. Battery capacity is now software locked? Are you fucking kidding me?
Hi Tesla buyer! Here's a car with a 75kWh battery pack for $70,000. BUT! That price is for the base charge range of 60kWh. IF you want that last 15kWh, pay us even more money and well unlock it. Otherwise you'll be driving around a half charged car for the rest of its useful life.
They probably warranty the battery for a certain number of years.
Battery life is dependent on many things: number of cycles, how high it's charged up, how low it's drained, the temperature at charge and discharge, the rate of charge and discharge, probability of manufacturing defects, etc.
With Lithium-Ion batteries, limiting the charge and discharge greatly extends the battery life, so if Tesla allows the batteries to be charged more and discharged deeper, they