Swarms Of Flying Robot Bees Could Monitor Weather, Collect Data (venturebeat.com) 16
An anonymous reader quotes VentureBeat: Native honeybees, one of the most prolific pollinators in the animal kingdom, are dying off at an unprecedented rate from Colony Collapse Disorder and threatening an ecosystem service worth about $15 billion. Supported by the National Science Foundation, the RoboBees project looks to minimize the loss of this critical resource with new microbots that can mimic the pollinating role of a honeybee... In a remarkable display of biomimicry, scientists have developed a flight-capable robot that's just half the size of a paperclip and weighs in at one tenth of a gram... The RoboBees project pushes the boundaries of research in a variety of fields, from micromanufacturing to energy storage and even the computer algorithms that control the robots by the swarm...
While the effect of a single robot might be miniscule, a coordinated group of hundreds, thousands, or millions of RoboBees could perform a host of unprecedented tasks. Aside from pollinating plants for agricultural purposes, the RoboBees could coordinate to digitally map terrain, monitor weather conditions, and even assist in relief efforts after a disaster, through data collection. While RoboBees are only intended as a stopgap measure for honeybee loss, the potential applications of the technology have the world holding its breath for the next breakthrough.
Proof of concept.. (Score:2)
.. with no supporting facts. Important things like how long can you "fly" a device that weighs 100 mg? How do you control the device with even a 3 mph wind?
The article is so significantly short of fact it reads like a new kickstarter project (without the CG video).
Robot insects! [Re:Proof of concept.] (Score:2)
.. with no supporting facts. Important things like how long can you "fly" a device that weighs 100 mg? How do you control the device with even a 3 mph wind?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
http://www.popsci.com/article/technology/rise-insect-drones#page-2
related documentary (Score:1)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hated_in_the_Nation_(Black_Mirror) [wikipedia.org]
+1 informative.
And since this is Slashdot, it's kind of +1 Obligatory, too.
Don't fear A.I. because it's A.I., fear A.I. because military/governments/etc will control it.
Didn't need AC, as soon as I saw the title it morphed into this in my mind:
Swarms of flying robot bees could monitor weather, spy on people.
mod up some attractive bug zappers (Score:2)
do we really want little drones from dozens of different corporations swarming all around us with unknown purpose? let's outlaw them now, baiting and destroying them takes time and money
The end result will obviously be called (Score:2)
Trackerjackers.
And Charlie Brooker says... (Score:2)