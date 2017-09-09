Can We Surpass Moore's Law With Reversible Computing? (ieee.org) 17
"It's not about an undo button," writes Slashdot reader marcle, sharing an article by a senior member of the technical staff at Sandia National Laboratories who's studying advanced technologies for computation. "Just reading this story bends my mind." From IEEE Spectrum: [F]or several decades now, we have known that it's possible in principle to carry out any desired computation without losing information -- that is, in such a way that the computation could always be reversed to recover its earlier state. This idea of reversible computing goes to the very heart of thermodynamics and information theory, and indeed it is the only possible way within the laws of physics that we might be able to keep improving the cost and energy efficiency of general-purpose computing far into the future... Today's computers rely on erasing information all the time -- so much so that every single active logic gate in conventional designs destructively overwrites its previous output on every clock cycle, wasting the associated energy. A conventional computer is, essentially, an expensive electric heater that happens to perform a small amount of computation as a side effect...
[I]t's really hard to engineer a system that does something computationally interesting without inadvertently incurring a significant amount of entropy increase with each operation. But technology has improved, and the need to minimize energy use is now acute... In 2004 Krishna Natarajan (a student I was advising at the University of Florida) and I showed in detailed simulations that a new and simplified family of circuits for reversible computing called two-level adiabatic logic, or 2LAL, could dissipate as little as 1 eV of energy per transistor per cycle -- about 0.001 percent of the energy normally used by logic signals in that generation of CMOS. Still, a practical reversible computer has yet to be built using this or other approaches.
The article predicts "if we decide to blaze this new trail of reversible computing, we may continue to find ways to keep improving computation far into the future. Physics knows no upper limit on the amount of reversible computation that can be performed using a fixed amount of energy."
But it also predicts that "conventional semiconductor technology could grind to a halt soon. And if it does, the industry could stagnate... Even a quantum-computing breakthrough would only help to significantly speed up a few highly specialized classes of computations, not computing in general."
[I]t's really hard to engineer a system that does something computationally interesting without inadvertently incurring a significant amount of entropy increase with each operation. But technology has improved, and the need to minimize energy use is now acute... In 2004 Krishna Natarajan (a student I was advising at the University of Florida) and I showed in detailed simulations that a new and simplified family of circuits for reversible computing called two-level adiabatic logic, or 2LAL, could dissipate as little as 1 eV of energy per transistor per cycle -- about 0.001 percent of the energy normally used by logic signals in that generation of CMOS. Still, a practical reversible computer has yet to be built using this or other approaches.
The article predicts "if we decide to blaze this new trail of reversible computing, we may continue to find ways to keep improving computation far into the future. Physics knows no upper limit on the amount of reversible computation that can be performed using a fixed amount of energy."
But it also predicts that "conventional semiconductor technology could grind to a halt soon. And if it does, the industry could stagnate... Even a quantum-computing breakthrough would only help to significantly speed up a few highly specialized classes of computations, not computing in general."
No (Score:2)
Moore's Law [wikipedia.org] is about device sizes and economics, not about energy use.
Re: (Score:2)
Moore's Law [wikipedia.org] is about device sizes and economics, not about energy use.
Absolutely right, editor inserted this headline. The reason I submitted it isn't because this will have any immediate effect on the processor industry, but because the concepts are really interesting, and if they actually have practical application, well, that's amazing.
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, energy use is the #1 or #2 factor for CPUs. But Moore's Law is not about energy use, it's about device sizing and economics. Transistor scaling is not primarily limited by energy use.
Re: Moore's Law is about energy use. (Score:1)
I think you've got the causality wrong.
Re: No (Score:1)
The silicon medium can only get so thin before it starts becoming improbable that the electrons are where you expect them to be. I remember an article about this in Wired some years ago, talking about Heisenberg Uncertainty, the limits of silicon, and a research team taking advantage of it to produce electron shells without nuclei.
Re: (Score:2)
You forgot anti-American, anti-Microsoft, anti-Apple, anti-Linux, anti-OSS, pro-Apple, pro-Linux and pro-OSS.
NO (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Wouldn't it be simpler to just find this Moore guy and force him to change his damn law?
two-level adiabatic logic (Score:2)
My favorite Slashdot stories are the ones that I absolutely do not understand. Honestly. I'm a lot more likely to actually read TFA when the summary means absolutely nothing to me.
Re: (Score:2)
I read the summary as "level-two diabetic logic" so I'm not off to a good start either.
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, this one was a bit of a brain burner. I actually had to RTFA to get a clue as well. Hopefully we get more of these articles. Wouldn't that be nice: tech-heavy stories on a tech-site...
I'm still going to point out some silliness in the article, mainly, this quote:
There’s not much time left to develop reversible machines, because progress in conventional semiconductor technology could grind to a halt soon. And if it does, the industry could stagnate, making forward progress that much more difficult. So the time is indeed ripe now to pursue this technology, as it will probably take at least a decade for reversible computers to become practical.
That seems like a stretch. As soon as we actually hit the wall, there's going to be a great incentive to push forward with alternative technology. In the meantime, the world is not going to collapse because we can't keep increasing our co
Betteridge's Law trumps Moore's Law (Score:2)
therefore, no
Wasted energy? (Score:2)
Surely the energy is not "wasted", it has been used to create the output.
A real summary (Score:2)
The bad news? Good luck doing that at today's speeds. We lose more energy simply biasing the transistors heavily to make them switch faster than we ever do by erasing states. We have heat li