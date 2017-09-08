AI Can Detect Sexual Orientation Based On Person's Photo (cnbc.com) 60
ugen shares a report from CNBC: Artificial Intelligence (AI) can now accurately identify a person's sexual orientation by analyzing photos of their face, according to new research. The Stanford University study, which is set to be published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology and was first reported in The Economist, found that machines had a far superior "gaydar" when compared to humans. Slashdot reader randomlygeneratename adds: Researchers built classifiers trained on photos from dating websites to predict the sexual orientation of users. The best classifier used logistic regression over features extracted from a VGG-Face conv-net. The latter was done to prevent overfitting to background, non-facial information. Classical facial feature extraction also worked with a slight drop in accuracy. From multiple photos, they achieved an accuracy of 91% for men and 83% for women (and 81% / 71% for a single photo). Humans were only able to get 61% and 54%, respectively. One caveat is the paper mentions it only used Caucasian faces. The paper went on to discuss how this capability can be an invasion of privacy, and conjectured that other types of personal information might be detectable from photos. The source paper can be found here.
Maybe they're getting interference from a gay weather balloon.
It might have the opposite effect. It is easy to hate a faceless "other". It is harder to be homophobic when you know your friends and relatives are gay.
One of the reasons that gay acceptance happened so fast is positive feedback. As gays felt more comfortable "coming out", more people realized that "normal" people they knew were gay, leading to even wider acceptance.
Wait, is the Pacific Northwest homophobic? I have some friends that live up in Oregon and they're extremely gay and I never heard them complain about the region being particularly difficult for them. One just sent me a photo taken from his backyard of a mountain being consumed by fire. I'm pretty sure he had nothing to do with that, though, despite the fact that he's flaming.
(I used this joke with him, too, and he didn't seem to mind. He woul
Ive always said the danger with AI isn't killer robots but killer humans. Machine learning is being used to perpetrate a huge invasion of privacy in the form of "big data" data matching. It's like countless companies , and governments, have deployed armies of robot detectives to sift out or repeat secrets , and not to solve crimes or whatever but to manipulate us into compliant consumers. This particularly feat is even more worrying however because I'm certain theres any number of theocratic fascists regime
Best not to visit anyplace your computer tells you is dangerous.
Can it guess if I like chubby chicks? (Score:2)
If the AI shows me a picture of Super Pochaco, can it reliably detect my preference? Or maybe it needs a picture of something else on my body?
If sexual orientation correlates highly with physical appearance, then I think this conclusively proves that sexual orientation is not a "decision."
* Unless this is picking up on subtle cues like gay men wearing eyeliner and gay women not wearing makeup. (Similar to lots of how gay men speak with an "affliction" and drive Saabs, while gay women drive Subarus.)
I would LOVE to get a copy of this program and, not only try it out on myself and my friends, (I think we're relatively secure in our sexuality) but try it on famous people.
Specifically: Republican lawmakers and perhaps even Christian preachers! (How about Mr. Macho himself, Putin?)
I really, really know I'm going to be down-modded for this but please hear me out. Haven't you wondered why those people who are so against homosexuality often turn out to be gay themselves? (Dennis Hastert and that lawmaker c
I would LOVE to get a copy of this program and, not only try it out on myself and my friends, (I think we're relatively secure in our sexuality) but try it on famous people.
Just wait a few days, and it'll be up on a website, along with a social media platform with a stupid made-up single word for a name, followed by a buy-out offer from one of the big boys, a leak of their database, a scandal and a tag on fark.
After all, this was only tested on white people.
Any information that can be gleaned from a public photo is public, and has no expectation of privacy.
The paper went on to discuss how this capability can be an invasion of privacy, and conjectured that other types of personal information might be detectable from photos.
While walking about yesterday I remember seeing two people that stuck out to me. The dude in the parking lot with the wild hair, wearing eyeliner, a tight black crop top, and purple pants? Probably gay. The short lady that I shared an elevator with, wearing brown jeans, a buttoned up long sleeve shirt, short hair, and comfortable shoes? Probably gay.
We say a lot about ourselves with how we dress and act. All it takes is someone to notice. There are people trained in this for lots of reasons. I rememb
If the AI were to simply assign scores of "Straight" to EVERYONE, it would achieve 90% accuracy for men and 85% accuracy for women, since about 90% of men are straight and about 85% of women are straight. So scores of 91% and 85% accuracy are not statistically significant.