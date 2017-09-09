Hobbyist Gives iPhone 7 the Headphone Jack We've Always Wanted (engadget.com) 8
intellitech shares a report from Engadget: For those of you who miss the iPhone headphone jack, you're definitely not alone. But Strange Parts creator Scotty Allen missed it so much that he decided to add one to his iPhone 7. He just posted a video of the project's entire saga, with all of its many ups and downs, and in the end he holds what he set out to create -- a current generation iPhone with a fully functional headphone jack. It turns out, real courage is adding the headphone jack back to the iPhone. The project took around 17 weeks to complete and throughout it Allen spent thousands of dollars on parts including multiple iPhones and screens and handfuls of lightning to headphone adaptors. Along the way, Allen bought a printer, a nice microscope and fancy tweezers. He had to design his own circuit boards, have a company manufacture multiple iterations of flexible circuit boards and at one point early on had to consult with a chip dealer that a friend hooked him up with.
The final product works by using a lightning to headphone adaptor that's incorporated into the internal structure of the phone. However, because the headphone jack is powered via the phone's lightning jack with a circuit board switching between the two depending on whether headphones or a charger are plugged into the phone, you can't actually listen to music and charge the phone at the same time.
Not impressed (Score:2, Flamebait)
Lose: Any warranty whatsoever, ability to listen while charging, lots o hard-earned cash
Gain: Ability to use a 5$ headphone
Lose: Any warranty whatsoever
Who the fuck cares
Gain: Ability to use a 5$ headphone
Also gain: ability to use $900 headphone.
So what's your point?
Gain: tons of Youtube views and bragging rights for proving Apple was lying
backlash from apple (Score:3)
all we have to do now is sit back and wait to hear that apple tracked down his phone id, then his phone, and bricked it for carrying out "unsanctioned" modifications...
all we have to do now is sit back and wait to hear that apple tracked down his phone id, then his phone, and bricked it for carrying out "unsanctioned" modifications...
If Apple did choose to "attack" a customer like this (who knows damn well they're voiding their warranty), it will be interesting to sit back and watch the backlash from Apples own engineering and design staff, who likely share much of this same maker/hobbyist/hardware hacker mentality.
Creative minds, make creative products.
That's Apple for you (Score:2)
Spending lots of bucks to get what you have for free in every other contemporary phone.
Fffffffff (Score:2)
Holy $hit just show some photos of it FFS!
That vid goes for like 20min.