Galaxy Note 8 Sets New Pre-Order Record For Samsung Despite Last Year's Disaster (theverge.com) 5
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: The Note brand is still going strong despite Samsung recalling and discontinuing Note 7 devices last year for battery explosions. The company today announced that more customers in the U.S. have preordered the Note 8 than any other Notes it has ever sold in previous years during the same time period. Note 8 preorders went live on August 24th and the device is one of Samsung's most expensive smartphones to date, starting at $930. It's unapologetically pricey, though Samsung did attempt to offset that price tag with some presale offers. Samsung did not specify exactly how many Note 8 preorders it has received so far, but judging by how popular Note 7s were last year before everything went down, it seems that little has deterred Note fans from upgrading -- not even the price tag.
Re: Any real reason to buy this over S8+? (Score:3)
Honestly the stylus is the only significant reason I see to get the Note 8 over the S8+. That is why a month ago I upgraded my Note 4 and got the S8+. Rumors were accurate so I don't regret the decision, and I saved about $400. A 0.1" larger screen was not worth the extra cost, considering I never used the stylus.
Move on, BeauHD (Score:2)
Dude we know you're a fanboi but give it a rest, there's been record after record in Samsung sales since "last year" disaster.