Only 13 Percent of Americans Are Scared Robots Will Take Their Jobs, Gallup Poll Shows (cnbc.com) 62
According to the results of a Gallup poll released mid-August, most employed U.S. adults aren't too worried about technology eliminating their jobs. Only 13 percent of Americans are fearful that tech will eradicate their work opportunities in the near future, according to the poll. Workers are relatively more concerned about immediate issues like wages and benefits. CNBC reports: This corresponds with another recent Gallup survey finding that about one in eight workers, or 13 percent of Americans, also believe it's likely they will lose their jobs due to new technology, automation, robots or AI in the next five years. While the survey reflects a generally confident American workforce, Monster career expert Vicki Salemi tells CNBC Make It that people should not become complacent.
"Employees need to think of themselves as replaceable in a way that propels them into action," Salemi says, "so they can focus on continuously learning and sharpening their skills." In the meantime, Americans can look to what the tech giants are saying. On the contrary, Salemi emphasizes that Americans shouldn't be paranoid and lose sleep every night. Rather, they should think about AI "from a place of power." "If your job does start to get automated, you'll already have a game plan and solid skill set to back you up for your next career move," she says. If you find yourself in the 13 percent of Americans worried about losing their jobs to robots, Salemi says you can "robot-proof" your job through networking. "Always be on top of your game, she says. "If your industry is becoming more digitally focused, get schooled on specific skills. Instead of being lax about your career, always stay ahead of the curve, keep your resume in circulation, ask yourself where the industry is headed and most importantly where you and your skills fit in."
"Employees need to think of themselves as replaceable in a way that propels them into action," Salemi says, "so they can focus on continuously learning and sharpening their skills." In the meantime, Americans can look to what the tech giants are saying. On the contrary, Salemi emphasizes that Americans shouldn't be paranoid and lose sleep every night. Rather, they should think about AI "from a place of power." "If your job does start to get automated, you'll already have a game plan and solid skill set to back you up for your next career move," she says. If you find yourself in the 13 percent of Americans worried about losing their jobs to robots, Salemi says you can "robot-proof" your job through networking. "Always be on top of your game, she says. "If your industry is becoming more digitally focused, get schooled on specific skills. Instead of being lax about your career, always stay ahead of the curve, keep your resume in circulation, ask yourself where the industry is headed and most importantly where you and your skills fit in."
Re: (Score:2)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
In other news.. (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Somewhere in the 1990s (really really late in the 1990s) only 13% of Americans surveyed thought the Internet would be anything of interest to them.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: Meh, I'm just going to coast on out (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Paper does have a marginal nutritional value, as well as being high in fiber!
US currency however is printed on a type of linen cloth and the ink is highly toxic.
Re: (Score:2)
What will you do when universal basic income causes hyperinflation
Do you mean the way that trillions in QE caused the 0% hyperinflation we have today?
Gains in productivity cause deflation. For price stability, we need monetary expansion to offset that.
Three possibilities (Score:1)
1. People with landlines who answer polls are mostly old retired people who don't have to worry about job loss.
2. Only thirteen percent of Americans live in Fear. They probably watch some TV channel that starts with F.
3. 87 percent of Americans are blissfully unaware that robots are going to take their jobs.
Pick two.
Re: (Score:2)
If I make $10, that means that somebody else didn't get it. Maybe I was one of those one-percenters who was privileged and did not earn or deserve it. It can't
Re: (Score:1)
Wow. You really don't get what conservatives are. Conservatives always believe in a fixed pie, and getting a larger slice.
Everyone else just makes more pies. And brownies.
Because sometimes you don't want pie.
It's called capitalism. You may have missed it. Check out Adam Smith's seven books (not just one or two, seven).
Re: (Score:2)
On a more practical level, I'm convinced that the people terrified of this robot apocalypse don't have a lot of broad experience with many blue-collar jobs (or even white collar jobs outside the tech industry), and don't realize how utterly impractical it would be for robots or AI to take over many of those jobs in the foreseeable future. There are a hell of a lot of jobs besides factory assembly-line work, or drone-like data analysis which advanced algorithms can theoretically do.
In short, the notion that
Re: (Score:2)
the preferred option is to stifle people's freedom by ownership of the means of production.
Apple is the world's most valuable company. Their "means of production" is a laptop and an open source compiler. You need to take your nose out of Das Kapital and look at the modern world, where wealth comes from innovation not subsidy sucking steel mills.
Re: (Score:3)
The problem with this argument is that wealth isn't created. It's like energy conservation -- it's a fixed supply of money that just keeps getting shifted around. If I pay someone $10, I have $10 less and they have $10 more, but the only way wealth can be created or destroyed is by changing the money supply. In previous generations in the US, this fixed-size pie was more evenly divided for a few reasons;
- High corporate taxes meant that companies avoided them by paying workers more and giving them more gene
Re: (Score:2)
The problem with this argument is that wealth isn't created. It's like energy conservation
If that were true, we would all still be in the stone age.
If I pay someone $10, I have $10 less and they have $10 more, but the only way wealth can be created or destroyed is by changing the money supply.
Nonsense. This would only be true if things were worth the same to everyone. If someone pays $5 for my app, I am $5 richer since that app had a marginal value of $0 to me (I can make as many copies as I want). The buyer is also richer, since that app is worth more than $5 to him, or he wouldn't have bought it.
"87% of Americans are virtually robotic": True. (Score:2)
True story: When paint rollers were introduced, painters protested.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: Yeah, not too worried (Score:2)
I can imagine robots doing most of crown molding. First, a device laser-measures the walls and ceiling. Then the measurements are sent out to a factory, where robots custom-build the molding parts. Finally I can imagine a robot placing and nailing the parts. But even if a robot doesn't finish the job, a robot in a factory could mean one person does twice as many jobs.
And a Roomba could almost be converted for sanding floors, but it's not quite strong enough or even enough.
Wonder how they'll feel when it happens (Score:5, Informative)
From the summary: ""Employees need to think of themselves as replaceable in a way that propels them into action," Salemi says, "so they can focus on continuously learning and sharpening their skills."
Learning what? Sharpening their skills for what job? My problem with people saying we should stick with the age-old advice of training for the next better job, is that they don't see that most people won't be able to get a better job. The Industrial Revolution mechanized farm work and sent farmers to factories. Improvements in manufacturing sent factory workers to clerical jobs. Office automation via IT and software killed large-scale clerical work and sent those workers to the service industry. Automation of the service industry sends these workers...nowhere. Automation of intelligence (for example, law school grads being replaced by an algorithm) sends them...nowhere, with lots of debt.
Basically, we've come to the end of the line for the next-best-job fix. For the vast majority of people incapable of handling anything beyond a simple job, this will mean they'll be unemployed and unable to get new work at reasonable pay. And it's not just factory workers and drivers...large corporations routinely pay employees fairly decent salaries to manually execute an unchanging algorithm on a stack of work. We're either going to have to make work for people or realize that not everyone can be employed...and hopefully not resort to drastic measures to fix it.
Re: (Score:3)
If I had mod points they'd be yours.
The goal of all of this shit should be to eliminate as much work as possible for the good of everyone but our economic system will not allow for that.
Our technological evolution has far outpaced our societal evolution and I mean globally not just America.
Re: (Score:2)
The goal of all of this shit should be to eliminate as much work as possible for the good of everyone but our economic system will not allow for that. Our technological evolution has far outpaced our societal evolution and I mean globally not just America.
See, that'd be just fucking great if the spoils of economic freedom permitted by robotic industry were shared by the people.
It just seems much more likely it will exploit the accrual wealth by an infinitesimal percentage of the population.
Re: (Score:2)
Automation of the service industry sends these workers...nowhere.
The service industry is a pretty big place, an automatic taxi driver yes... an automatic nurse, nah. Not without 50 years of robotics and "I, robot" levels of human interaction. I also expect we'll need some kind of domain experts to work with the robots, like hiring an electrician to do the job and he tells the robot how to do the wiring. It's not like anyone has been able to make business users design sensible IT systems, why would the real world be any different? There's only so much computers can do to
Re: (Score:2)
Learning to write bullshit about robots; it's the latest thing.
Re: (Score:2)
The Industrial Revolution mechanized farm work and sent farmers to factories.
People were thinking the exact same thing at the time. If there are no farm jobs, then where will people work? Nobody thought factory labor was going to be big.
Improvements in manufacturing sent factory workers to clerical jobs.
People were thinking the exact same thing at the time. If there are no factory jobs, then where will people work? Nobody thought office labor was going to be big.
Office automation via IT and software killed large-scale clerical work and sent those workers to the service industry.
People were thinking the exact same thing at the time. If there are no service industry jobs, then where will people work? Nobody thought the service industry sector was going to be big.
Automation of the service industry sends these workers...nowhere.
And
CLARIFICATION (Score:1)
"Employees need to think of themselves as expendable in a way that propels them to accept whatever the over-classes wish for them."
The other 87% (Score:3)
Have jobs so shitty, even robots don't want to do them.
I'm going to be honest... (Score:2)
The day an AI can do all the bullshit paperwork I have to deal with, is the day I gladly let an AI take my job.
I'll go weave baskets or something for a living, at that point.
Re: (Score:2)
The day an AI can do all the bullshit paperwork I have to deal with, is the day I gladly let an AI take my job.
I'll go weave baskets or something for a living, at that point.
By the time a robotic replacement can do all the bullshit paperwork you have to deal with, Irona will also be making the break room coffee and weaving baskets during the time you you to waste in the bathroom and on vacation every year.
In other news (Score:3)
Jokes aside the problem with robotic automation is that it'll chip away at the job market. It's not that your job's going away, it's your buddies. And now you're buddy is gunning for your job. For less pay. A lot less pay.
Re: (Score:2)
That's simply how many folks are worried about it. There's nothing stating that people are thinking intelligently about the subject.