Microsoft Extends Free Windows 10 S-To-Pro Upgrade Deadline
BrianFagioli shares a report from BetaNews: Windows 10 S is a really great idea in theory. By limiting the operating system to applications from the Windows Store, it could make users safer. After all, it should limit the potential of malware since users can't download and install questionable things from the web. Of course, this will only be successful if there is a good library of apps, and I am sorry to say, the Windows Store is a failure in that regard. The biggest selling point for Windows is legacy program compatibility. Once you take that away, there isn't much left. Thankfully, the company is giving complimentary upgrades from Windows 10 S to Windows 10 Pro until the end of 2017. This will allow a person or organization to easily recover from mistakenly buying into Windows 10 S if it doesn't meet their needs. Today, however, as a sign of weakness, Microsoft extends this deadline. Buried at the end of a blog post about Surface Laptop colors, Microsoft drops the following bombshell: "For those that find they need an application that isn't yet available in the Store and must be installed from another source, we're extending the ability to switch from Windows 10 S to Windows 10 Pro for free until March 31, 2018. We hope this provides increased flexibility for those people searching for the perfect back-to-school or holiday gift." Why do I say this is a sign of weakness? Well, if the Windows 10 S experiment was going well, Microsoft would have no need to extend the deadline. In other words, if users were truly buying into and enjoying the "S" experience, we wouldn't see such an announcement. The fact that the company seemingly tried to hide this news is quite telling too. Ultimately, it signals a lack of confidence in Windows 10 S.
On that note, "S-To-Pro" may have dangerous connotations for the Portuguese-speaking...
From an OS that sucks to one that sucks a little less.
Extending a deadline for something that benefits the customer is NOT a sign of weakness. If anything, it's a positive measure, no matter the reasons behind it.
Yes, the Windows Store sucks donkey balls. I am using it (well, my kids are, I installed maybe 3 apps), it's a mess. So Microsoft knows this and offers customers a way out of that lock-in, because that way out means the customer is kept happy.
But if they didn't offer such free upgrade they would have been roasted for THAT reason.
Surely this is lose lose? (Score:2)
The whole point, as I understood it, with Windows 10 S, was to bring Windows 10 to low spec hardware in an attempt to compete with Chromebooks?
If the only way of competing is to say "Yeah, the OS is crap cus our app store is crap. As a compromise, here's an OS that requires higher spec hardware than you have", surely all you end up with is a crap user experience?
With Windows 10 S hardware and software, you can either have a good Windows 10 S experience, and accept there's no software available (ultimately a