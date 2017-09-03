Is Apple Copying Palm's WebOS? (salon.com) 118
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Salon: Released in 2009 by Palm -- the same company that popularized the PDA in the 1990s -- WebOS pioneered a number of innovations, including multiple synchronized calendars, unified social media and contact management, curved displays, wireless charging, integrated text and Web messaging, and unintrusive notifications [that have all been copied by the mobile operating systems that defeated it on the marketplace]. The operating system, built on top of a Linux kernel, was also legendary for how easily it could be upgraded by users with programming skills. WebOS was also special in that it used native internet technologies like JavaScript for local applications. That was a huge part of why it was able to do so much integration with Web services, something its competitors at the time simply couldn't match.
Apple's upcoming iOS 11 once again demonstrates how far ahead of its time WebOS really was. The yet-to-be-released Apple mobile system has essentially copied the WebOS model for switching apps by having the user swipe upward from the bottom to reveal several "cards" that represent background applications. While Apple's decision to remove its massively overworked Home button is an improvement, it is still an inferior way of switching apps, compared to what you could do on WebOS eight years ago.
Apple & Amiga (Score:5, Insightful)
Same old story. Am I the only one who noticed how long it took for Macintosh to support multiple full-screen programs and easy switching between them, which Amiga had already done starting in 1985?
I don't know if I'm more amused by "they copied a gesture" or "they copied the idea of running 2 programs at the same time 30 years ago".
Yes, that also seemed trivial. We live in a weird world where you can completely copy game mechanics but are subject to patents on curved corners.
That wasn't the only thing Apple was suing Samsung over, and that specific item was certainly a reach, but at the time Samsung had done almost no UI development on their own, taking instead the route of copying just about everything from iOS upon entry. Apple lit up every gun they had and good for them. If you're going to whine about it, look at how a handful of the leaders of Samsung, as well as the President of South Korea, just went to jail for corruption and embezzlement. Those are the people Apple was
Re:Apple & Amiga (Score:5, Informative)
This is a non-story. iOS has supported switching between background apps via cards for several years already, and supported it via a slightly different interface prior to that. I think it's been around since iOS 4 in some form or fashion.
The only thing that's different now is that they once again tweaked the UI slightly and made it so that it appears via a different gesture than before (right now, you can either double-tap the Home button or four-finger pinch to bring up the app switcher, depending on how your settings are configured and which iOS device you're on).
Re:Apple & Amiga (Score:5, Insightful)
There's a fundamental priority difference between webOS and iOS/Android.
Let's first take a look at macOS (this basically applies to Windows as well). How do you open an app? First, you check the dock for commonly-used applications. If they aren't there, you search the applications folder (or launchpad in newer versions) or use +Space to search for it. Notice that dock offers direct access, but other apps require extra steps.
Window managing is what a desktop OS is all about -- NOT opening apps. You have Spaces/Mission Control to group apps (because positional memorization is important to humans -- I suspect 2D spaces were superior in that regard to the 1D mission control desktops). You can drag windows around, resize them, put them side-by-side, etc. Closing Apps is also first-class with with just a +Q. Notifications are unobtrusive popups. Minor settings are available in the tray and major settings in Preferences (accessible by icon).
webOS follows that paradigm closely. Common apps go in the launcher. Less common apps are either in the app drawer or JustType to search for it. Launcher offers direct access, but everything else takes extra steps.
The primary view for webOS is for window managing. You have a 1D set of apps that you can move into Groups. Closing apps is a simple swipe up. There exists room to add things like side-by-side apps, but most of the devices were never big enough. Notifications are unobtrusive popups. Minor settings are available by clicking on the tray. Major settings are available in the settings view and accessible by icon.
The reason the webOS UI is so good is because webOS is the desktop paradigm you've been using for years.
Android and iOS have adopted many of these patterns, but they still feel foreign. Why? because launching apps reigns supreme. Instead of multi-tasking being the default view, their default is showing apps on the home screen. To change tasks, you have to switch into another, secondary mode and then back out of it. Android's and iOS's UI paradigm is upside down. First-class app opening with second-class task managing is bad UI.
In webOS, users tend to close uncommon apps and leave their common ones running which makes freeing resources the default (good for constrained systems). In iOS or Android, users simply cannot be bothered to use an out-of-the-way, second-class task switcher and don't even realize there are dozens of open apps. Instead iOS/Android app icons become a poor, ad-hoc task manager that is ill-equipped to manage apps and completely unable to kill them.
android and ios are awkward because both of them try to pretend that there is no difference in an app having been used recently vs. app actually still running in the background. what the designers at google/android who were smoking something strong were thinking was that app developers would make it basically just the same if the app was in one or the other state - of course this can't work when apps/games have loaded 500 megs+ of data and have to work fluidly. as another note those same guys had recommend
I'd have to disagree. Once the app is running, tapping on it from the home screen is the same as switching to it. So on WebOS, the order of your r
Re:Apple & Amiga (Score:4, Informative)
Same old story. Am I the only one who noticed how long it took for Macintosh to support multiple full-screen programs and easy switching between them, which Amiga had already done starting in 1985?
Thank you for sharing your completely pointless factoid. Many noticed, almost no one cares.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
The thing is, Apple doesn't copy other OS GUI's -- it would never even occur to Apple to look at another OS's GUI, since they don't see any point in imitating some else's mediocre design when they are confident they can come up with something far better in-house.
The fact that this often leads to them re-inventing the wheel several years after some other company first invented it is a price it seems they are willing to pay

The thing is, Apple doesn't copy other OS GUI's -- it would never even occur to Apple to look at another OS's GUI, since they don't see any point in imitating some else's mediocre design when they are confident they can come up with something far better in-house.
The fact that this often leads to them re-inventing the wheel several years after some other company first invented it is a price it seems they are willing to pay

BS apple steals the hell out of stuff just like everyone else. Their marketing might be better and make you believe different but really you're just not smart enough to notice. Bah sheep bah.
what the...? the first MacOS was a copy of the Xerox Alto demo Jobs saw, and lets not forget Jobs most famous quote - Good artists copy; great artists steal.
Sure they add their own stuff to things, but that doesn't take away from the fact that it's a copy.
Re: Apple & Amiga (Score:1)
Apple didn't have a preemptive multitasking OS until they gave up (after spending many millions) trying to make one of their own and just slapped a gui layer on a unix-alike. All through the 90s and long after Microsoft had preemptive multitasking with NT, they hobbled along on their task switching kludge.
Same old story. Am I the only one who noticed how long it took for Macintosh to support multiple full-screen programs and easy switching between them, which Amiga had already done starting in 1985?
True but last time I looked, it was Windows 10 that finally added virtual desktops as a built-in feature pretty recently but let's point an accusing finger at Apple who released spaces in 2009. One of Microsoft's excuses was (and having introduced several fairly clueless 'users' to virtual desktops I can tell you this excuse is not without merit) the increased costs incurred due to clueless users calling into callcentres where a support person then had to blow 45 minutes explaining to each one on the phone
I kinda miss (Score:5, Interesting)
Grafitti.
I was so used to it, I caught myself using it on a whiteboard one time.
I recently rented an Audi, and its little navigation knob thing lets you spell out letters on a kind of touchpad. [youtube.com] Despite not having a Palm for the last 15 years, I immediately started writing in Grafitti - which sadly did not work.
Technology's moved on a bit. Coal powered processors are rare these days.
Re: I kinda miss (Score:1)
Draggin' Balls Processors, actually, in the Palm.
All of the patents on Grafitti have expired. You may see it come back
It is back. You can download it for Android if you like. But it's slower than just using gesture typing.
Re: I kinda miss (Score:1)
Probably because a modern device doesn't have the resistive touchscree, so a little sharp stick cannot be used as a stylus like on a Palm. For graffiti, the resistive touchscreen is superior. For everything else being able to use your finger is easier.
For graffiti, the resistive touchscreen is superior. For everything else being able to use your finger is easier.
On a resistive touchscreen, gesture typing would still be more efficient than graffiti. The reason they used character typing was that they didn't have the CPU power do do anything fancier. Graffiti was originally designed for the GRiDPad 2390, which had IIRC a 20MHz V20 CPU, and 1MB RAM. It was therefore a good match for the low end 68k in dragonball. There is no good reason to use graffiti on anything with a decent CPU.
Love my Palm Pre Plus (Score:2)
Re: pioneered? (Score:1)
You probably don't know the difference because you're only exposed to the limited features Apple included in their products, but text messaging and web-based instant messaging are two different things using completely different networks and protocols.
IRC (which allows private messaging) was in 1988 ICQ was in 1996. XMPP was round in 1999.
If "web-based messaging" is just normal instant messaging, it's been around a long time before WebOS (or smartphones).
My assumption is that the "integrated text and Web messaging" is referring to iMessage, which was released in 2011
Palm, what a great company. (Score:4, Interesting)
Man, talk about a burst of nostalgia.
My last Palm device was a Treo 650. Before that, I was firmly a PDA user because I didn't want to pay extra for unlimited data when I could use bluetooth and have it billed against my voice plan on Verizon. Boy, those were the days!
This was all through school. While I was of a nerdier persuasion, between gameboy, nes, and SNES emulators and an assortment of movies on my get this: 1GB SD card that I paid $60 for, people thought I was cool in a sort of Ferris Bueller type of way.
Handheld devices were so exciting, new, unique, and not an everyday gadget that most people had. I started with a Sony Cleo, migrated to a Tungsten E, fell in love with a Tapwave Zodiac, and then was seduced by the ever more and more compelling hardware devices on the Windows Mobile side.
Dell's Axim x50v was my first, followed by an x51v that I got Dell to replace for free out of warranty (hehe). Had a Treo 650 for a long time and then I got the nifty HTC xv6700 followed by the even more powerful xv6800. Tried another Windows Mobile phone and got fed up with it.
I went to a Blackberry after that and held out for as long as I could until Moto's Droid 4 got me into Android. Switched back to Blackberry and i've been using a Keyone ever since.
I had a really bad warranty experience with Blackberry and I think it's time I just go out and find a no name, keyboardless, boring candy bar smartphone off of ebay for $200. It was hard to justify the expense on my Keyone and the level of BS I went through to get it serviced wasn't worth being Blackberry's CS b!tch again.
Sigh, those were the days. This must be what car enthusiasts must have felt when cars started becoming computerized monstrosities. Yeah, technology marches on, things become streamlined,and cheaper but you lose the excitement and enthusiasm.
A lament of a bored hardware nerd.
Nice post.
you can't buy candybar sized device for 200 off ebay. unless you want to buy some ancient nokia 5800 which would have been the last to be truly that size.
it's all 16:9 pda now. because thats cheap.
and screen only without kb. because thats cheap.
what brand you buy doesn't matter that much now..
Yes (Score:2)
PalmOS copied from the Newton.
The Newton was the first PDA, so all roads eventually lead back to Apple.
You're forgetting Magic Cap and I had a Sharp, I think, PDA before that.
This idea *isn't* brand new?!?!??! (Score:5, Interesting)
Everybody in this industry copies ideas from everybody else, we already know this and it has been the case for forever. Apple is not some great inventor of ideas to be called out when they have the audacity to implement a concept that somebody else already implemented. Their original idea of what multitasking should be like was rubbish, so they copied the way that Windows Phone did it and that's a good thing. The control center was a copy of what Android was doing and that's a good thing otherwise you end up with shitty implementations purely as a result of NIH syndrome. Likewise these products copied concepts that Apple came up with.
Are people really surprised to find out that many of the features being introduced in this industry have been done before? Yes webOS was a decent operating system (and so was Maemo and Meego and Windows Phone and FirefoxOS, etc) but it wasn't successful because the things that made them good weren't disruptive and compelling enough to make people abandon their existing platform. "Oooh you close an app by swiping up on its 'card' instead of pressing the little 'x' on its app icon"...it's nice to have but it isn't going to convince people to switch.
Re: (Score:2)
Yes webOS was a decent operating system (and so was Maemo and Meego and Windows Phone and FirefoxOS, etc)
This comment was obviously made by someone who has never tried Meego.
Oddly enough, the answer is yes (Score:2)
Apple is fairly good at the 'literature survey" part of the job. Ditto Google. They hired ex-Palm people.
This is unusual in computer science, where asking the typical undergrad for their literature survey gets you a response of "what's that?". Ditto some of my start-up customers, who happily propose the square wheel (;-))
Re: Oddly enough, the answer is yes (Score:1)
The original Palm people were ex-Apple people.
I remembered Palm... (Score:1)
What is dead (Score:1)
Windows Vista and 7 also had Windows+Tab for a more flashy version of Alt-tab, which seems to be missing from Windows 8.1
Alt-Tab was in Windows 1.0. It's current form of showing the running apps you're tabbing through has been there since 3.1 way back in 1992
Windows Vista introduced showing a preview of the actual application instead of just their icons.
You don't say... (Score:3)
Amiga and BeOS users feel the same way. BB10 was better than Android or iOS in many ways like this too, particularly in integrating so many ways of communicating into a single place with Blackberry Hub.
Ummm (Score:2, Insightful)
Palm OS released 1996
WebOS released 1999
Are we going to say that Palm copied the first PDA from Apple ?
The EPOC OS based Psion series 3 was launched in 1991.
Re: Ummm (Score:1)
There were PDAs before the Newton. Also, the Newton was a dead end project.
No, your logic doesn't hold (Score:3)
Break down story paragraphs like so:
WebOS was a really cool OS, that had lots of neat features and ran JavaScript apps.
WebOS was built on Linux, and if you're knowledgeable, you can update it.
WebOS had a feature that permitted the user to switch apps by swiping up from the bottom of the screen to see the backgrounded apps. (Note: Android already has a similar feature, accessed by the square icon at screen bottom)
Apple is going to do something similar, so they must be copying from WebOS, and that validates how advanced WebOS was.
If Apple were going to start supporting js apps, you might have a case, otherwise not... There are only 4 sides to the screen too, top is notifications, sides for switching desktop screens, so that only leaves the bottom...which they picked... Coincidence?
If Apple were going to start supporting js apps, you might have a case, otherwise not...
The original iPhone 1 was targeted towards web applications using HTML/CSS/Javascript _only_ at release. When Steve Jobs introduced the first iPhone to the world in 2007, he stood up on stage and told the audience that they could use the web technologies they were used to to build apps on Day 1, and nothing else.
That is still supported. The problem comes in that web apps suck. Developers begged Apple for an iPhone SDK, and the eventually delivered -- when they released the iPhone 3G, a year later in 2008
Break down story paragraphs like so:
WebOS was a really cool OS, that had lots of neat features and ran JavaScript apps.
WebOS was built on Linux, and if you're knowledgeable, you can update it.
WebOS had a feature that permitted the user to switch apps by swiping up from the bottom of the screen to see the backgrounded apps. (Note: Android already has a similar feature, accessed by the square icon at screen bottom)
Apple is going to do something similar, so they must be copying from WebOS, and that validates how advanced WebOS was.
If Apple were going to start supporting js apps, you might have a case, otherwise not... There are only 4 sides to the screen too, top is notifications, sides for switching desktop screens, so that only leaves the bottom...which they picked... Coincidence?
Yeah it's nice that WebOS was advanced for it's time (I'm still a bit annoyed Palm devices were never offered or supported by telcos in my country back in the day) but iOS already has a feature that triggers a search menu showing among other things the most frequently used apps when you swipe up. It does not seem to take too big a leap of imagination to add a sweep up gesture to switch apps. There is a limit to how many practical ways you can implement a feature like app switching and the more companies try
LG (Score:2)
Didn't LG buy WebOS years ago?
They run it on all their smart TV's
I do that on my laptop. (Score:2)
Windows 8 lets you swipe up from the bottom of the screen if you have a touch screen. It shows the Alt-Tab popup so you can tap on an application.
If you don't have a touch screen you can swipe up with 4 fingers on the touch pad of a laptop if it supports 4 or more fingers.
I don't have any older Windows version to test it on, but I wouldn't be surprised if this was introduced back in Vista.
Way to go Apple, you've exactly copied a Windows 8 feature!
Does this headline end in a Question Mark? (Score:2)
Not even a decent hockey puck (Score:1)
The Rule (Score:2)
No.
Sainfosh OS does this now (Score:2)
OK, the only phones supporting it are Fairphones -but indeed thanks to the fashion for larger screens, their model 2 managed to be quite on par with the flock, while they designed it from scratch, and every bit inside is dismountable with a simple screwdriver (and of course you can replace the battery)
They come with Android as default, but the machine supports explicitly Sailfish and Firefox OS.
And on Sailfish, swiping from the sides is basically the main engine to reach settings and switch apps...
And, you