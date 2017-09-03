Power Company Kills Nuclear Plant, Plans $6 Billion In Solar, Battery Investment (arstechnica.com) 34
Socguy writes: After being unable to complete the Levy County Nuclear Plant a few years ago, Duke energy abandoned it, leaving rate payers on the hook. Duke is now in the process of settling legal action as a result. As part of the settlement Duke will construct or acquire 700MW of solar capacity over four years in the western Florida area, construct 50MW of battery storage, undertake grid modernizations and install 530 electric car charging stations. "The Levy nuclear plant was proposed in 2008 and ran into hurdles early on," reports Ars Technica. "With cheap natural gas in 2013, Duke Energy Florida became nervous that it might not recuperate costs spent on the nuclear plant, especially with regulatory delays. The company cancelled its engineering and construction agreements in 2013 but said that it was holding open the possibility of returning to Levy someday. Over nine years, about $800 million had been spent on preparatory work for the plant. With Tuesday's announcement, those costs are sunk costs now. But overall, the changes will save residential customers future nuclear-related rate increases. Those customers will see a cost reduction of $2.50 per megawatt-hour (MWh) 'through the removal of unrecovered Levy Nuclear Project costs,' the utility said. The 700MW of solar won't exactly cover the nameplate capacity of the Levy plant, which was supposed to deliver 2.2 gigawatts to the region. But the Tampa Bay Times wrote that Duke 'is effectively giving up its long-held belief that nuclear power is a key component to its Florida future and, instead, making a dramatic shift toward more solar power.'"
Florida seems like a good site for a solar plant with battery storage. This might actually make sense.
Did you notice that category 5 storm swirling around Florida's tip right now? Last I heard they were expecting it to go right down to the balls. Florida is not a suitable place to build anything more permanent than a tent.
Long term storage of the fuel elements/rods should put most off https://www.nrc.gov/about-nrc/... [nrc.gov]
"limited progress toward implementing long-term waste management solutions. This is partly because the timeframes in question when dealing with radioactive waste range from 10,000 to millions of years" https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
75% of Duke's generation mix is coal or natural gas. So, rather than offset any of that base load with a 2.2 GW nuclear facility, they'll supplement demand growth and cover peaks with solar and keep burning the coal and gas. It's cheaper and they get to wave the green flag etc.
So, rather than offset any of that base load with a 2.2 GW nuclear facility, they'll supplement demand growth and cover peaks with solar and keep burning the coal and gas. It's cheaper and they get to wave the green flag etc.
The saying for this is "perfect is the enemy of good enough."
Is nuclear perfect? No. But then, neither is solar, wind, or any other technology? Is nuclear better than coal/natural gas? You bet. So then, why do people cheer when a nuclear project gets killed? Because they ignore the very thing that you pointed out. They look at it in absolute terms instead of "fossil fuel < nuclear < wind/solar/etc."
Sort of like getting a cancer diagnosis and being told that while it might ta
Westinghouse, AREVA (Olkilouto 3), and now Duke Energy... More and more players seem to have trouble when trying to to re-start building new nuclear plants...
Hmmm... love me some solar, and full disclosure, I'm not against government interference in the markets in the form of subsidies to develop it, wind, and other renewables.
But. Baseline generation is important to the delicate balance of the grid. How about some some friggin' government interference in the markets on behalf of next-generation nuclear power development?
How about some some friggin' government interference in the markets on behalf of next-generation nuclear power development?
We already gave them billions. Perhaps tens of billions. Net result? One plant from the 1980s, Watts Bar 2, is operational.
We'd have been better off paying Solyndra to run their factory just to make their solar panels and giving them away to people to use.
You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.
Sunk costs [businessdictionary.com] are costs that are already spent. The $800 million was a sunk cost long before this announcement. What you mean is those costs are now a write off [businessdictionary.com] due to obsolescence [businessdictionary.com].
Which word? "Now"? The costs were always sunk.
They'll use 6 billion money to build 700 MW? AFAIK you could have between 2x and 4x the same generating capacity with nuclear with the same amount of money. And it would work rain or shine.
Do not make the error of comparing nameplate capacities ignoring capacity factors (i.e. how much of the nominal power is actually produced). Capacity factor for nuclear tend to be around 90%, for solar it's location-dependent but in California it may go as high as 25%.
If you take that into consideration then the difference between 2200 MV nuclear and 700 MW solar is almost ten-fold.
... the Levy plant, which was supposed to deliver 2.2 gigawatts to the region
I don't know why they keep messing with nuclear power. They showed how to create 1.21 jigawatts of electricity way back in 1984... [youtube.com] Why that research was discontinued? Who really shot such emmetinent scientists? Libyan terrorists? Or merceneries of the Big Power companies? I wonder...
All that on a story about how a multi billion dollar energy company couldn't get a nuclear power plant off the ground even after $800 million dollars. I'm sure all Duke needed to do was consult such expert
When this plant was proposed in 2006 nuclear was the most cost effective energy out there.
Only if you ignore decommissioning and waste management, which you don't get to do unless you're one of the assholes actually building the plant.