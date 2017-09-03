Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Power Company Kills Nuclear Plant, Plans $6 Billion In Solar, Battery Investment (arstechnica.com) 39

Posted by BeauHD from the plan-B dept.
Socguy writes: After being unable to complete the Levy County Nuclear Plant a few years ago, Duke energy abandoned it, leaving rate payers on the hook. Duke is now in the process of settling legal action as a result. As part of the settlement Duke will construct or acquire 700MW of solar capacity over four years in the western Florida area, construct 50MW of battery storage, undertake grid modernizations and install 530 electric car charging stations. "The Levy nuclear plant was proposed in 2008 and ran into hurdles early on," reports Ars Technica. "With cheap natural gas in 2013, Duke Energy Florida became nervous that it might not recuperate costs spent on the nuclear plant, especially with regulatory delays. The company cancelled its engineering and construction agreements in 2013 but said that it was holding open the possibility of returning to Levy someday. Over nine years, about $800 million had been spent on preparatory work for the plant. With Tuesday's announcement, those costs are sunk costs now. But overall, the changes will save residential customers future nuclear-related rate increases. Those customers will see a cost reduction of $2.50 per megawatt-hour (MWh) 'through the removal of unrecovered Levy Nuclear Project costs,' the utility said. The 700MW of solar won't exactly cover the nameplate capacity of the Levy plant, which was supposed to deliver 2.2 gigawatts to the region. But the Tampa Bay Times wrote that Duke 'is effectively giving up its long-held belief that nuclear power is a key component to its Florida future and, instead, making a dramatic shift toward more solar power.'"

  • Florida seems like a good site for a solar plant with battery storage. This might actually make sense.

  • regulatory delays (Score:3)

    by turkeydance ( 1266624 ) on Sunday September 03, 2017 @09:17PM (#55134709)
  • Setback for clean energy (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Tailhook ( 98486 ) on Sunday September 03, 2017 @09:17PM (#55134711)

    75% of Duke's generation mix is coal or natural gas. So, rather than offset any of that base load with a 2.2 GW nuclear facility, they'll supplement demand growth and cover peaks with solar and keep burning the coal and gas. It's cheaper and they get to wave the green flag etc.

    • So, rather than offset any of that base load with a 2.2 GW nuclear facility, they'll supplement demand growth and cover peaks with solar and keep burning the coal and gas. It's cheaper and they get to wave the green flag etc.

      The saying for this is "perfect is the enemy of good enough."

      Is nuclear perfect? No. But then, neither is solar, wind, or any other technology? Is nuclear better than coal/natural gas? You bet. So then, why do people cheer when a nuclear project gets killed? Because they ignore the very thing that you pointed out. They look at it in absolute terms instead of "fossil fuel < nuclear < wind/solar/etc."

  • Westinghouse, AREVA (Olkilouto 3), and now Duke Energy... More and more players seem to have trouble when trying to to re-start building new nuclear plants...

    • Westinghouse, AREVA (Olkilouto 3), and now Duke Energy... More and more players seem to have trouble when trying to to re-start building new nuclear plants...

      Hmmm... love me some solar, and full disclosure, I'm not against government interference in the markets in the form of subsidies to develop it, wind, and other renewables.

      But. Baseline generation is important to the delicate balance of the grid. How about some some friggin' government interference in the markets on behalf of next-generation nuclear power development?

        How about some some friggin' government interference in the markets on behalf of next-generation nuclear power development?

        We already gave them billions. Perhaps tens of billions. Net result? One plant from the 1980s, Watts Bar 2, is operational.

        We'd have been better off paying Solyndra to run their factory just to make their solar panels and giving them away to people to use.

  • With Tuesday's announcement, those costs are sunk costs now.

    You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.

    Sunk costs [businessdictionary.com] are costs that are already spent. The $800 million was a sunk cost long before this announcement. What you mean is those costs are now a write off [businessdictionary.com] due to obsolescence [businessdictionary.com].

  • They'll use 6 billion money to build 700 MW? AFAIK you could have between 2x and 4x the same generating capacity with nuclear with the same amount of money. And it would work rain or shine.

    • ??? The plant in question was estimated to cost around $20 billion not counting finance and other unspecified costs (probably operational maintenance, fuel and disposal which can't be cheap) and was planned to produce 2200 MW, just a bit more than 3x 700 MW. So in what world does $6 billion equal $20 billion? If it's this one then please show me where I can go to trade up.

        and was planned to produce 2200 MW, just a bit more than 3x 700 MW

        Do not make the error of comparing nameplate capacities ignoring capacity factors (i.e. how much of the nominal power is actually produced). Capacity factor for nuclear tend to be around 90%, for solar it's location-dependent but in California it may go as high as 25%.
        If you take that into consideration then the difference between 2200 MV nuclear and 700 MW solar is almost ten-fold.

  • ... the Levy plant, which was supposed to deliver 2.2 gigawatts to the region ...

    I don't know why they keep messing with nuclear power. They showed how to create 1.21 jigawatts of electricity way back in 1984... [youtube.com] Why that research was discontinued? Who really shot such emmetinent scientists? Libyan terrorists? Or merceneries of the Big Power companies? I wonder...

  • But, they are not going to build large plants like this where the builders gouge the company. Once SMRs are going, Duke will jump all over them.
  • In this thread /. "nuclear experts" will decry just how costly all this solar stuff is and how great and awesome and cheap nuclear power is.

    All that on a story about how a multi billion dollar energy company couldn't get a nuclear power plant off the ground even after $800 million dollars. I'm sure all Duke needed to do was consult such expert /. in order to save their project.

  • Cost per KW (Score:4, Informative)

    by ArhcAngel ( 247594 ) on Sunday September 03, 2017 @10:00PM (#55134819)
    When this plant was proposed in 2006 nuclear was the most cost effective energy out there. Fracking drove the cost of natural gas into the basement and has remained there ever since. So nuclear is no longer the best bag for your buck in the energy industry and it comes with the NIMBY stigma associated with radiation. Duke probably ran the numbers and decided it was cheaper to take the hit and pay a fine rather than complete the project and be straddled with it for years to come.

    • When this plant was proposed in 2006 nuclear was the most cost effective energy out there.

      Only if you ignore decommissioning and waste management, which you don't get to do unless you're one of the assholes actually building the plant.

