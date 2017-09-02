Sharp Announces 8K Consumer TVs Now That We All Have 4K (theverge.com) 35
Thuy Ong reports via The Verge: Now that you've upgraded to a shiny new 4K TV, Sharp has revealed its latest screen to stoke your fear of missing out: a 70-inch Aquos 8K TV. That 8K (7,680 x 4,320) resolution is 16 times that of your old Full HD (1920 x 1080) TV. Sharp calls it "ultimate reality, with ultra-fine details even the naked eye cannot capture," which doesn't seem like a very good selling point. Keep in mind that having a screen with more pixels doesn't buy you much after a certain point, because those pixels are invisible from a distance -- while an 8K panel would be beneficial as a monitor, where you're sitting close, it won't buy you much when leaning back on the couch watching TV. HDR, however, is something else entirely, and fortunately, Sharp's new 8K set is compatible with Dolby Vision HDR and BDA-HDR (for Blu-ray players). The lack of available 8K HDR content is also a problem. But there is some content floating around. The TV will be rolling out to China and Japan later this year, and then Taiwan in February 2018. Sharp is repurposing its 70-inch 8K TV as an 8K monitor (model LV-70X500E) for Europe, which will be on sale in March. There is no news about a U.S. release.
You have to wonder what percentage of the population can even detect the difference between 4k and 8k TVs. Seriously... unless they're displaying a test pattern to highlight the sharpness, it's all the same to me.
On the bright side, though, it might make those "obsolete" 4k TVs cheaper in the not-too-distant future...
The real problem on content quality to me. Not image quality!
8k resolution is close to IMAX for detail. Not quite as good as 70mm film, but close.
You also have to remember that even if your eyes can't see individual pixels at that resolution (a good thing), what matters is the Nyquist frequency which is half the sampling frequency. That's why CDs sample at 44.1kHz, even though the human ear can't hear much about 20kHz.
Basically 8k reduces aliasing, which is something that the eye is quite good at spotting and makes the image look artificial. That's why most of the 4k
8k isn't just resolution. When they start broadcasting in Japan for the 2020 Olympics, it will be 60Hz native format, and with a colour gamut beyond what current TVs can display.
You'll be able to see the radioactive dust fly into the air
You have to wonder what percentage of the population can even detect the difference between 4k and 8k TVs.
"Hey, check out the picture on my shiny new 8K TV! It's great, isn't it? Look at that detail! I could never go back to 4K now..."
"You know, it'd look even better if you weren't still using the composite video input..."
In flight simulators, especially in combat flight simulators 4K monitors are said to be below what the naked eye can do in real life. When you have to identify visually a contact at long distance actual screens are not enough.
And how many average consumers actually care?
Where did i imply simmers were a very large crowd in my comment ? Simmers know very well their pastime is a niche market.
And how many average consumers actually care?
A potentially surprisingly large set of the same people who buy those big books about warships and bombs and whatnot play flightsims. My father was Marine ATC in Korea, he was into Hornet and Comanche.
"Identify visually contacts at a long distance" on *that*, you spoiled gits.
The first flight simulators consisted of tricycles with wings:
http://c7.alamy.com/comp/C7BWR... [alamy.com]
That sounds like one of those Hitler spoof videos...
There's just a few things on 2k.
I won't ever replace my full HD TV!
Area Man Constantly Mentioning He Doesn't Own A Television [theonion.com]
We All Have 4K
News to me.
I only got a 1080p Blu-Ray player like a year ago, and I have a whopping two discs. Mostly I stream. The quality is so vastly much better than the VHS I grew up with that I'm still perfectly happy with 1080p even at reduced bitrates. The only time I can even tell is when there's a lot of black on screen, sure it comes up, but who cares?
It's not that I wouldn't like 8k, it's that HOLY GOD MY WALLET
I'm still on NTSC CRT with a fine tuning knob!