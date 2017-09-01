Slashdot Asks: How Do You Navigate Your Smartphone? 38
There are many different ways to navigate a smartphone. Some devices employ capacitive touch navigation buttons in favor of on-screen navigation buttons for the back, home and overview commands. Others, such as the recently released Moto Z2 Force and Moto Z2 Play, feature a mini trackpad under the display that lets users navigate their device through a series of swipes (on-screen navigation buttons are used by default, but the option to use the "one button nav" mini trackpad can be enabled in the settings). The upcoming iPhone 8, for example, may feature a software bar in lieu of a physical/virtual home button, introducing new gesture controls for returning to the home screen and switching between apps.
How do you navigate your smartphone? Given the many different options available on the market, do you think there is one method of navigation that trumps the others, or is it a classic case of "different strokes for different folks?"
I navigate with maps.
I use the keyboard, damnit.
Let's ponder the truly hard questions in life;
How do you turn off your lights at night?
How do you deal with seeds in seedless watermelons?
How do you decide how long to heat food in your microwave?
I wanted to replace my motorola flip phone with another flip, but the choices were junk and more junk. Finally just gave up and bought a cheap windows phone. Yea it's obsolete already but still better made than every current flip phone.
Also I am glad I didn't choose an android phone. My android tablet doesn't like to take my taps, i get the animation when I press but then it just ignores my finger half the time like nothing happened. Do I have a fat thumb? maybe. If my phone acted like that it would have go
I organize it & use search (Score:3, Interesting)
I was in repair shop once (because my iPhone's phone jack wouldn't take the stereo mini cable I was trying to stick into it anymore. I thought something was bent inside the hole, turned out it was just jammed with pocket lint.) and the clerk did something I now do every day.
She took my phone, and instead of hunting for the settings icon, she swiped down, hit the letters "se" and the settings icon presented itself! She f*cking searched for it! I do that with spotlight on my mac all the time, I don't know why it didn't occur to me to do that on my iPhone, but I sure do now.
So to answer the question:
1. I try to delete apps aggressively, that helps.
2. I put the most used stuff on the first page, leaving empty space if that's required.
3. I group games together and tuck them away.
4. I search for stuff I use once in a while.
Its an ongoing process. The problem is there's a long tail graph of usage of apps. My iMessage, phone and Skype apps get used a ton, my sense app and a few games get used once a day, settings etc, once a week and a hand full once a month. The remainder probably need to be deleted.
The iOS app/interface manager isn't that great. Sure I have full control, but damn, help me out a bit. Doesn't the windows phone sort apps by usage? That would be amazingly helpful. So would a notification of what apps should probably be deleted.
I don't want that much fine grained control & it's stressful to see all that crap on your phone.
iOS 11 will automatically delete old apps that havenâ(TM)t been used in a long time if you ask it to. Itâ(TM)ll keep the data around, and you can just restore it from the App Store if you want it again
Yeah, I'm something of a minimalist. Here's my homescreen on Android 7:
https://i.imgur.com/xswIxHi.pn... [imgur.com]
Just a big ol' analog clock and my most commonly accessed apps from the ground up.
I prefer groups to screens, as much as I like the background scrolling animation. But even then there are just two groups for "Google" and "Nav" apps.
There's just one more screen for widgets: the Google New/Weather ticker, the calendar, and a gTasks Todo list. That's pretty much it.
Previously I had additional groups for:
Moto G5 Plus here (Score:2)
It's not really a trackpad but instead a fingerprint reader which also recognizes just two rudimentary gestures - touch for home button, touch & hold for fingerprint reader, swipe left to go back and swipe right for recent apps. But, still, I like that in normal use I don't need to wear out a physical button. Something else will break, anyway, I suppose.
Only Slashdot's resident tub-of-lard "bicyclist linebacker with hundreds of pounds of solid muscle on his frame" would consider "bending over to stretch a cable from one computer to another under a desk" to be "hard work."
The old Dell workstations weighed 40 pounds. The newer models weigh less than.
http://i49.tinypic.com/rbejqu.... [tinypic.com]
I've had bad experience with touchscreens. Right now, I have a software back button on the corner of my touchscreen and it just won't recognize any touches. Sometimes I can tap at it for five or ten seconds to get it to register, but most of the time is is just.... dead.
However, my phone has a single hardware button, and that allows the phone to still be usable.
This is the second phone this has happened on, so I think physical buttons are now a requirement for me.
Yeah I am forced to get a new work phone more often than I want and have had to grit my teeth lately and go with the soft buttons due to other features. Really would prefer the haptics of a button with a contact behind it so I can feel it click and then know whether the phone is just being slow or it ignored my touches.
As to TFA, I disable the lockscreen pin or whatever other trash and have it only wake up during a side-button press, to keep it from turning on the screen in my pocket, then I combine the ca
I navigate my Moto E go-phone mostly by yelling and screaming at it, threatening to toss it, and uttering lengthy expletives about the programmers who created its perplexing and idiotic UI.
It took me a few weeks to figure out how to answer the damn thing. It's still unreliable, as hitting *anything* by accident instead of performing the correct touch gesture makes it leave the answering context. I had to look up the manual (yeah the freakin' *manual*) to learn how to answer my phone! You would think the
Even if I touch "home", it's just to hold it and bring the assistant up without saying "OK Google". I then say "open xxxxxx" where xxxxxx is any app on my phone and it does it - even if it is nowhere to be found as it often is on my spouse's phone (who hates icons covering the background).
With the assistant, I do a lot now without even looking at my phone.
More complicated things like sending messages have become "text xxxx to yyyy" followed by answering "yes" when it verifies whether I'd like to send it - o
I use Siri for all my phone navigation. You learn a lot about the world that way, because most of the times she doesn't understand me.