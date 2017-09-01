New Qualcomm Auto Chipset Advances Vehicle-To-Everything Communications (zdnet.com) 10
Qualcomm has introduced a new Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) chipset and reference design that aims to bring automakers one step closer to deploying the communications systems necessary for fully autonomous vehicles. Ford, Audi, the PSA Group and SAIC are all endorsing the new chipset. ZDNet reports: The Qualcomm 9150 C-V2X chipset, expected to be available for commercial sampling in the second half of 2018, is based on specs from the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP), a collaboration between groups of telecommunications associations. Meanwhile, Qualcomm's C-V2X reference design will feature the 9150 C-V2X chipset, an application processor running the Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) V2X stack, as well as a Hardware Security Module (HSM). C-V2X technology encompasses two transmission modes: direct communications and network-based communications. It's key for both safety features and for implementing autonomous driving capabilities.
For instance, its direct communications capabilities improve a vehicle's situational awareness by detecting and exchanging information using low latency transmissions. Relying on the globally harmonized 5.9 GHz ITS band, the 9150 C-V2X chipset can relay information on vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) and vehicle-to-pedestrian (V2P) scenarios without the need for a Subscriber Identity Module (SIM), cellular subscription or network assistance. On top of that, C-V2X network-based communications (designed for 4G and emerging 5G wireless networks) supports telematics, connected infotainment and a growing number of advanced informational safety use cases.
After all, if it advances vehicle-to-everything communications, it certainly has to advance everythingincludinghackers-to-vehicle communications.
Are they envisioning a future where you have to be connected to a wireless infrastructure to walk down the street?
Man, that got dystopian really quick.
V2E communication is the absolutely least thing needed for autonomous vehicles. Identifying other vehicles, traffic lights and road signs is completely trivial compared to dealing with "everything else". Random people, animals, debris and whatnot will never wear a chip, if one car can't deal with it on its own neither can a group. The potential benefits of "near-psychic" autonomous cars moving as a pseudo-train and timing the crossing of the intersection is nice-to-have to optimize cars that are already sel
This sounds like the chipset to build a really robust Gargoyle Outfit. [marksarney.com]