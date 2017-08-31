AMD Releases Ryzen PRO Processors Worldwide, 8-Core Ryzen Threadripper 1900X (techradar.com) 30
Today, AMD announced the global release and broad adoption of AMD Ryzen Pro desktop processors. At its launch event in New York City, the company touted three main pillars that define these chipsets: reliability, security, and performance. They support features like Trusted Platform Module 2.0, which integrates secure microcontrollers into devices, GuardMI technology, which enables silicon-level security to help protect against threats, and SenseMI technology, which consists of a collection of smart features that aims to fine-tune performance for most responsive applications. For the first time, AMD has partnered with the top three PC OEMs: HP, Dell and Lenovo. Brad Chacos for PCWorld provides a "rundown of the commercial-focused Ryzen Pro systems that are coming down the pipeline, straight from AMD":
-Dell Optiplex 5055 desktop PCs are expected to ship in the coming weeks.
-HP EliteDesk 705 desktop PCs are expected to ship in the coming weeks.
-Lenovo ThinkCentre M715 desktop PCs are expected to ship in the coming weeks.
-Lenovo ThinkPad A475 and A275 notebook PCs are expected in Q4 2017.
-Ryzen PRO mobile processors are scheduled for launch in the first half of 2018.
The global launch of the Ryzen Pro processors is not the only bit of news AMD announced. The company also announced the release of a new budget Threadripper 1900X model. From a report via TechRadar: AMD has released its 8-core Ryzen Threadripper 1900X processor, offering people who were put off by high price of the flagship 16-core Threadripper 1950X a chance to build a PC with all of the advanced Threadripper features for almost half the cash. As we expected, the Threadripper 1900X will come with eight cores clocked at 3.8GHz, with a turbo that reaches 4.0GHz (and an XFR boost to 4.2GHz), and will cost $549 -- almost half the Threadripper 1950X's $999 asking price, and a fair bit cheaper than the mid-range Threadripper 1920X, which costs $799. In fact, the price is within touching distance of the AMD Ryzen 7 1800X, which comes with eight cores and 16 threads, and costs $499.
-Dell Optiplex 5055 desktop PCs are expected to ship in the coming weeks.
-HP EliteDesk 705 desktop PCs are expected to ship in the coming weeks.
-Lenovo ThinkCentre M715 desktop PCs are expected to ship in the coming weeks.
-Lenovo ThinkPad A475 and A275 notebook PCs are expected in Q4 2017.
-Ryzen PRO mobile processors are scheduled for launch in the first half of 2018.
The global launch of the Ryzen Pro processors is not the only bit of news AMD announced. The company also announced the release of a new budget Threadripper 1900X model. From a report via TechRadar: AMD has released its 8-core Ryzen Threadripper 1900X processor, offering people who were put off by high price of the flagship 16-core Threadripper 1950X a chance to build a PC with all of the advanced Threadripper features for almost half the cash. As we expected, the Threadripper 1900X will come with eight cores clocked at 3.8GHz, with a turbo that reaches 4.0GHz (and an XFR boost to 4.2GHz), and will cost $549 -- almost half the Threadripper 1950X's $999 asking price, and a fair bit cheaper than the mid-range Threadripper 1920X, which costs $799. In fact, the price is within touching distance of the AMD Ryzen 7 1800X, which comes with eight cores and 16 threads, and costs $499.
i7 8 core 3.07 (Score:2)
i7 8 core 3.07G throttled to 1.6 until I get a new heatsink. Still I/O bound before the CPU's maxing out.
I wonder what the point is.
intel pci-e io sucks! (Score:2)
intel pci-e io sucks!
Re: (Score:2)
Old MacIntosh had a card
P-C-I-e-IO...
Re: (Score:1)
I wonder what the point is
Fix your IO problems. Depending on how much money you want to spend maximizing it, there are some interesting technologies out there that can feed your CPU all the data it can churn through.
More competition is good (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah. While there were small gains here and there, for the most part a 1st Gen Intel i7 is nearly as capable as the ones they're still releasing now 9 years later.
Granted, they're not BAD, but then again since Intel has been the benchmark they're only not bad because even though they were making minimal improvements nothing was faster.
Heck in my gaming rig I was running a Core 2 Quad that I'd likely STILL be running if I didn't have to upgrade the CPU and motherboard to go beyond 4GB of RAM.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I really miss the simple days of x86 where the bigger x is the newer the chip and the the number of megahertz where the higher the megahertz the faster the chip.
now we have these i3, i5, i7 and i9 but they span mutable generations so I need to know the stupid code name to figure out who is newer. The Ghz range peaked around 3ghz. Then if you ask which is faster you get the question what are you trying to do.
Awesome (Score:2)
I've always been an AMD fan, but their offerings have been lackluster lately. On my gaming rig I finally went Intel and on my regular desktop machine I'm still running AMD but it's an ancient 7-8 year old Phenom II. I haven't had much reason to upgrade it until now but I'm thinking I may finally pull the trigger on a system built on the "budget" Threadripper.
Re: (Score:1)
You wouldn't be disappointed with the ryzen 5 or 7 lineup either, but if you dont want to upgrade for another 10 years, threadripper is probably the right move. Id probably go with the 16 core version tho, unless i was keen on seeing how the zen2 cores shape up in a year.
i doubt the 8 core threadripper would have much resale value, i imagine the market will be flooded with them when it comes time to upgrade.
i was getting 3.7ghz on my 1700 with the stock cooler. figured id be on this platform for quite some
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Prior to my current processor (Intel Q8400 quad core) I was an AMD fan as well. Obviously, I haven't built a new system in a while, and although 8GB of RAM is still plenty for me (Mint 18.2 XFCE, thank you very much), I do tax the processor from time to time. So an upgrade - scratch that, new system build - may be in order. I am looking forward to seeing where this all goes.
Re: (Score:2)
I've always been an AMD fan, but their offerings have been lackluster lately. On my gaming rig I finally went Intel and on my regular desktop machine I'm still running AMD but it's an ancient 7-8 year old Phenom II. I haven't had much reason to upgrade it until now but I'm thinking I may finally pull the trigger on a system built on the "budget" Threadripper.
Note that the budget Threadripper is a 4+4 system with non-uniform memory, if you want it for the PCIe lanes (64), memory bandwidth (quad channel) or memory size (8x16GB = 128GB possible) fine, but it'll have higher memory latency and the idle power consumption is much higher because you have 2 dies + an interconnect that's always on. It'll probably still do slightly better than an 1800X because it clocks higher since the TR platform has higher TDP and beefier cooling but the motherboards are also likely to
Re: (Score:2)
That is Intel propaganda. They are not glued Ryzen cpus no more than Xeons are glued i7s
... well maybe the rushed i9 is :-D
The Threadripper is based on Ryzen but has NUMA memory and deeper stage pipelines and caching for things like Linux support which is not impacted by the bug of the cheaper counterparts. It has more cache and also supports quad memory channels which is the bandwidth you talked about.
Also the regular Ryzen does use less power than an i7. I just wanted to point this out as people still sa
Re: (Score:2)
The motherboard is expensive as it is designed with NUMA support and other enterprise level hardware. The threadripper is a remarked server grade Epyc CPU line which will compete with Xeons.
The 1900X is not worh the extra 5% improvement over an 1800x which will be much cheaper if you include the $50 CPU savings and the cheaper motherboard. However the x1900 will have guaranteed Linux support which some of the Ryzens are experiencing bugs though.
8 core vs 4+HT? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Is there enough market demand for workstation CPUs (Score:2)