AMD Releases Ryzen PRO Processors Worldwide, 8-Core Ryzen Threadripper 1900X

Today, AMD announced the global release and broad adoption of AMD Ryzen Pro desktop processors. At its launch event in New York City, the company touted three main pillars that define these chipsets: reliability, security, and performance. They support features like Trusted Platform Module 2.0, which integrates secure microcontrollers into devices, GuardMI technology, which enables silicon-level security to help protect against threats, and SenseMI technology, which consists of a collection of smart features that aims to fine-tune performance for most responsive applications. For the first time, AMD has partnered with the top three PC OEMs: HP, Dell and Lenovo. Brad Chacos for PCWorld provides a " rundown of the commercial-focused Ryzen Pro systems that are coming down the pipeline, straight from AMD":-Dell Optiplex 5055 desktop PCs are expected to ship in the coming weeks.-HP EliteDesk 705 desktop PCs are expected to ship in the coming weeks. Lenovo ThinkCentre M715 desktop PCs are expected to ship in the coming weeks.-Lenovo ThinkPad A475 and A275 notebook PCs are expected in Q4 2017.-Ryzen PRO mobile processors are scheduled for launch in the first half of 2018.The global launch of the Ryzen Pro processors is not the only bit of news AMD announced. The company also announced the release of a new budget Threadripper 1900X model . From a report via TechRadar: