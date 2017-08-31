AMD Releases Ryzen PRO Processors Worldwide, 8-Core Ryzen Threadripper 1900X (techradar.com) 7
Today, AMD announced the global release and broad adoption of AMD Ryzen Pro desktop processors. At its launch event in New York City, the company touted three main pillars that define these chipsets: reliability, security, and performance. They support features like Trusted Platform Module 2.0, which integrates secure microcontrollers into devices, GuardMI technology, which enables silicon-level security to help protect against threats, and SenseMI technology, which consists of a collection of smart features that aims to fine-tune performance for most responsive applications. For the first time, AMD has partnered with the top three PC OEMs: HP, Dell and Lenovo. Brad Chacos for PCWorld provides a "rundown of the commercial-focused Ryzen Pro systems that are coming down the pipeline, straight from AMD":
-Dell Optiplex 5055 desktop PCs are expected to ship in the coming weeks.
-HP EliteDesk 705 desktop PCs are expected to ship in the coming weeks.
-Lenovo ThinkCentre M715 desktop PCs are expected to ship in the coming weeks.
-Lenovo ThinkPad A475 and A275 notebook PCs are expected in Q4 2017.
-Ryzen PRO mobile processors are scheduled for launch in the first half of 2018.
The global launch of the Ryzen Pro processors is not the only bit of news AMD announced. The company also announced the release of a new budget Threadripper 1900X model. From a report via TechRadar: AMD has released its 8-core Ryzen Threadripper 1900X processor, offering people who were put off by high price of the flagship 16-core Threadripper 1950X a chance to build a PC with all of the advanced Threadripper features for almost half the cash. As we expected, the Threadripper 1900X will come with eight cores clocked at 3.8GHz, with a turbo that reaches 4.0GHz (and an XFR boost to 4.2GHz), and will cost $549 -- almost half the Threadripper 1950X's $999 asking price, and a fair bit cheaper than the mid-range Threadripper 1920X, which costs $799. In fact, the price is within touching distance of the AMD Ryzen 7 1800X, which comes with eight cores and 16 threads, and costs $499.
i7 8 core 3.07 (Score:2)
i7 8 core 3.07G throttled to 1.6 until I get a new heatsink. Still I/O bound before the CPU's maxing out.
I wonder what the point is.
intel pci-e io sucks! (Score:2)
intel pci-e io sucks!
More competition is good (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah. While there were small gains here and there, for the most part a 1st Gen Intel i7 is nearly as capable as the ones they're still releasing now 9 years later.
Granted, they're not BAD, but then again since Intel has been the benchmark they're only not bad because even though they were making minimal improvements nothing was faster.
Heck in my gaming rig I was running a Core 2 Quad that I'd likely STILL be running if I didn't have to upgrade the CPU and motherboard to go beyond 4GB of RAM.
Awesome (Score:2)
I've always been an AMD fan, but their offerings have been lackluster lately. On my gaming rig I finally went Intel and on my regular desktop machine I'm still running AMD but it's an ancient 7-8 year old Phenom II. I haven't had much reason to upgrade it until now but I'm thinking I may finally pull the trigger on a system built on the "budget" Threadripper.