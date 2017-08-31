Cummins Unveils Electric Semi Truck Before Tesla (autoblog.com) 15
Cummins has beat Tesla to the punch by unveiling its own electric semi truck. According to Forbes, the fully electric, class 7 day-cab urban hauler, called Aeos, gets 100 miles of range from its 140-kWh battery pack and can haul a 22-ton trailer. While the company does offer the options of additional battery packs to triple the range or a range-extending engine generator, the Aeos is better suited for city use rather than long-haul trucking. Autoblog reports: While this electric truck is a concept, it's a working demonstration of a product Cummins plans to start producing in 2019. At the unveiling in Columbus, Ind., Cummins also revealed its latest near-zero-emissions natural gas engines, as well as the X15 and lightweight X12 clean diesel engines. The company said it is embracing new technologies that allow its customers to contribute to a sustainable future.
Re: (Score:2)
No such thing occurred, but I guess that's more creative than "fr1st p05t!"
Nikola? Really? (Score:1)
it's just another prototype. (Score:2)
we've seen hundreds of Tesla-killer prototypes and promises. What we haven't seen to date, though, is a company other than Tesla who can actually deliver a production electric vehicle that people really want to drive.
disclosure: i'm a Tesla owner (and it's by far the best vehicle i've ever owned by an extremely wide margin)
Re: it's just another prototype. (Score:1)
You meant to type "Tesla's prototype truck", of course. Or does Tesla even have a prototype yet?
They could yet very easily end up being another Tucker. A Tucker that emits PayPal fumes, since that is really the fuel Musk runs on.
Re: (Score:2)
Given that the person's Tesla will have a 8 year / unlimited mileage warranty on the battery pack and drive unit....
No, those aren't the only things that can break in a vehicle (the rest is 4 years / 50k miles), but just pointing out, Tesla's warranty coverage on the S and X is superb. And it didn't come with the 8 year / unlimited mileage warranty on the drive unit - they
Re: (Score:2)
Wear down? You mean degrade? If so, no, that's not "the way it is in electric cars".
Driving on modern EVs is much less stressful than charging. A 300 mile Tesla driving at 70 mph discharges fully in 4,3 hours. It can then fill up half its pack in 20 minutes. The rate of putting energy into packs is much higher than the rate of taking them out, unless you're driving full out on the track.
Secondly, supercharging has little to no impact on a Tesla pack's life, as confirmed by numerous comparisons. Nor is deg
Meh. (Score:2)
Should read "Cummins unveils entirely uninteresting electric truck."
First off, the articles about have been mixed about the range extender. Some have said it's a range extending "battery". Adding only 200 miles range from a diesel generator would certainly be an unusually small amount. And where's the generator supposed to get air from? I doubt you could manage it just from flow under the vehicle like a small passenger sedan can.
Secondly, it's a prototype. Prototype EVs are a dime a dozen. Show us where Cum
GOOD! (Score:2)
While people may think this is trying to steal Tesla's thunder, you should remember that Tesla Motors wasn't started to make a buck, it was started to prove the viability and promotion of electric vehicles. The fact that other companies want to jump on the bandwagon isn't a bad thing, it's a good thing because it means that the plan behind Tesla is working. If you only like Telsa for the money aspect, you can suck it.
;)