Cummins Unveils Electric Semi Truck Before Tesla (autoblog.com) 8
Cummins has beat Tesla to the punch by unveiling its own electric semi truck. According to Forbes, the fully electric, class 7 day-cab urban hauler, called Aeos, gets 100 miles of range from its 140-kWh battery pack and can haul a 22-ton trailer. While the company does offer the options of additional battery packs to triple the range or a range-extending engine generator, the Aeos is better suited for city use rather than long-haul trucking. Autoblog reports: While this electric truck is a concept, it's a working demonstration of a product Cummins plans to start producing in 2019. At the unveiling in Columbus, Ind., Cummins also revealed its latest near-zero-emissions natural gas engines, as well as the X15 and lightweight X12 clean diesel engines. The company said it is embracing new technologies that allow its customers to contribute to a sustainable future.
No such thing occurred, but I guess that's more creative than "fr1st p05t!"
we've seen hundreds of Tesla-killer prototypes and promises. What we haven't seen to date, though, is a company other than Tesla who can actually deliver a production electric vehicle that people really want to drive.
disclosure: i'm a Tesla owner (and it's by far the best vehicle i've ever owned by an extremely wide margin)
Should read "Cummins unveils entirely uninteresting electric truck."
First off, the articles about have been mixed about the range extender. Some have said it's a range extending "battery". Adding only 200 miles range from a diesel generator would certainly be an unusually small amount. And where's the generator supposed to get air from? I doubt you could manage it just from flow under the vehicle like a small passenger sedan can.
