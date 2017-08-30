Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Google Software Hardware Technology

Google Assistant Coming Soon To More Speakers, Appliances and Other Devices (techcrunch.com) 2

Posted by BeauHD from the integration-arms-race dept.
Google announced today several new third-party speakers that will support the Assistant. Their blog post is a follow-up to a post in May where they announced the general availability of the Google Assistant SDK, which lets anyone download and run the Google Assistant on the gadget of their choice. TechCrunch reports: That's likely to be good for both the voice-powered assistant market, as well as for Google's ability to use its service to collect useful data which it can then use to work on its advertising and marketing products. The more places Assistant appears, the more likely it is that people will engage with the voice companion, and that's not territory Google wants to cede to someone like Amazon. Some of the devices getting Google Assistant coming to IFA include the Anker Zolo Mojo, a small cylinder speaker that's sort of like a third-party Google Home, which will go on sale in late October. Two other smart speakers powered by Assistant, including the Panasonic GA10 and the TicHome Mini, are also on their way. Google is also now making it possible to use Assistant to check on the state of your laundry or dishes, using an integration with LG's line of home appliances, which also includes voice commands for LG's Roomba competitor.

Google Assistant Coming Soon To More Speakers, Appliances and Other Devices More | Reply

Google Assistant Coming Soon To More Speakers, Appliances and Other Devices

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

It is difficult to soar with the eagles when you work with turkeys.

Close