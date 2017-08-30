Google Assistant Coming Soon To More Speakers, Appliances and Other Devices (techcrunch.com) 9
Google announced today several new third-party speakers that will support the Assistant. Their blog post is a follow-up to a post in May where they announced the general availability of the Google Assistant SDK, which lets anyone download and run the Google Assistant on the gadget of their choice. TechCrunch reports: That's likely to be good for both the voice-powered assistant market, as well as for Google's ability to use its service to collect useful data which it can then use to work on its advertising and marketing products. The more places Assistant appears, the more likely it is that people will engage with the voice companion, and that's not territory Google wants to cede to someone like Amazon. Some of the devices getting Google Assistant coming to IFA include the Anker Zolo Mojo, a small cylinder speaker that's sort of like a third-party Google Home, which will go on sale in late October. Two other smart speakers powered by Assistant, including the Panasonic GA10 and the TicHome Mini, are also on their way. Google is also now making it possible to use Assistant to check on the state of your laundry or dishes, using an integration with LG's line of home appliances, which also includes voice commands for LG's Roomba competitor.
New features while older apps linger in neglect... (Score:3)
At this point in time, I wish Google would show some real love to its apps like...
Photos - Introduce [meaningful] sorting. Let's be able to at least sort video from photos...
Gmail - Move its interface presentation changes from requiring an extension to having this setting by default.
YouTube - Why should I lose sight of my video while scrolling through comments on the desktop version?
Calendar - Why can't I copy an event from place to place?
Google, are these thing so difficult to implement?
No. Just no. (Score:3)
I will not voluntarily have something in my home that constantly spies on me and reports to somebody else. I don't care whether it's the government, some corporation or whatever. The only way they would have my best interests at heart would be on those rare occasions when mine and theirs were congruent
.
So no. No. Fuck no. I will not put up with it.
What's ironic is that the flagging PC industry could be revived by a totally locked down, totally secure "personal assistant" like some kind of next-generation Siri. The kind of power needed to run something like that would mean there might finally be a need to get busy on quantum computing for upper middle class families.
Sadly, there's not much chance of it happening. Real power and independence in the hands of a lot of reasonably tech savvy people is the last thing our lords and masters want. They don't care about guns. In the end, a bunch of militia crackpots armed to the teeth would last about five minutes against the armed forces. Independent citizens with minds of their own and the ability to act pretty much like tiny versions of todays multi-national corporations...now that my friends, is a threat to the power structure.
>"I will not voluntarily have something in my home that constantly spies on me and reports to somebody else. "
I don't want a washing machine, toaster, dryer, security camera, doorbell, iron, refrigerator, vacuum cleaner, lock, toilet, garage door opener, thermostat, microwave oven, car, gun, or cat toy connected to the Internet to some "service". ESPECIALLY one that connects in a way I have absolutely no assurance that I can block or turn off. And that is an opinion coming from someone who LOVE