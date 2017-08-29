BackBlaze's Hard Drive Stats for Q2 2017 (backblaze.com) 2
BackBlaze is back with its new hard drive reliability report: Since our last report for Q1 2017, we have added 635 additional hard drives to bring us to the 83,151 drives we'll focus on. We'll begin our review by looking at the statistics for the period of April 1, 2017 through June 30, 2017 (Q2 2017). [...] When looking at the quarterly numbers, remember to look for those drives with at least 50,000 drive hours for the quarter. That works out to about 550 drives running the entire quarter. That's a good sample size. If the sample size is below that, the failure rates can be skewed based on a small change in the number of drive failures.
Editor's note: In short: hard drives from HGST, a subsidiary of Western Digital, and Toshiba were far more reliable than those from Seagate.
HGST and Toshiba have been at the top for years (Score:2)
Which has been the case since BackBlaze started releasing it's reliability numbers, aside from a few instances where a specific model of Seagate performed unusually well.