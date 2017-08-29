BackBlaze's Hard Drive Stats for Q2 2017 (backblaze.com) 29
BackBlaze is back with its new hard drive reliability report: Since our last report for Q1 2017, we have added 635 additional hard drives to bring us to the 83,151 drives we'll focus on. We'll begin our review by looking at the statistics for the period of April 1, 2017 through June 30, 2017 (Q2 2017). [...] When looking at the quarterly numbers, remember to look for those drives with at least 50,000 drive hours for the quarter. That works out to about 550 drives running the entire quarter. That's a good sample size. If the sample size is below that, the failure rates can be skewed based on a small change in the number of drive failures.
Editor's note: In short: hard drives from HGST, a subsidiary of Western Digital, and Toshiba were far more reliable than those from Seagate across the models BackBlaze uses in its datacenters.
HGST and Toshiba have been at the top for years (Score:2)
Which has been the case since BackBlaze started releasing it's reliability numbers, aside from a few instances where a specific model of Seagate performed unusually well.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
and yet, they continue buying far more Seagate than anything else.
The reason is that they are cheaper, and it's not worth it to pay a premium for other brands.
On amazon.ca, 4TB Seagate is $140, Western Digital is $157.
For external (don't understand why, but it's cheaper) 8TB, Seagate is $235 and Western is $280
Re: (Score:2)
How does ANY Seagate product make it to market with a 30% failure rate?
Re: (Score:2)
Tradition. This is the same company that shipped a warehouse full of known bad drives to market, as an accounting trick, back at the dawn of personal computers.
The same name anyhow.
Re: (Score:2)
There was a time when Seagate gave a much longer warranty than their competitors and the drives actually lasted longer.
Sadly, those days are long gone.
Re: (Score:3)
Seagate. Back in 20 meg days. It was around the first time they went bankrupt.
They got caught carrying a warehouse full of test failures as an asset. When caught by the auditors they doubled down and shipped them.
Re: (Score:2)
I stopped buying Seagate drives years ago. They still suck?
They did several years ago. Since then I replaced my Seagate drives with SSDs in the gaming PC and laptop, and Western Digital 1TB Red NAS drives [amzn.to] in the file server. Although I did get a newer Seagate 3TB hard drive [amzn.to] to serve as a backup drive for the file server. No problems with that drive yet.
Re: (Score:2)
Some of remember the old IBM Deathstar drives.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
IBM sold their hard drive business and it has become HGST now. Weird how that is now reliable brand.
Re: (Score:2)
Hitachi sells enterprise SAN's with their drives in them. Huge financial inducement to charge huge support fees and make your product better so as not to pay out.
Re: (Score:2)
Please consider using SSD drives in your NAS. Results are optimal.
As soon as a 1TB SSD becomes available for $50 each. I just replaced all my NAS hard drives last year. I'm hoping to replace those in five years with SSDs.
Re: (Score:2)
I have a stack of dead 2TB+ Seagate drives sitting around here.
Never again. They merged with Maxtor and the worst of both companies emerged out of the ooze.
Seagate drives will have you singing... (Score:1)
...that old R.E.M. song "That's me on the hard drive, losing my partition"
Be sure, your RAID has a mixture (Score:2)
For a single drive, go with the most reliable model. For a RAID, however, be sure to mix different manufacturers, models, and batches to avoid correlated failures...
Because, if the failures are random, your mirror or even a large-count RAID5 will do fine for millennia [algebra.com], assuming you replace the failing ones in a reasonable time.
