Data Storage

BackBlaze's Hard Drive Stats for Q2 2017

Posted by msmash
BackBlaze is back with its new hard drive reliability report: Since our last report for Q1 2017, we have added 635 additional hard drives to bring us to the 83,151 drives we'll focus on. We'll begin our review by looking at the statistics for the period of April 1, 2017 through June 30, 2017 (Q2 2017). [...] When looking at the quarterly numbers, remember to look for those drives with at least 50,000 drive hours for the quarter. That works out to about 550 drives running the entire quarter. That's a good sample size. If the sample size is below that, the failure rates can be skewed based on a small change in the number of drive failures.

Editor's note: In short: hard drives from HGST, a subsidiary of Western Digital, and Toshiba were far more reliable than those from Seagate across the models BackBlaze uses in its datacenters.

BackBlaze's Hard Drive Stats for Q2 2017

  • Editor's note: In short: hard drives from HGST, a subsidiary of Western Digital, and Toshiba were far more reliable than those from Seagate

    Which has been the case since BackBlaze started releasing it's reliability numbers, aside from a few instances where a specific model of Seagate performed unusually well.

    • HGST has come a long way since the Deathstar [wikipedia.org] days.

    • and yet, they continue buying far more Seagate than anything else.
      The reason is that they are cheaper, and it's not worth it to pay a premium for other brands.

      On amazon.ca, 4TB Seagate is $140, Western Digital is $157.

      For external (don't understand why, but it's cheaper) 8TB, Seagate is $235 and Western is $280

  • Seagate drives will have you singing... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    ...that old R.E.M. song "That's me on the hard drive, losing my partition"

  • For a single drive, go with the most reliable model. For a RAID, however, be sure to mix different manufacturers, models, and batches to avoid correlated failures...

    Because, if the failures are random, your mirror or even a large-count RAID5 will do fine for millennia [algebra.com], assuming you replace the failing ones in a reasonable time.

    But if the drives are all the same, they may all — after spending the same time in the same enclosure under the same load — fail for the same reason at the same time. Ha

