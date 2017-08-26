Elon Musk's Neuralink Gets $27 Million To Build Brain Computers (bloomberg.com) 9
An anonymous reader writes: Neuralink, the startup co-founded by billionaire Elon Musk, has taken steps to sell as much as $100 million in stock to fund the development of technology that connects human brains with computers. The San Francisco-based company has already gotten $27 million in funding, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Musk said via Twitter on Friday that Neuralink isn't seeking outside investors. In June, Musk said Neuralink is a priority after much more demanding commitments to his automotive and rocket companies. "Boring Co. is maybe 2 percent of my time; Neuralink is 3 percent to 5 percent of my time; OpenAI is going to be a couple of percent; and then 90-plus percent is divided between SpaceX and Tesla," said Musk at the electric-car maker's annual shareholder meeting.
I thought they might have ditched the idea of building an interface that connects directly to your brain(avoiding slow ponderous hand motions of keyboards/mice) and just jumped straight in the brain computer.
Whatever that is.
all joking aside, there is no way in hell am i going to allow ANY connections directly to my brain, they got to be crazy to go mucking around with connecting things directly to the brain like that
Yes I can't imagine any software engineer who would willingly connect anything to your brain, poof you've been owned. Though you might be willing if you are a:
- parapalegic physicist
- fighter pilot (remember the movie Firefox? you have to think in Russian. https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com] )
- ???
For people that can't use your and you're correctly