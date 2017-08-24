Tesla's Electric Semi Truck Will Reportedly Get 200-300 Miles Per Charge (reuters.com) 19
According to Reuters, Tesla next month plans to unveil an electric big-rig truck with a working range of 200 to 300 miles, a sign that the company is targeting regional hauling for its entry into the commercial freight market. From the report: Chief Executive Elon Musk has promised to release a prototype of its Tesla Semi truck next month in a bid to expand the company's market beyond luxury cars. The entrepreneur has tantalized the trucking industry with the prospect of a battery-powered heavy-duty vehicle that can compete with conventional diesels, which can travel up to 1,000 miles on a single tank of fuel. Tesla's electric prototype will be capable of traveling the low end of what transportation veterans consider to be "long-haul" trucking, according to Scott Perry, an executive at Miami-based fleet operator Ryder System. Perry said he met with Tesla officials earlier this year to discuss the technology at the automaker's manufacturing facility in Fremont, California.
I have often wondered why Tesla doesn't set a standard battery pack dimensions specification. Why couldn't you simply change battery packs like changing batteries in a flashlight or remote control. Even if the range for an electric long haul truck was 1000 miles you should be able to swap batteries packs in less time than it takes to fill a diesel fuel tank.
I guess you missed the part where this is aimed at regional hauling, not long haul? For an example: Costco's Pacific Northwest distribution center is just outside of Seattle, WA. One of their busiest stores is in Portland, OR. That is under a 150mi trip. The truck would charge while being loaded/unloaded. This sort of truck would be PERFECT for these types of routes.
I can see a big need for intra-city hauling of trailers. 100 mile range (with less than 20 minute charge times) would probably be adequate and it would help build the infrastructure for electric vehicles in cities.
It also proves the technology and helps it evolve into longer range tractors. 1,000 miles is 16+ hours of driving, which I don't think is legal in most states/provinces, but 400 to 500 probably is reasonable to allow the driver time to stretch, have a meal, rest, shower while the tractor is recharging. I suspect the 1,000 mile range is to minimize fuel costs which is less of an issue with an electric tractor which should be able to plug in at multiple truck stops.
The technology won't be perfect from the starting gate, but Tesla will learn and be able to build better tractors down the road.
With proper logistics planning, the recharge is actually not a problem. You just time the operations nicely, or even use the loading/unloading times for (partial) recharges.
I live not too far from highway. I usually cannot hear cars. But large trucks, yeah I hear them. And I guess I am breathing what they are putting out as well. I cannot wait for electric semis to become popular. Sure, in the early days, with a 300-mile limit, it will be a regional solution. But I'll take what I can get. As another poster noted, Seattle is about 150 miles from Portland, OR. An electric truck from Portland could travel to Seattle, charge while being unloaded and then be able to make th
